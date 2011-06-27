Used 2008 Volkswagen GTI for Sale Near Me
- Price Drop$10,000
2008 Volkswagen GTI Base60,391 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Volkswagen of Downtown Chicago - Chicago / Illinois
FULLY RECONDITIONED!!! MUST SEE!!! The ALL NEW Volkswagen of Downtown Chicago is Proud to offer you this Exceptional 2008 Volkswagen GTI, Appointed with the Trim and is finished in Candy White over Anthracite w/Interlagos Sport Seat Trim inside. We fully understand the importance of VALUING YOUR TIME and providing you a QUALITY VEHICLE!ONE OWNER, LOCAL TRADE!! SUPER CLEAN!!, 10 Speakers, 7J x 17 Denver Alloy Wheels, AM/FM Stereo w/In-Dash 6CD/SIRIUS Satellite, Front fog lights, Front Sport Bucket Seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon, Interlagos Sport Seat Trim, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Split folding rear seat, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.As the newest Volkswagen dealer in Chicago, we are bringing a different philosophy to this marketplace. We promise to always provide you with a QUALITY VEHICLE and a GREAT PRICE! We do this by using software that compares our NEW/Used vehicles to the marketplace. Ask to see our reporting, it's pretty cool! We focus on exceptional customer service and respecting your time because once you walk in the doors you are part of our family. Volkswagen of Downtown Chicago also has an outstanding Service Center. For any maintenance needs, large or small, we have the best team to get you back on the road quickly and safe. You can also take advantage of a complimentary Uber while your car is being serviced to continue on with your busy day. Stop by Volkswagen of Downtown Chicago today and let us welcome you into our family.Odometer is 39583 miles below market average!20/29 City/Highway MPG 20/29 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Volkswagen GTI with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWEV71K38W071041
Stock: V006026A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- $8,991
2008 Volkswagen GTI Base61,552 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Gravity Autos Roswell - Roswell / Georgia
Odometer is 55513 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Volkswagen GTI with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWEV71K28W233080
Stock: 233080
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- $7,990
2008 Volkswagen GTI PZEV95,250 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
RC Auto Brokers - Marietta / Georgia
2008 Volkswagen GTI , automatic (DSG) , runs and drives great , power windows , power locks , power mirrors , great tires , power sunroof , and much more. Only 95 K miles !!! Call us at ( 770 ) 873 - 9762 or ( 404 ) 903 - 0053 or visit our website ( rcautobrokers.com ) We are open Monday through Friday from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm / Saturday from 8:30am to 3pm. ( Please call before you come to confirm inventory. ) We are closed on Sundays. Just $ 7,990 VIN WVWFD71K08W284715 Thanks for looking !!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Volkswagen GTI PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWFD71K08W284715
Stock: 2501
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,990
2008 Volkswagen GTI Base168,000 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Mudarri Motorsports - Kirkland / Washington
We at Mudarri Motorsports are pleased to offer this 2007 Volkswagen GTI. It is finished in a silver paint job with the classic gray and red plaid GTI interior. This hatchback is powered by a turbocharged 2.0l I4 engine with an automatic transmission that has paddle shifters. This car has many comfort features including power windows, a/c , much more. Financing available Trade ins welcome paid off or not Call with questions or to schedule a test drive today! 425-202-7444
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Volkswagen GTI with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWFV71K98W041126
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,995
2008 Volkswagen GTI undefined204,496 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
M & M Investment Cars (DA2633) - Portland / Oregon
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Volkswagen GTI with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWHV71K98W004425
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,998
2008 Volkswagen GTI undefined137,599 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Pat McGrath Chevrolet - Cedar Rapids / Iowa
