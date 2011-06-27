  1. Home
Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

A tilt steering wheel is now standard on all GTIs. A three-speed automatic finds its way to the options list for the base model, but the five-speed manual is still the way to go for maximum spunk.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 Volkswagen GTI.

5(33%)
4(50%)
3(17%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.2
6 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 6 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best hatchback out there!
GTI16v,09/01/2002
All for all best car for the value. My 91 GTI 16v came with BBS RM wheels that are extremely rare, Recaro seats, Quad headlamp grill, big flairs, close ratio tranny, and 2.0 16v engine. This car handles like it is on rails, it is extremely quick, really reliable and it is a blast to drive each time I get in it. In my opinion, much, much better than the Japanese competition.
it's not a porsche, but FUN
luxuryluke,05/22/2004
I've owned this car for 9 years and i've replaced a few things on it, even putin my own cat-back muffler... I bought this car with 94000 miles and now it has 247000 miles. the oil pressure is so-so, but it still hauls but down the 405! I'll miss it. I'll always have fond memories of this car. took me from salt lake city to huntington beach at least 5 times a year and sometimes much more!
1991 golf gti
spyder man,04/26/2002
ive had the car for a awhile now. when i bought it it had over 100,000 miles on it. it had the original motor and every thing. shortly after i only made minor repairs like replacing the clutch and starter. both where original.
Excitement with a price.
brooksification,03/05/2004
I have owned my '91 GTI for about ten months now. In my opinion, it is one of the coolest cars on the road. It's a lot of fun to drive and it gets the looks. When you drive this car it feels like you're driving a 5-speed go-kart. It's handling is excellent, and the performance is just as good. As nice as the car may sound so far, be aware of the usual "Volkswagen problems". Trust me, you will have problems, and VWs aren't cheap to fix. You will have fun with this car, but try not to redline it off every green light, otherwise you will be flooded with repair bills.
See all 6 reviews of the 1991 Volkswagen GTI
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
105 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
134 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 1991 Volkswagen GTI features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1991 Volkswagen GTI

Used 1991 Volkswagen GTI Overview

The Used 1991 Volkswagen GTI is offered in the following submodels: GTI Hatchback. Available styles include 2dr Hatchback, and 16V 2dr Hatchback.

What's a good price on a Used 1991 Volkswagen GTI?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1991 Volkswagen GTIS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1991 Volkswagen GTI for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1991 Volkswagen GTI.

Can't find a used 1991 Volkswagen GTIs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Volkswagen GTI for sale - 1 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $25,509.

Find a used Volkswagen for sale - 10 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $23,880.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen GTI for sale - 7 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $24,150.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen for sale - 8 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $16,666.

Should I lease or buy a 1991 Volkswagen GTI?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Volkswagen lease specials
Check out Volkswagen GTI lease specials

