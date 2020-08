Close

Volkswagen of Downtown Chicago - Chicago / Illinois

FULLY RECONDITIONED!!! MUST SEE!!! The ALL NEW Volkswagen of Downtown Chicago is Proud to offer you this Exceptional 2008 Volkswagen GTI, Appointed with the Trim and is finished in Candy White over Anthracite w/Interlagos Sport Seat Trim inside. We fully understand the importance of VALUING YOUR TIME and providing you a QUALITY VEHICLE!ONE OWNER, LOCAL TRADE!! SUPER CLEAN!!, 10 Speakers, 7J x 17 Denver Alloy Wheels, AM/FM Stereo w/In-Dash 6CD/SIRIUS Satellite, Front fog lights, Front Sport Bucket Seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon, Interlagos Sport Seat Trim, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Split folding rear seat, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.As the newest Volkswagen dealer in Chicago, we are bringing a different philosophy to this marketplace. We promise to always provide you with a QUALITY VEHICLE and a GREAT PRICE! We do this by using software that compares our NEW/Used vehicles to the marketplace. Ask to see our reporting, it's pretty cool! We focus on exceptional customer service and respecting your time because once you walk in the doors you are part of our family. Volkswagen of Downtown Chicago also has an outstanding Service Center. For any maintenance needs, large or small, we have the best team to get you back on the road quickly and safe. You can also take advantage of a complimentary Uber while your car is being serviced to continue on with your busy day. Stop by Volkswagen of Downtown Chicago today and let us welcome you into our family.Odometer is 39583 miles below market average!20/29 City/Highway MPG 20/29 City/Highway MPG

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Volkswagen GTI with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs .

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 29 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WVWEV71K38W071041

Stock: V006026A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-29-2020