SAFETY FIRST, THEN TEAMWORK. Communicate your way: whether over the phone, through email, text message or via video chat, were here to handle your needs in a manner that does not compromise your safety.........Test drive your way: our team will gladly provide you a closer look at any vehicle youre interested in via video chat, or we can bring the vehicle straight to your door...........Trade appraisal your way: on the lot, or on your front lawn, our team can assess the value of your trade on the spot........Purchase your way: we can guide you through the buying process remotely, or deliver the final paperwork straight to you, wherever is most convenient........ Measures to Protect You-- Enhanced cleaning and disinfecting procedures for all high-trafficked areas, surfaces and equipment........Team Members are following rigorous handwashing procedures through their shift and interactions............... This trusty Vehicle seeks the right match... Great MPG: 29 MPG Hwy! Hold on to your seats! Safety equipment includes: ABS, Xenon headlights, Traction control...Other features include: Power locks, Power windows, Auto-shift manual Transmission, Turbo................ Contact us for price and availability questions, our friendly staff is excited to help you! Prices are subject to change and expire at end of day. Contact Dealer to verify pricing.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Volkswagen GTI with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWFV71K88W018243
Stock: C55691A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-08-2020
- $8,995
2008 Volkswagen GTI Base90,164 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
The Auto Network - Lodi / New Jersey
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! CARFAX 1-Owner Golf GTI and CARFAX Buyback Guarantee qualified! LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, MP3. This Volkswagen Golf GTI also includes Cruise Control, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Steering Radio Controls, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, CD Player, CD Changer, Satellite Radio, Rear Spoiler, Sport Seats, Xenon, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors, Center Console, Heated Mirrors, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Premium Sound, Aux. Audio Input, HID Headlamps. Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, Aux. Audio Input, Center Console, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact Simon Sedrak at 973-253-9500 or sales@theautonetworknj.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Volkswagen GTI with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWEV71K18W113979
Stock: 8W113979
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- $6,834
2009 Volkswagen GTI Base136,643 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Germain Volkswagen of Columbus - Columbus / Ohio
Recent Arrival! Schedule home delivery or curbside test drive and pick up. Our dealership is disinfected and we practice social distancing. We offer Extra discounts for active and retired Military, active and retired Law Enforcement, first response teams, and for recent college grads. . We Are #1 in New & CPO Volkswagen volume in our designated area, including most of Ohio and parts of Pennsylvania for the first half of 2020. All New VW vehicles come standard with Apple Car Play or Android Auto and backup camera! All pre-owned vehicles will be safety inspected and road tested. Ask for a copy of the vehicle inspection and a free Carfax vehicle report. We will also provide a complimentary market report for any vehicle in stock upon request.We can offer the best interest rates for excellent credit or challenged credit! Want to get pre-approved? Click on the link; https://www.germainvwofcolumbus.com/finance-application.htm Thank you! 10 Speakers, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM Stereo w/In-Dash 6CD Changer, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front fog lights, Heatable Sport Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Security system, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers. Clean CARFAX.Candy White 2009 Volkswagen GTI Base FWD 2.0L I4 DOHC Turbocharged 6-Speed Manual21/31 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Volkswagen GTI with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWGV71K79W062692
Stock: V9W062692
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- $9,888
2009 Volkswagen GTI PZEV91,134 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
East County Preowned Superstore - El Cajon / California
RED HOT GTI with only 90K Miles and LOADED!! CALIFORNIA CAR.. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE.. High Output 2.0L 4cyl.. Auto.. Gorgeous Interior.. All Power Options,, Carbon Fiber Trim.. Pioneer Cd Premium Sound.. HEATED SEATS.. 17in Factory Alloys and MORE!! Serviced and Ready to GO!! Don't Miss this SUPER CLEAN GTI... Hurry! Take a quick look at our 2009 Volkswagen GTI in stunning Red. Drivers love the power this GTI delivers with its 2.0 Liter 4 cylinder engine producing 200hp connected to an Automatic transmission. This Front Wheel Drive will have you leading the pack in no time and still return excellent 29mpg on the road! Our GTI looks fun and fast! The styling is clean and sleek, and the car sits low to the ground, giving it a streamlined appearance. It practically begs you to be drive it hard. Take a look at our pictures - this GTI has comfortable seats, power and heated mirrors, MP3 Player, premium sound system, and so much more! Drivers just like you boast about the GTI's handling ability, and all the power delivered when needed. The car's safety ratings were also noted by drivers as a top selling point. This car is worth every penny! Why waste your money on a gas guzzler when you can own a quick car for half the price yet provide you with double the gas mileage! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE FREE 3 DAY EXCHANGE POLICY **CALL US FOR MORE DETAILS**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Volkswagen GTI PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWFD71K89W137222
