1991 Volkswagen GTI Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$688 - $1,601
Used GTI for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1991 Highlights
A tilt steering wheel is now standard on all GTIs. A three-speed automatic finds its way to the options list for the base model, but the five-speed manual is still the way to go for maximum spunk.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1991 Volkswagen GTI.
Most helpful consumer reviews
GTI16v,09/01/2002
All for all best car for the value. My 91 GTI 16v came with BBS RM wheels that are extremely rare, Recaro seats, Quad headlamp grill, big flairs, close ratio tranny, and 2.0 16v engine. This car handles like it is on rails, it is extremely quick, really reliable and it is a blast to drive each time I get in it. In my opinion, much, much better than the Japanese competition.
luxuryluke,05/22/2004
I've owned this car for 9 years and i've replaced a few things on it, even putin my own cat-back muffler... I bought this car with 94000 miles and now it has 247000 miles. the oil pressure is so-so, but it still hauls but down the 405! I'll miss it. I'll always have fond memories of this car. took me from salt lake city to huntington beach at least 5 times a year and sometimes much more!
spyder man,04/26/2002
ive had the car for a awhile now. when i bought it it had over 100,000 miles on it. it had the original motor and every thing. shortly after i only made minor repairs like replacing the clutch and starter. both where original.
brooksification,03/05/2004
I have owned my '91 GTI for about ten months now. In my opinion, it is one of the coolest cars on the road. It's a lot of fun to drive and it gets the looks. When you drive this car it feels like you're driving a 5-speed go-kart. It's handling is excellent, and the performance is just as good. As nice as the car may sound so far, be aware of the usual "Volkswagen problems". Trust me, you will have problems, and VWs aren't cheap to fix. You will have fun with this car, but try not to redline it off every green light, otherwise you will be flooded with repair bills.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1991 Volkswagen GTI features & specs
MPG
22 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
105 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
134 hp @ 5800 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the GTI
Related Used 1991 Volkswagen GTI info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019