Vehicle overview

The 2014 Volkswagen GTI is a compact hatchback that manages to be classy, practical and fun all at the same time. This is the final year for the sixth-generation VW GTI (an all-new GTI arrives for 2015), and Volkswagen is only selling it as a four-door this year, and only with black, white or gray paint. Although the new GTI looks to be pretty enticing, the swan-song 2014 GTI is still a very appealing and grown-up small car with plenty of entertainment potential.

Within the small population of small but sporty hatchbacks, the GTI aspires to a higher class. The quality of its interior surfaces, its overall fit and finish, and even the comfort level of the seats make it feel like a more expensive car than it actually is. The same goes for its ride quality: The GTI is far more compliant and forgiving than many of the cars it competes with, and this makes it a more viable choice for commuters. Further increasing its appeal is its available automated-manual dual-clutch gearbox, which effectively exploits the performance potential of the car's potent turbocharged four-cylinder engine while making this hot hatch more accessible to households where not everyone wants to deal with a clutch pedal.

Of course, no car is perfect, and the main knock against the current Volkswagen GTI has always been its somewhat sleepy handling. Compared with harder-edged rivals like the 2014 Ford Focus ST, 2014 Mini Cooper S and 2014 Subaru WRX, it simply isn't as entertaining when driven hard. It feels softer and less controlled going around turns, and its steering has less feedback. The fact that you can't fully disable the VW's stability control also makes it less desirable for buyers who might want to participate in the occasional track day.

On the other hand, none of these competitors offer anywhere near the level of refinement and comfort that the GTI does, and save for the Mini, none offer an automatic-transmission option. For consumers drawn to a more balanced approach to performance, the 2014 Volkswagen GTI is still a great choice for a sporty hatchback.