Stock: 190266A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-03-2019
- Price Drop$4,999
2009 Volkswagen GTI Base133,601 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Andy Mohr Volkswagen - Avon / Indiana
We will guarantee you $2000 MOHR for your trade-in than any other VW dealership. 2.0L I4 DOHC Turbocharged, 6-Speed Automatic, FWD.Candy White 2009 Volkswagen GTI22/29 City/Highway MPG Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Come see us at the ANDY MOHR AVON VOLKSWAGEN. We have a state of the art facility that is ready to help you with your new or used Volkswagen purchase, used cars, used trucks, used SUVs, and used vans wherever you live. Avon, Danville, Plainfield, Indianapolis, Brownsburg, Greenwood, Mooresville, Speedway...you name it, we are here for you! Call us at (317) 279-4788 or visit our website at www.AndyMohr.com. Where you always SAVE MOHR MONEY!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Volkswagen GTI with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWFV71K49W142978
Stock: PV2782
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-03-2020
- New Listing$4,900
2007 Volkswagen GTI Base154,311 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Columbus - Columbus / Ohio
*DESIRABLE FEATURES:* ALLOY WHEELS, REMOTE ENTRY, FOG LAMPS.This front wheel drive 2007 Volkswagen GTI Base features an impressive 2.0l 4-cylinder turbocharged Engine with a Black Magic Exterior with a Anthracite Interior. With only 154,311 miles this 2007 Volkswagen GTI is your best buy in Columbus, OH.*TECHNOLOGY FEATURES:* This 2007 Volkswagen GTI in Columbus,OH Includes: Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Aftermarket Anti Theft System, Anti Theft System, AM/FM Stereo, Outside Temperature Gauge, Single-Disc CD Player*STOCK# 7W086027 PRICED BELOW MARKET RETAIL VALUE!* Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Columbus has this 2007 Volkswagen GTI Base ready for a quick sale today. Don't forget Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Columbus Columbus will buy or trade for your car, truck, SUV, van, motorcycle and/or ATV!*DEALER CONTACT INFO:* Call Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Columbus today at * (614) 272-0000 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE* of this 2007 Volkswagen GTI Base! Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Columbus of Columbus serves Delaware, Westerville & Marion OH. You can also visit us at, 1130 Automall Dr Columbus OH, 43228 to check it out in person!*MECHANICAL FEATURES:* Scores 32.0 Highway MPG and 23.0 City MPG! This Volkswagen GTI comes Factory equipped with an impressive 2.0l 4-cylinder turbocharged engine, an 6-speed manual transmission. Other Installed Mechanical Features Include Heated Mirrors, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Traction Control, Disc Brakes, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Telescoping Wheel, Cruise Control, Intermittent Wipers, Rear Window Wiper, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer, Power Steering, Tachometer*INTERIOR OPTIONS:* Grove City, Hilliard & Upper Arlington used car shoppers are lighting up the phones at our Columbus, OH dealership over these interior options: Overhead Console, Compass, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Air Conditioning, Bucket Seats, Rear Reading Lamps, Illuminated entry, Rear Seat Center Armrest, Split Folding Rear Seat, Rear Window Defroster, Center Arm Rest, Reading Light(s), Vanity Mirrors, Tilt Steering Wheel*SAFETY OPTIONS:* Columbus commuters and soccer parents enjoy peace of mind with the following safety equipment options: Electronic Stability Control, HID Headlamps, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Brake Assist, Occupant sensing airbag, Speed Sensitive Steering, Dual Air Bags, Head Restraints, Overhead airbag, Anti-Lock Brakes, Front Side Air Bags, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Volkswagen GTI with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWGV71K87W086027
Stock: 7W086027
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- $6,132
2009 Volkswagen GTI PZEV116,612 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Major Motor Cars - Santa Monica / California
2009 Volkswagen GTI NOTE*** CARS WITH CUSTOM/UPGRADED WHEELS AND TIRES WILL HAVE AN ADDITIONAL CHARGE. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Please visit us at www.MajorMotorCars.com or call us (888) 841-4094. We offer low rates for financing. We work with all MAJOR lenders and credit unions. We offer extended service contracts that mirror the factory warranty. We accept trades. We ship vehicles all over the nation. We have been in business since 1995.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Volkswagen GTI PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWFD71K89W069021
