2004 Volkswagen GTI Review
Pros & Cons
- Potent R32 model, fun to drive, reasonably priced, lots of standard equipment, premium cabin materials, utility of hatchback design, available six-speed manual.
- 1.8T and VR6 models aren't really suited for at-the-limit driving, dated styling.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,822 - $3,811
Edmunds' Expert Review
Need a sport coupe that won't beat you up during the weekday commute? This is it.
2004 Highlights
The 237-hp R32 makes its debut for 2004 complete with a six-speed manual transmission and 4Motion all-wheel drive. The GTI sports restyled 16- and 17-inch alloy wheels. There's also a new fuel cap warning light.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2004 Volkswagen GTI.
Most helpful consumer reviews
A VW to BMW owner,07/06/2010
This is the nicest car I've owned and I have owned plenty of American as well as foreign cars. It's nice to have every amenity possible including a cold weather package that included heated leather seat, heated mirrors, and head washer nozzles. The tilting & telescopic steering along with the fully adjustable seats make this car fit like a glove. The premium stereo is up there with high-end luxury models as well as the overall performance. The 200 h.p. VR6 runs perfect and with the paired smooth shifting 6-speed transmission, the drive is anything but dull. Congrats to making an affordable autobahn bred sports car obtainable by the working class.
Adam,02/02/2005
From the day I owned this car it has been a pleasure to drive. VW has a knack for incorperating 'feel' into thier cars. My GTI has more 'feel' than almost any non german car I have driven. Some people do not like to feel the road while they drive and just want to be as disconnected from the driving experience as possible. If you are one of these people do not get a VW. But if you are passionate about driving you will not be dissapointed with this car.
Turbonium Commuter,09/25/2005
My 2004 Volkswagen GTI has been first rate from the moment I took it off the lot. It is a considerable improvement in build quality over early models. I traded in a 2002 Golf for this GTI. The turbo, 17" wheels and sport seats make a huge difference. If you need one car to do it all, and you don't want to blow a ton of money, this is it. Romp on the pedal and this car will take off like a rocket. Lay off the pedal for good gas milieage. Need to haul some junk, just fold down the seats. The manual five speed is fun to drive even in traffic. The paint and materials look better than other cars in its class. There is a ton of aftermarket parts available for this car. I've driven Porsches, and yes, they're better, but for the money you can't beat the all around champ, GTI.
tom,09/27/2007
This is one of the best cars I have owned. I came from an Integra GS-R that was nice but this car out does it in almost every way. The interior is wonderful, the materials used are top notch. Think of it as an Audi without the price. It is solid as a rock as well as being quick and torquey (I know it's not a word). I couldn't recommend it more!!
Features & Specs
See all Used 2004 Volkswagen GTI features & specs
MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
180 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
200 hp @ 6200 rpm
