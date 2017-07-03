Used 2014 Volkswagen GTI
Pros & Cons
- Lively engine
- DSG transmission balances performance with convenience
- hatchback versatility
- upscale interior
- compliant ride
- good fuel economy.
- Competitors have better steering feel and sharper handling
- limited interior storage space.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Based on its total package of performance, comfort and everyday convenience, the 2014 Volkswagen GTI remains one of our top picks for a sporty hatchback.
Vehicle overview
The 2014 Volkswagen GTI is a compact hatchback that manages to be classy, practical and fun all at the same time. This is the final year for the sixth-generation VW GTI (an all-new GTI arrives for 2015), and Volkswagen is only selling it as a four-door this year, and only with black, white or gray paint. Although the new GTI looks to be pretty enticing, the swan-song 2014 GTI is still a very appealing and grown-up small car with plenty of entertainment potential.
Within the small population of small but sporty hatchbacks, the GTI aspires to a higher class. The quality of its interior surfaces, its overall fit and finish, and even the comfort level of the seats make it feel like a more expensive car than it actually is. The same goes for its ride quality: The GTI is far more compliant and forgiving than many of the cars it competes with, and this makes it a more viable choice for commuters. Further increasing its appeal is its available automated-manual dual-clutch gearbox, which effectively exploits the performance potential of the car's potent turbocharged four-cylinder engine while making this hot hatch more accessible to households where not everyone wants to deal with a clutch pedal.
Of course, no car is perfect, and the main knock against the current Volkswagen GTI has always been its somewhat sleepy handling. Compared with harder-edged rivals like the 2014 Ford Focus ST, 2014 Mini Cooper S and 2014 Subaru WRX, it simply isn't as entertaining when driven hard. It feels softer and less controlled going around turns, and its steering has less feedback. The fact that you can't fully disable the VW's stability control also makes it less desirable for buyers who might want to participate in the occasional track day.
On the other hand, none of these competitors offer anywhere near the level of refinement and comfort that the GTI does, and save for the Mini, none offer an automatic-transmission option. For consumers drawn to a more balanced approach to performance, the 2014 Volkswagen GTI is still a great choice for a sporty hatchback.
Volkswagen GTI models
The 2014 Volkswagen GTI is a high-performance version of the Golf hatchback. Only the four-door version is offered this year, and there's seating for five.
There are two trim levels: Wolfsburg Edition and Driver's Edition. The Wolfsburg Edition GTI's standard equipment includes 18-inch alloy wheels, a rear roof spoiler, foglights, heated outside mirrors, heated washer nozzles, full power accessories, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, cruise control, a trip computer, air-conditioning, heated front sport seats, plaid cloth upholstery, split-folding rear seats with a center pass-through, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, and an eight-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack and iPod integration (via VW's proprietary MDI cable).
The Driver's Edition adds adaptive xenon headlights, LED running lights, a sunroof, multifunction steering wheel controls, leather-trimmed sport seats and a touchscreen audio interface with a navigation system.
2014 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The front-wheel-drive 2014 Volkswagen GTI is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder that produces 200 horsepower and 207 pound-feet of torque.
A six-speed manual transmission is standard, while a six-speed dual-clutch automated manual (called DSG) is optional. The DSG operates like an automatic transmission, but it can be shifted manually via the shift lever or the shift paddles on the steering wheel.
In Edmunds testing, a manual-shift GTI went from zero to 60 mph in 6.9 seconds, while a GTI with the DSG covered the same ground in 6.4 seconds: a good number for sporty compact cars in this price range. The EPA rates the GTI at 25 mpg combined (21 mpg city/31 mpg highway) with the manual gearbox and 27 mpg combined (24 mpg city/32 mpg highway) when equipped with the DSG.
Safety
Standard safety equipment for the 2014 Volkswagen GTI includes antilock brakes, stability control and traction control, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags.
In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, the GTI earned a top rating of "Good" in moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength tests. Its seat/head restraint design was also rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts. In Edmunds performance testing, braking from 60 to zero mph required 125 feet. That's longer than average for a small car with all-season tires and about 10 feet longer than the summer-tire-equipped competitors in the sport-compact class.