Stock: 20164
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- $7,995
2009 Volkswagen GTI PZEV96,491 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Maximum Auto Outlet - Manassas / Virginia
***LEATHER INTERIOR, LOW MILEAGE........................2009 VOLKSWAGEN GTI TURBO, BLACK MAGIC WITH A BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR, DSG AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, PIONEER SOUND SYSTEM, POWER SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, TINTED GLASS, PREMIUM ALLOY WHEELS WITH PIRELLI TIRES, ONLY 96K MILES, PLEASE CALL US AT 703 822 7998 TO SCHEDULE AN APPT TO VIEW***MUST PRINT AND PRESENT INTERNET AD FOR SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING BEFORE YOUR SCHEDULED APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL MAXIMUM AUTO OUTLET AT 703.822.7998. GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS FOR EVERYONE. FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 2.99 APR. WE ARE LOCATED AT 8503-O EUCLID AVE, MANASSAS PARK, VA 20111. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.PRICE EXCLUDES TAXES, TITLE, LICENSE, $895 DEALER PROCESSING FEE, & FINANCE CHARGES. ALL VEHICLES ARE SOLD AS-IS, SEE BUYERS GUIDE FOR WARRANTY OPTIONS..boom-extension-active{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-active *:hover{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-hovered-element{outline: 2px solid rgba(130, 170, 210, .6) !important}.boom-extension-expanded-element{background: transparent !important;border: 0 !important;float: none !important;margin-left: auto !important;margin-right: auto !important;padding-left: 0 !important;padding-right: 0 !important;position: relative !important;max-width: initial !important;min-width: initial !important;width: 100% !important;}
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Volkswagen GTI PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWHD71K99W132796
Stock: MAX17763
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-22-2020
- $6,991
2009 Volkswagen GTI PZEV137,736 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT North Phoenix - Phoenix / Arizona
Leather Seats Rear Spoiler Anthracite; Leather Seat Trim Black Magic Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Volkswagen GTI PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWED71K49W142526
Stock: 9W142526
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- $9,990
2007 Volkswagen GTI Base63,979 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lunde's Peoria Volkswagen - Peoria / Arizona
This SILVER 2007 Volkswagen GTI Fahrenheit might be just the hatchback for you. This one's on the market for $9,990. The exterior is a classic silver. Reduce drag with the rear spoiler. Don't wait on this one. Schedule a test drive today! Contact Information: Lunde's Peoria Volkswagen, 8801 w Bell Road, Peoria, AZ, 85382, Phone: (623) 745-8745, E-mail: sales@peoriavw.dealerspace.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Volkswagen GTI with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWFV71K57W133817
Stock: LM001160A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $12,777
2007 Volkswagen GTI Fahrenheit73,359 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Arizona Specialty Motors - Tempe / Arizona
It’s a rare combination to sit behind the wheel of a car for the first time and get an instant feeling of both belonging and longing. Yet that is exactly what will happened the second You dropped into the form-fitting bucket of Volkswagen‘s limited-edition Fahrenheit GTI. The belonging part is the reaction you will get whenever you perceive something special and your senses go to full excitement. The Seating is firm and supportive in all the right places. Steering wheel thick and grippy :) Right arm drops and hand connects with shift lever? Yup. Gauges easily scanned? Yes. And that’s all before the door closes with a vault-like seal and then you crank the engine. and witness potent purr. The longing part will entice you instantly.... next thing you know you will have fallen in love with the hot hatch, a quick and eager-to-please lightweight at a time when performance cars were just re-emerging from that sea of mediocrity that was the Sucking late Seventies. Subsequent reissuings of the GTI over the years had all disappointed in some way or another, failing to live up to the reputation of the original– until this unveiling. One of the great engines of all time, VW’s turbocharged, 2.0-litre four-cylinder is ideally suited to the sport hatch. Its 200 hp and 207 pound-feet of torque, ultimately, was just as fast and infinitely more confidence inspiring. So, why not just get the regular GTI rather than the Fahrenheit? Other than minor bragging rights in saying you have one of only 1200 in the great USA hard to say how many remain. Why Did the original purchasers spend an extra $6,280 for the Magma Orange hatchback? Well, there are a few performance benefits in the form of large, low-profile 18-inch tires, sport-tuned