Used 2011 Volkswagen GTI for Sale Near Me

Sun/Moonroof Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler United Gray Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. This 2011 Volkswagen GTI Autobahn is proudly offered by Laurel BMW of Westmont Only the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee can offer you the comfort of knowing you made the right purchase. This vehicle was engineered to be both economically and environmentally friendly with exceptional fuel efficiency. This low mileage Volkswagen GTI has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. More information about the 2011 Volkswagen GTI: The GTI sticks with its model heritage, offering surprisingly quick acceleration and crisp handling while sipping fuel. Handling has been improved again in the latest GTI, to give it a lighter, quicker feel, yet the GTI still offers interior appointments that are more premium compared to other sporty small cars and safety and entertainment features that are otherwise in the realm of luxury vehicles. Price is a big selling point for the GTI as well; starting around $23,000, the GTI offers a lot of performance for less money than other hot hatches and a lot less than all-wheel-drive machines like the Subaru Impreza WRX and Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution. Strengths of this model include excellent DSG transmission, Strong all-around performance, classy interior, good fuel economy, and strong safety *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Volkswagen GTI with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Trip Computer .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 31 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WVWEV7AJ6BW157118

Stock: BW157118

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-25-2020