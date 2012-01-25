Used 2011 Volkswagen GTI for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 114,338 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,990$1,173 Below Market
I-Deal Cars - Camp Hill / Pennsylvania
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Volkswagen GTI with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWHV7AJ1BW321727
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 94,262 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,445$882 Below Market
Laurel BMW of Westmont - Westmont / Illinois
Sun/Moonroof Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler United Gray Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. This 2011 Volkswagen GTI Autobahn is proudly offered by Laurel BMW of Westmont Only the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee can offer you the comfort of knowing you made the right purchase. This vehicle was engineered to be both economically and environmentally friendly with exceptional fuel efficiency. This low mileage Volkswagen GTI has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. More information about the 2011 Volkswagen GTI: The GTI sticks with its model heritage, offering surprisingly quick acceleration and crisp handling while sipping fuel. Handling has been improved again in the latest GTI, to give it a lighter, quicker feel, yet the GTI still offers interior appointments that are more premium compared to other sporty small cars and safety and entertainment features that are otherwise in the realm of luxury vehicles. Price is a big selling point for the GTI as well; starting around $23,000, the GTI offers a lot of performance for less money than other hot hatches and a lot less than all-wheel-drive machines like the Subaru Impreza WRX and Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution. Strengths of this model include excellent DSG transmission, Strong all-around performance, classy interior, good fuel economy, and strong safety *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Volkswagen GTI with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWEV7AJ6BW157118
Stock: BW157118
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 109,455 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,999$381 Below Market
Empire Auto Sales (SD) - Sioux Falls / South Dakota
Sharpe car with the right options.. A must see. we do all the service work and you get a 90 day warranty on the power train good in any town in the U.S. The front windshield is in excellent condition. The paint is in great shape and condition. No dings are visible on this vehicle. The tires are slightly worn with about 75% of tread life left. The interior was well maintained and is extra clean. The exterior was well maintained and is extra clean. The transmission shifts very smoothly. The engine is functioning properly and has no issues. The brakes are in great condition. The battery is in excellent condition. The car was previously owned by a non smoker. A mini spare tire is included with this vehicle. Be an Empire Buyer today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Volkswagen GTI with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWHV7AJ9BW087160
Stock: 2529
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 110,412 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$9,000$411 Below Market
The Auto Source - Orlando / Florida
We are OPEN! Your safety is our TOP Priority. Recent Arrival! NON SMOKERS CAR, MOONROOF/SUNROOF, LOCAL TRADE-IN, CERTIFIED AUTOCHECK VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, OVER $25K ORIGINAL WINDOW STICKER!, 2.0L I4 TSI DOHC 16V Turbocharged, 6-Speed Manual, 18" Detroit Alloy Wheels, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, CD player, Heated Top Sport Front Seats, Illuminated entry, Interlagos Cloth Seat Trim, Power moonroof, Radio: Premium 8 Touch-Screen w/In-Dash CD Changer, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors. https://www.kbb.com/kbbreport/zr3p3 21/31 City/Highway MPGReviews: * Hatchback versatility, unmatched interior sophistication, confident handling, supple ride, good fuel economy. Source: EdmundsAwards: * Car and Driver 10 Best Cars * JD Power APEAL Study * 2011 IIHS Top Safety PickCar and Driver, January 2017.We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom etc. Your safety continues to be our TOP Priority. You can come to us or we can do a virtual walk-around tour for you. Let us know how you prefer to do business. If coming to our location, please call to set up an appointment as we are limiting the number of guests at our dealership. We are conveniently located at 4601 North John Young Parkway Orlando, FL 32804.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Volkswagen GTI with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWEV7AJ9BW068465
Stock: 065465W
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 76,767 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,577
Huffines Subaru Corinth - Corinth / Texas
2011 Volkswagen GTI 2.0L I4 TSI DOHC 16V Turbocharged 6-Speed Automatic FWD United Gray Metallic Recent Arrival! Huffines has been satisfying customers forming lifetime friendships in the Greater Dallas area since 1924.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Volkswagen GTI with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWHV7AJ3BW238056
Stock: 20BK8703A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-23-2020