suspension, snug but comfy heated and leather-covered sport seats (perfect for attacking the twisties) and VW’s rather advanced DSG six-speed manumatic transmission. Renowned DSG — the only transmission offered with the Fahrenheit — proves to be a pleasant surprise. The dual-clutch tranny uses direct shifting that automatically engages and disengages gears sans clutch pedal. A computer engages one clutch on the next gear needed, just as it releases the other clutch from the previous gear. Drivers have a choice of using the console-mounted stick shift or steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters. Upshifts are instantaneous and seamless; downshifts are equally quick. THE SPECS: Type of vehicle Front-wheel-drive, sport compact hatchback Engine Turbocharged 2.0L DOHC four-cylinder Power 200 hp @ 5,100 rpm; 207 lb-ft of torque @ 1,800 rpm Transmission Six-speed manumatic Brakes Four-wheel disc with ABS Tires P225/40VR18 performance Original MSRP Price: $$36,470 Standard features Air conditioning, cruise control, power windows, door locks and mirrors, fully reclining, eight-way manually adjustable front seats with power lumbar support, heated front seats, AM/FM/CD audio system with 10 speakers and MP3 capability, leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel, power sunroof, 18-inch alloy wheels, Side Curtain Protection, driver and front passenger front and side air bags\ Open Monday-Saturday 9-7pm ARIZONA SPECIALTY MOTORS 1625 E WEBER DRIVE TEMPE ARIZONA 85281 480-454-3844 arizonaspecialtymotors.com If financing is desired Get Pre Approved at www.arizonaspecialtymotors.com Call us today to set up a test drive! Home delivery available! Our mission is simple: At Arizona Specialty Motors we pledge to you a ZERO PRESSURE, FULL DISCLOSURE, and 100% TRANSPARENT buying experience. We sell the HIGHEST quality hand selected vehicles with the service and respect you deserve as our valued client. Our FAMILY owned dealership has been serving customers in the U.S. and Internationally since 1999. At ASM we take pride in offering a great selection of quality pre-owned vehicles from practical family sedans and SUV's to the Classic Muscle Cars of yesteryear, modern day Luxury vehicles and Exotics. *WE ACCEPT T
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Volkswagen GTI Fahrenheit with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWFV71K87W168092
Stock: 11805
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$7,501
2007 Volkswagen GTI Base126,468 milesDelivery available*
Volkswagen of Downtown Chicago - Chicago / Illinois
The ALL NEW Volkswagen of Downtown Chicago is Proud to offer you this Exceptional 2007 Volkswagen GTI, Appointed with the Trim and is finished in Candy White over Anthracite w/Leather Seating Surfaces inside. We fully understand the importance of VALUING YOUR TIME and providing you a QUALITY VEHICLE!As the newest Volkswagen dealer in Chicago, we are bringing a different philosophy to this marketplace. We promise to always provide you with a QUALITY VEHICLE and a GREAT PRICE! We do this by using software that compares our NEW/Used vehicles to the marketplace. Ask to see our reporting, it's pretty cool! We focus on exceptional customer service and respecting your time because once you walk in the doors you are part of our family. Volkswagen of Downtown Chicago also has an outstanding Service Center. For any maintenance needs, large or small, we have the best team to get you back on the road quickly and safe. You can also take advantage of a complimentary Uber while your car is being serviced to continue on with your busy day. Stop by Volkswagen of Downtown Chicago today and let us welcome you into our family.23/32 City/Highway MPG 23/32 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Volkswagen GTI with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWEV71K27W109017
Stock: VV082385A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- $6,999
2007 Volkswagen GTI Base131,710 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Meister Import Motors - Greenville / Wisconsin
Take a look at our 2007 Volkswagen GTI 2 Door Hatchback dressed in Red. Powered by a 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder generating 200hp while connected with a smooth shifting Automatic transmission. This Front Wheel Drive combination will have you leading the pack in no time while showing off near 32mpg on the road! Drivers just like you boast about the GTI's handling ability, and all the power delivered when needed and this one looks sharp with tinted glass and black wheels. Check out the inside of this GTI, and see that the styling is clean and sleek, and features premium heated front seats, rear heating/air conditioning ducts, a huge sunroof, and a rocking AM/FM CD player with steering wheel mounted controls. Our Volkswagen GTI offers amazing build quality that also includes ABS, airbags, and more designed to help keep you safe. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Volkswagen GTI with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWFV71K17W113841
Stock: 1917-T1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020