Driving
The 2014 Volkswagen GTI delivers one of the best overall driving experiences in the class. The turbocharged engine is lively and unloads plenty of useful low-end torque. Although the conventional manual transmission is fun and easy to shift, the DSG transmission provides the convenience of an automatic and still makes the car feel quick, especially when you use the shift paddles to call up manual gearchanges. The cabin is quiet, and the compliant suspension makes for a smooth and solid ride.
Driven on twisty back roads, the GTI is fun up to a point. But there's no question that cars like the Focus ST and Cooper S feel livelier and have higher handling limits. Still, most drivers will find the GTI strikes an impressive balance between performance, comfort and daily thrills.
Interior
Among sporty hatchbacks, the 2014 GTI ranks at the top for interior quality. The retro-style plaid seat fabric on the base trim won't suit everyone, but the cabin reflects a cool and sophisticated design, featuring upscale Audi-esque trim and switchgear throughout. The Ford Focus might come close, but in general, you won't find better materials in this price range. There are a couple downsides, including a lack of useful interior storage and the navigation system's small screen, which makes it harder to view the map and limits its overall usefulness.
The front seats are sporty and supportive, whether cruising or driving hard, while the rear seats offer a surprising amount of headroom and legroom for adults. Behind the rear seats, the cargo area holds up to 15.2 cubic feet -- nearly three times that of the Mini Cooper S, but less than a Focus hatchback. Once the rear seat is folded down, 46 cubic feet of cargo capacity is at your disposal.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2014 Volkswagen GTI.
Trending topics in reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
Zero issues, infinite pleasure. What can I say, it still drives and looks like it did when it was new. Sporty, reliable, fuel-efficient, high-end interior, and more passenger and cargo capacity than you'd expect. I expect to pass this car onto my 12 year old...
Very good high quality rig
Compare hosepower to newer models.
Features & Specs
|Driver's Edition 4dr Hatchback
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM
|MPG
|24 city / 33 hwy
|Seats 5
|6-speed automated manual
|Gas
|200 hp @ 5100 rpm
|Driver's Edition 4dr Hatchback
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M
|MPG
|21 city / 31 hwy
|Seats 5
|6-speed manual
|Gas
|200 hp @ 5100 rpm
|Wolfsburg Edition 4dr Hatchback
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM
|MPG
|24 city / 33 hwy
|Seats 5
|6-speed automated manual
|Gas
|200 hp @ 5100 rpm
|Wolfsburg Edition 4dr Hatchback
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M
|MPG
|21 city / 31 hwy
|Seats 5
|6-speed manual
|Gas
|200 hp @ 5100 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|12.1%
FAQ
Is the Volkswagen GTI a good car?
Is the Volkswagen GTI reliable?
Is the 2014 Volkswagen GTI a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2014 Volkswagen GTI?
The least-expensive 2014 Volkswagen GTI is the 2014 Volkswagen GTI Wolfsburg Edition 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $25,095.
Other versions include:
- Driver's Edition 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) which starts at $30,795
- Driver's Edition 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $29,695
- Wolfsburg Edition 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) which starts at $26,195
- Wolfsburg Edition 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $25,095
What are the different models of Volkswagen GTI?
Used 2014 Volkswagen GTI Overview
The Used 2014 Volkswagen GTI is offered in the following submodels: GTI Hatchback. Available styles include Driver's Edition 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), Driver's Edition 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), Wolfsburg Edition 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), and Wolfsburg Edition 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M).
What do people think of the 2014 Volkswagen GTI?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2014 Volkswagen GTI and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2014 GTI 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars.
What's a good price for a New 2014 Volkswagen GTI?
Which 2014 Volkswagen GTIS are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Volkswagen GTI for sale near. There are currently 3 new 2014 GTIS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $11,343 and mileage as low as 37014 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2014 Volkswagen GTI.
Can't find a new 2014 Volkswagen GTIs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Volkswagen GTI for sale - 4 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $23,385.
Find a new Volkswagen for sale - 6 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $12,787.
Should I lease or buy a 2014 Volkswagen GTI?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
