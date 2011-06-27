Used 2013 Volkswagen GTI for Sale Near Me
- $10,995Great Deal
2013 Volkswagen GTI PZEV78,406 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Al Meyer Ford - Lufkin / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volkswagen GTI PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Heated seats, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWED7AJ6DW116509
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,499Good Deal | $662 below market
2013 Volkswagen GTI Wolfsburg Edition107,365 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
R n B Cars - Denver / Colorado
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volkswagen GTI Wolfsburg Edition with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Heated seats, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWHV7AJ1DW139903
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $16,998
2013 Volkswagen GTI PZEV40,440 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarMax Henderson - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Henderson / Nevada
CarMax Henderson - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Henderson / Nevada
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volkswagen GTI PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Heated seats, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWED7AJXDW054273
Stock: 19305431
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$13,900
2013 Volkswagen GTI PZEV61,181 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Toyota Walnut Creek - Walnut Creek / California
Toyota Walnut Creek - Walnut Creek / California

4D Hatchback, 2.0L I4 TSI DOHC 16V Turbocharged, 6-Speed DSG Automatic with Tiptronic, FWD, Deep Black Pearl Metallic, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Top Sport Front Seats, Illuminated entry, Interlagos Cloth Seat Trim, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers.Odometer is 16915 miles below market average!24/33 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volkswagen GTI PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWHD7AJ4DW124878
Stock: 626734A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- $7,595
2013 Volkswagen GTI PZEV106,051 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Car Guys - Houston / Texas
Car Guys - Houston / Texas

Turbo charged 4 door hatch back sporty looking car loaded with alloy wheels & dual exhaust. Clean interior & exterior. car come Run and drive we changed only RH front fender.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Theft History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volkswagen GTI PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Heated seats, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWHD7AJ2DW111367
Stock: 111367
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-02-2020
- $11,990
2013 Volkswagen GTI Wolfsburg Edition102,650 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
D&C Motor Company - Portland / Oregon
D&C Motor Company - Portland / Oregon

Simply Drive Home. 6 Speed Manual, Heated Seats.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volkswagen GTI Wolfsburg Edition with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Heated seats, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWGV7AJ6DW135678
Stock: DC135678
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- $10,990
2013 Volkswagen GTI Base104,687 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Car City - Palatine / Illinois
Car City - Palatine / Illinois

6 SPEED MANUAL!! 4 DOOR VERY GOOD CONDITION BLUETOOTH WELL MAINTAINED ALLOY WHEELS NON SMOKER CAR AUX STABILITY CONTROL PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM KEY LESS ENTRY EXTRA KEYS NEWER TIRES AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL TRACTION CONTROL ABS AIR BAGS POWER LOCKS POWER MIRRORS POWER WINDOWS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volkswagen GTI with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Heated seats, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWGV7AJ5DW067051
Stock: 3551
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$14,599
2013 Volkswagen GTI PZEV57,569 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarMax Miami (International Mall) - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Doral / Florida
CarMax Miami (International Mall) - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Doral / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volkswagen GTI PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Heated seats, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWED7AJ0DW056257
Stock: 19350757
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $15,998
2013 Volkswagen GTI Wolfsburg Edition56,279 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarMax Pleasanton - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Pleasanton / California
CarMax Pleasanton - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Pleasanton / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volkswagen GTI Wolfsburg Edition with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Heated seats, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWHV7AJ6DW137144
Stock: 19319457
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $15,441
2013 Volkswagen GTI PZEV35,640 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Harris Ford Lincoln - Lynnwood / Washington
Harris Ford Lincoln - Lynnwood / Washington

Recent Arrival! *INSPECTED AND DETAILED*, *ONE OWNER*, SUMMER END SALES EVENT! ENDS 8/31/2020!. CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 36022 miles below market average! 21/31 City/Highway MPG2013 Volkswagen GTI FWD Candy White 6-Speed Manual 2.0L I4 TSI DOHC 16V Turbocharged
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volkswagen GTI PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWGD7AJ5DW124612
Stock: 291747A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- $13,995
2013 Volkswagen GTI undefined74,443 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Maximum Auto Outlet - Manassas / Virginia
Maximum Auto Outlet - Manassas / Virginia