- 58,917 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,981
AP Fairfax - Fairfax / Virginia
Very nice 2011 VW GTI !! Super clean and well maintained so have fun with this 6 Speed today. Please give us a call for any additional details you might like. Here at AP Fairfax, we have been in business for over 9 years providing excellent customer service. We pride ourselves with having quality, aggressively priced vehicles. All of our vehicles are Va. state safety inspected plus our 120 point check. We have a full service finance department offering some of the lowest rates in the industry along with vehicle warranties covering a wide range of components to suit your needs. Please come in and experience the AP Fairfax difference today, our seasoned staff will be happy to serve you.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Volkswagen GTI with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWEV7AJ7BW321055
Stock: AP00330
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 98,375 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseDelivery Available*
$12,990
Carvana - Chicago - Chicago / Illinois
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Volkswagen GTI PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWFD7AJ2BW184727
Stock: 2000623610
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 111,875 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,500
John Kennedy Mazda of Pottstown - Pottstown / Pennsylvania
John Kennedy Ford Mazda of Pottstown is pumped up to offer this beautiful 2011 Volkswagen GTI in Gray This vehicle has passed our comprehensive inspection and comes with the following features; 2 SETS OF KEYS, **LOW MILES**, **LOCAL TRADE**.24/33 City/Highway MPGAwards: * JD Power APEAL Study * Car and Driver 10 Best Cars * 2011 IIHS Top Safety PickCar and Driver, January 2017.Here at John Kennedy of Pottstown, we're committed to providing our Pottstown, Boyertown, Collegeville, Red Hill, Exton, Paoli, Shillington, Souderton, Coatesville, Royersford, Douglasville, and Philadelphia drivers with the ultimate dealership experience. From a comprehensive selection of new Ford and Mazda models and budget-friendly used cars to car loans and Ford Mazda leases and friendly service, there's a variety of reasons why our customers continue to return to our conveniently located showroom. From the moment you walk into our showroom to the moment you walk out the doors, the John Kennedy of Pottstown team will provide you with the continued service you need to enjoy every mile. Are you interested in learning more about our offerings or rich-history? Consider joining us at 3189 West Ridge Pike Pottstown, PA 19464, where we're a just a quick drive away from Philadelphia and Reading PA. John Kennedy Ford Mazda of Pottstown is located 17 miles NW of King of Prussia, PA. Conveniently positioned right off of Route 422 on Ridge Pike. It is also minutes away from the Philadelphia Premium Outlets in Oaks, PA. We ship anywhere in the US.And only minutes from the Philadelphia Premium Outlets. We truly look forward to assisting you today and in the future with all of your automotive needs! Visit us on the web at www.fordofpottstown.com or call us at 888-696-4917.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Volkswagen GTI PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWFD7AJ6BW087563
Stock: P6153
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-14-2019
- 90,807 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$11,995
Maximum Auto Outlet - Manassas / Virginia
***AUTOBAHN EDITION, LEATHER INTERIOR, NAVIGATION.........................2011 VOLKSWAGEN GTI HATCHBACK, SHADOW BLUE METALLIC WITH A BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR, TIPTRONIC AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, HEATED SEATS, POWER SUNROOF, DUAL EXHAUST, SPORT EDITION BLACK ALLOY WHEELS, PLEASE CALL US AT 703 822 7998 TO SCHEDULE AN APPT TO VIEW***MUST PRINT AND PRESENT INTERNET AD FOR SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING BEFORE YOUR SCHEDULED APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL MAXIMUM AUTO OUTLET AT 703.822.7998. GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS FOR EVERYONE. FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 2.99 APR. WE ARE LOCATED AT 8503-O EUCLID AVE, MANASSAS PARK, VA 20111. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.PRICE EXCLUDES TAXES, TITLE, LICENSE, $895 DEALER PROCESSING FEE, & FINANCE CHARGES. ALL VEHICLES ARE SOLD AS-IS, SEE BUYERS GUIDE FOR WARRANTY OPTIONS..boom-extension-active{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-active *:hover{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-hovered-element{outline: 2px solid rgba(130, 170, 210, .6) !important}.boom-extension-expanded-element{background: transparent !important;border: 0 !important;float: none !important;margin-left: auto !important;margin-right: auto !important;padding-left: 0 !important;padding-right: 0 !important;position: relative !important;max-width: initial !important;min-width: initial !important;width: 100% !important;}
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Volkswagen GTI Autobahn PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWHD7AJ5BW159734
Stock: MAX18575
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 86,242 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$12,420
Vandergriff Toyota - Arlington / Texas
Recent Arrival! 2011 Volkswagen GTI 21/31 City/Highway MPG Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Sunroof/Moonroof, 4D Hatchback, 2.0L I4 TSI DOHC 16V Turbocharged, 6-Speed Manual, FWD, United Gray Metallic, Interlagos w/Interlagos Cloth Seat Trim, 18' Detroit Alloy Wheels, Power moonroof. Clean CARFAX. EMPLOYEE PRICING FOR EVERYONE !! HURRY !! Come visit our REDESIGNED State-of-the-Art Dealership. Our showroom, amenities, and service drive are open extended hours for your convenience. Not to mention a HUGE selection of New Pre-Owned vehicles will make Vandergriff Toyota your premiere choice for Toyota dealerships in the Dallas/Fort Worth area. Stop by and see why we're where 'DFW SHOPS FOR USED CARS!!' Customer Requested and Dealer Added Options are extra. As the leading Toyota dealer in Arlington, our name has become synonymous with honesty and integrity. We have grown into one of the largest Toyota dealers in the Dallas and Fort Worth area. We are proud to be integral members of the Dallas-Fort Worth community, where we serve the entire DFW Metroplex, including Carrollton, North Richland Hills, Irving, Mansfield, Frisco, Richardson, Plano, Grand Prairie, Grapevine and the entire North Texas area. Our outstanding staff of dedicated sales professionals is here to help you find the perfect new car for you and your family. Visit us today and see why our commitment to customer service, our large selection of new and used vehicles and our reliable service center have made Vandergriff Toyota one of Arlington's favorite Toyota dealerships! Customer Requested and Dealer Added Options are extra.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Volkswagen GTI with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWGV7AJ2BW345983
Stock: LS076351C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-23-2020
- 87,543 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,754
Three Rivers Volkswagen - McMurray / Pennsylvania
CARFAX One-Owner. Charcoal 2011 Volkswagen GTI FWD 6-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4 TSI DOHC 16V Turbocharged Recent Arrival! Odometer is 11953 miles below market average! 24/33 City/Highway MPG Awards: * Car and Driver 10 Best Cars * JD Power APEAL Study * 2011 IIHS Top Safety Pick Car and Driver, January 2017. Call or Email Chiara (Key-are-uh) Taormina to schedule an appointment today! Reviews: * Hatchback versatility, unmatched interior sophistication, confident handling, supple ride, good fuel economy. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Volkswagen GTI PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWFD7AJXBW189853
Stock: 489853
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 45,766 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,988
US Motors - San Diego / California
Our impressive 2011 Volkswagen Golf GTI 2-Door Hatchback is presented in eye-catching Deep Black Pearl Metallic. Motivated by a TurboCharged 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 200hp while connected to a responsive 6 Speed DSG Automatic transmission for the ultimate in road control. Our Front Wheel Drive GTI provides agile sport suspension, powerful brakes, and a feeling of flat-out fun. Check out the sporty stance of our GTI enhanced by 18-inch alloy wheels, sunroof, a rear roof spoiler, and fog-lights. Open the door to our Golf GTI and surround yourself with upscale materials and a premium feel with comfortable seating for four, heated front seats, full-color navigation and all the logical amenities perfectly in place. Power windows, leather-wrapped wheel, climate control, along with an impressive audio system w/media interface make this GTI the one to have. Volkswagen offers six airbags, ABS w/Electronic Stability Control, and other advanced safety features are on board to provide ultimate peace of mind. It's time in life for a reward! Get behind the wheel of the Golf GTI today! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Volkswagen GTI PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWFD7AJ7BW145129
Stock: 11724A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 67,166 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$13,880
Elliott Bay Auto Brokers - Seattle / Washington
This 2011 Volkswagen GTI comes equipped with, 8 Speakers, Air Conditioning, Heated front seats.2011 Deep Black Pearl Metallic Volkswagen GTI FWD 6-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4 TSI DOHC 16V TurbochargedOdometer is 24761 miles below market average! 24/33 City/Highway MPGAwards: * JD Power APEAL Study * Car and Driver 10 Best Cars * 2011 IIHS Top Safety PickCar and Driver, January 2017.LEARN WHY ELLIOTT BAY AUTO BROKERS HAS THE HIGHEST LEVEL OF RECONDITIONING IN THE NORTHWEST BY VISITING EBAUTOBROKERS.COM.Reviews: * Hatchback versatility, unmatched interior sophistication, confident handling, supple ride, good fuel economy. Source: Edmunds - A dealer documentary service fee of up to $150 may be added to the sale price or capitalized cost. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Volkswagen GTI with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWHV7AJ5BW179415
Stock: 5680
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 73,826 miles3 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,995
Top Quality Auto Sales - Westport / Massachusetts
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Volkswagen GTI PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWED7AJ9BW348325
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 78,049 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,995
Seaview Buick GMC - Lynnwood / Washington
LOOK! Super clean VW GTI with Autobahn package, leather, sunroof, automatic, sport wheels, and more! Well maintained by previous owner and it shows- clean and clear Autocheck history report available for your viewing 425-742-1920 for more details
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Volkswagen GTI Autobahn PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWHD7AJ0BW189241
Stock: 470P20
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 114,149 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,785
Kareem Auto Sales - Sacramento / California
Free 30 Days /3,000 Limited Warranty !, 2D Hatchback, 2.0L I4 TSI DOHC 16V Turbocharged, 6-Speed Manual, FWD, United Gray Metallic, Black Cloth. Clean CARFAX. FWD 6-Speed Manual 2.0L I4 TSI DOHC 16V Turbocharged 2D Hatchback 2011 Volkswagen GTI Base21/31 City/Highway MPGAwards:* JD Power APEAL Study * Car and Driver 10 Best Cars * 2011 IIHS Top Safety PickCar and Driver, January 2017.Thanks for looking , If you need more information such as additional Photo's or a copy of your Free Car Fax History Report we are here to help . You can email us www.Kareemautosales.com or come visit us at our easy to get to location right off Fulton Ave ,Sacramento CA. And As Always Promised... BEST DEALS IN TOWN !6-Speed Manual Alloy Wheels power Windows LocksAll Vehicles come with FREE warranty (call dealer for details)-We offer great extended warranty on our vehicles-Free CarFax Report History-Check us out on Yelp! 4.5 Stars-275+ Vehicles to choose from-Financing for all types of credit-CUDL (Credit Union Direct Lending)-Great 1st time buyer program-All vehicles pass Smog & Safety Inspection and receive a fresh oil change-Our buyers have over 10+ years of buying experience-Business HoursMonday - Saturday: 10:00am 7:00pmSunday: 10:00am - 5:00pm
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Volkswagen GTI with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWEV7AJ7BW025999
Stock: 11320
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 63,577 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$11,700
H1 Auto Group - Roseville / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Volkswagen GTI PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWFD7AJ6BW213372
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 123,415 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,989
Wind Gap Chevrolet Buick - Wind Gap / Pennsylvania
Yes we are Open and Delivering Vehicles daily contact us for an appointment for all your vehicle needs. Gray 2011 Volkswagen GTI FWD 6-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4 TSI DOHC 16V Turbocharged 24/33 City/Highway MPG 18' Detroit Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Top Sport Front Seats, Illuminated entry, Interlagos Cloth Seat Trim, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers. Contact us at 610-863-6100 to schedule your test drive today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Volkswagen GTI with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWFV7AJ3BW060737
Stock: 27172W
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Volkswagen GTI searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Volkswagen GTI
- 5(71%)
- 4(16%)
- 3(6%)
- 2(3%)
- 1(3%)
Related Volkswagen GTI info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Ford Edge 2012
- Used Nissan Maxima 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2012
- Used Chevrolet Suburban 2014
- Used Jaguar XJ 2018
- Used Ford Fiesta 2013
- Used Kia Rio 2016
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2014
- Used Jaguar XJ 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2010
- Used MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2013
- Used BMW 7 Series 2012
- Used Ford Transit Cargo Van 2015
- Used Ram 3500 2015
- Used Nissan LEAF 2017
- Used Chrysler Pacifica 2015
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used BMW 2 Series
- Used Pontiac G6
- Used Maserati Levante
- Used Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen
- Used Ford Crown Victoria
- Used Lamborghini Huracan
- Used Honda Insight
- Used Audi A8
- Used Mercedes-Benz CL-Class
- Used Ford Fiesta
- Used Honda Accord Hybrid
- Used Volvo XC70
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV
Shop used models by city
- Used Volkswagen Atlas Woodbridge VA
- Used Volkswagen Jetta Fayetteville NC
- Used Volkswagen Atlas Oakland CA
- Used Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen Sarasota FL
- Used Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid Dallas TX
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI Corona CA
- Used Volkswagen Jetta GLI Hialeah FL
- Used Volkswagen Jetta Ann Arbor MI
- Used Volkswagen Eos Naperville IL
- Used Volkswagen Eos Frederick MD
Shop used model years by city
- Used Volkswagen Passat 2015 Manassas VA
- Used Volkswagen Passat 2017 Allentown PA
- Used Volkswagen Tiguan 2013 Tampa FL
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 MDX
- 2020 Audi TTS
- 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric
- 2019 ATS Coupe
- 2019 Volvo XC40
- 2019 Cruze
- 2020 2 Series
- 2019 CR-V
- Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class 2019
- 2019 Audi A3
- 2019 Lexus LS 500
- McLaren 600LT 2019
- Ford Fusion Hybrid 2019
- 2021 Dodge Charger News
- McLaren 570S 2020
- 2019 Mazda 6
- 2019 Toyota Yaris
- Hyundai Accent 2019
- 2019 GMC Terrain
- 2020 Ford Transit Connect
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.