I have owned my '91 GTI for about ten months now. In my opinion, it is one of the coolest cars on the road. It's a lot of fun to drive and it gets the looks. When you drive this car it feels like you're driving a 5-speed go-kart. It's handling is excellent, and the performance is just as good. As nice as the car may sound so far, be aware of the usual "Volkswagen problems". Trust me, you will have problems, and VWs aren't cheap to fix. You will have fun with this car, but try not to redline it off every green light, otherwise you will be flooded with repair bills.