***LOW MILEAGE, NEW TIRES....................2013 VOLKSWAGEN GTI HATCHBACK, 4 DOOR, GRAY WITH A PLAID INTERIOR, DSG AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, HEATED SEATS, AM/FM CD PLAYER, KEYLESS ENTRY, TINTED GLASS, VENT VISORS, DUAL EXHAUST, 18 INCH ALZOR ALLOY WHEELS WITH 4 NEW TIRES, ONLY 74K MILES
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volkswagen GTI with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Heated seats, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWHV7AJXDW137759
Stock: MAX18681
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- $11,995
2013 Volkswagen GTI PZEV95,577 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Robert Basil Buick GMC - Orchard Park / New York
Robert Basil Buick GMC - Orchard Park / New York

* Clean CARFAX * Heated Seats * Bluetooth * 6-Speed Manual TurbochargedOdometer is 8398 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volkswagen GTI PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Heated seats, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWED7AJ3DW093349
Stock: OP2352A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- $11,200Fair Deal
2013 Volkswagen GTI Wolfsburg Edition94,265 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bill Crispin Chevrolet - Saline / Michigan
Bill Crispin Chevrolet - Saline / Michigan

CARFAX 1 owner and buyback guarantee*** This 2013 Volkswagen GTI Wolfsburg Edition has less than 95k miles*** Need gas? I don't think so. At least not very much! 33 MPG Hwy** Priced to Move - $575 below NADA Retail***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volkswagen GTI Wolfsburg Edition with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Heated seats, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWHV7AJ9DW126283
Stock: W105624A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- Price Drop$14,651
2013 Volkswagen GTI Base69,847 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Gravity Autos Sandy Springs - Atlanta / Georgia
HEATED SEATS!.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volkswagen GTI with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Heated seats, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWGV7AJ5DW007044
Stock: 007044
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- $8,875
2013 Volkswagen GTI Wolfsburg Edition PZEV156,643 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Blade Chevrolet - Mount Vernon / Washington
Blade Chevrolet - Mount Vernon / Washington

2013 Volkswagen GTI Base 24/33 City/Highway MPG Only 8.7% Sales Tax, Save Hundreds!, Alloy Wheels, Climate Package, Power Mirror Package, Power Package, Premium Wheels.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volkswagen GTI Wolfsburg Edition PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Heated seats, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWHD7AJ6DW127779
Stock: H229B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- $11,999
2013 Volkswagen GTI PZEV63,035 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
WI Simonson - Santa Monica / California
WI Simonson - Santa Monica / California

Only 63,035 Miles! Scores 33 Highway MPG and 24 City MPG! This Volkswagen GTI boasts a Turbocharged Gas I4 2.0L/121 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Xenon headlights w/adaptive front light system (AFS), Touchscreen navigation system, Tire pressure monitoring system.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volkswagen GTI PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWHD7AJ9DW070333
Stock: TDW070333
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- Price Drop$12,991
2013 Volkswagen GTI Driver's Edition95,297 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
North Park Volkswagen - San Antonio / Texas
North Park Volkswagen - San Antonio / Texas

Driver's Edition trim. Heated Leather Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, Bluetooth, Multi-CD Changer, Alloy Wheels, Turbo Charged, iPod/MP3 Input .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volkswagen GTI Driver's Edition with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWHV7AJ9DW128910
Stock: UW128910
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- $11,000
2013 Volkswagen GTI Autobahn PZEV91,662 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Mastria Cadillac - Raynham / Massachusetts
Mastria Cadillac - Raynham / Massachusetts

Recent Arrival! *161 Multi Point Service Inspection*, *Fully Serviced & White Glove Detailed*. 24/33 City/Highway MPG Gray 2013 Volkswagen GTI Autobahn 2.0L I4 TSI DOHC 16V Turbocharged 6-Speed DSG Automatic with Tiptronic FWD
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volkswagen GTI Autobahn PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWFD7AJ9DW002959
Stock: PS10908A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-23-2020