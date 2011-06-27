  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen GTI
  4. Used 2004 Volkswagen GTI
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(90)
Appraise this car

2004 Volkswagen GTI Review

Pros & Cons

  • Potent R32 model, fun to drive, reasonably priced, lots of standard equipment, premium cabin materials, utility of hatchback design, available six-speed manual.
  • 1.8T and VR6 models aren't really suited for at-the-limit driving, dated styling.
Other years
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1992
1991
1990
Volkswagen GTI for Sale
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,822 - $3,811
Used GTI for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Need a sport coupe that won't beat you up during the weekday commute? This is it.

2004 Highlights

The 237-hp R32 makes its debut for 2004 complete with a six-speed manual transmission and 4Motion all-wheel drive. The GTI sports restyled 16- and 17-inch alloy wheels. There's also a new fuel cap warning light.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Volkswagen GTI.

5(78%)
4(20%)
3(2%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
90 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 90 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Affordable Sports Luxury
A VW to BMW owner,07/06/2010
This is the nicest car I've owned and I have owned plenty of American as well as foreign cars. It's nice to have every amenity possible including a cold weather package that included heated leather seat, heated mirrors, and head washer nozzles. The tilting & telescopic steering along with the fully adjustable seats make this car fit like a glove. The premium stereo is up there with high-end luxury models as well as the overall performance. The 200 h.p. VR6 runs perfect and with the paired smooth shifting 6-speed transmission, the drive is anything but dull. Congrats to making an affordable autobahn bred sports car obtainable by the working class.
2004 VW GTI VR6
Adam,02/02/2005
From the day I owned this car it has been a pleasure to drive. VW has a knack for incorperating 'feel' into thier cars. My GTI has more 'feel' than almost any non german car I have driven. Some people do not like to feel the road while they drive and just want to be as disconnected from the driving experience as possible. If you are one of these people do not get a VW. But if you are passionate about driving you will not be dissapointed with this car.
2004 Volkswagen GTI
Turbonium Commuter,09/25/2005
My 2004 Volkswagen GTI has been first rate from the moment I took it off the lot. It is a considerable improvement in build quality over early models. I traded in a 2002 Golf for this GTI. The turbo, 17" wheels and sport seats make a huge difference. If you need one car to do it all, and you don't want to blow a ton of money, this is it. Romp on the pedal and this car will take off like a rocket. Lay off the pedal for good gas milieage. Need to haul some junk, just fold down the seats. The manual five speed is fun to drive even in traffic. The paint and materials look better than other cars in its class. There is a ton of aftermarket parts available for this car. I've driven Porsches, and yes, they're better, but for the money you can't beat the all around champ, GTI.
Great car
tom,09/27/2007
This is one of the best cars I have owned. I came from an Integra GS-R that was nice but this car out does it in almost every way. The interior is wonderful, the materials used are top notch. Think of it as an Audi without the price. It is solid as a rock as well as being quick and torquey (I know it's not a word). I couldn't recommend it more!!
See all 90 reviews of the 2004 Volkswagen GTI
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
180 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
200 hp @ 6200 rpm
See all Used 2004 Volkswagen GTI features & specs
More about the 2004 Volkswagen GTI

Used 2004 Volkswagen GTI Overview

The Used 2004 Volkswagen GTI is offered in the following submodels: GTI Hatchback. Available styles include 1.8T 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5A), 1.8T 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M), and VR6 2dr Hatchback (2.8L 6cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 Volkswagen GTI?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2004 Volkswagen GTIS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 Volkswagen GTI for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2004 Volkswagen GTI.

Can't find a used 2004 Volkswagen GTIs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Volkswagen GTI for sale - 8 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $16,933.

Find a used Volkswagen for sale - 7 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $23,505.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen GTI for sale - 1 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $9,386.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen for sale - 9 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $12,588.

Should I lease or buy a 2004 Volkswagen GTI?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Volkswagen lease specials
Check out Volkswagen GTI lease specials

Related Used 2004 Volkswagen GTI info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles