2018 Volkswagen Golf GTI Review
Pros & Cons
- Quick, zippy acceleration guarantees grins for miles
- Sporty handling makes fun work of twisting roads
- Roomy hatchback design offers excellent passenger and cargo versatility
- High-quality interior materials look and feel great
- Transmission doesn't shift smoothly at low speeds
- Some competitors offer more performance for a lower price
- Standard high-performance tires contribute to a stiff ride quality
- Now-common safety aids limited to top two trims
Get More For Your Trade-In
Which Golf GTI does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating8.4 / 10
One drive in a 2018 Volkswagen Golf GTI and you'll understand why this model has become something of an icon since its American debut in 1983. Like the standard Golf on which it is based, the Golf GTI offers plenty of practicality and interior materials that feel as if they were pulled from a more expensive German car.
But where the Golf emphasizes fuel economy and a competitive price, the GTI ratchets up the excitement with a punchy engine, a quick-shifting automatic transmission and stylish upholstery. As befits a performance car, the GTI sits a little lower and rides a little stiffer than the regular Golf, which degrades ride quality somewhat. The payoff, however, is heroic stability and grip in turns.
The GTI isn't the only choice among the so-called hot hatches; Ford, Mini and Subaru also make convincing alternatives. The GTI isn't even VW's top-performing hatch. For that, there's the much more hardcore (and expensive) Golf R. But for drivers who prize fun and practicality, the GTI checks all the right boxes.
2018 Volkswagen Golf GTI models
The 2018 Volkswagen Golf GTI is a four-door hatchback that seats five. It's available in three trim levels: S, SE and Autobahn. The S comes well-equipped for a base model (automatic headlights, heated front seats, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto), but lacks some more common features and conveniences. The SE fills in the gaps with amenities such as a sunroof, driver aids and upgraded entertainment. The Autobahn doesn't equip the GTI for life on the famous German superhighway, but it does make life notably more comfortable for the driver with leather upholstery, a premium sound system, and even a self-parking system.
All GTI models are front-wheel-drive and use a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (220 horsepower, 258 pound-feet of torque) paired with a six-speed manual or a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.
For a base trim, the S comes with some nice features, including 18-inch alloy wheels, high-performance tires, LED foglights, heated mirrors, rain-sensing wipers, cloth upholstery, heated front seats, ambient interior lighting, and a 60/40-split folding rear seats with a center pass-through. Technology features include a 6.5-inch touchscreen display, a rearview camera, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto smartphone integration, and an eight-speaker sound system.
Moving up to the SE, our recommended trim, adds upgraded brakes (same as those on the Golf R), a limited-slip differential, LED headlights, a sunroof, keyless entry, push-button ignition, an 8-inch touchscreen display, an eight-speaker sound system with CD player, satellite radio, and VW Car-Net Security and Service connected services. It also gets driver assistance features that include forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert.
Leather upholstery is the only option for SE models. It is, in fact, the only option available for the whole 2018 GTI lineup.
Finally, the Autobahn trim adds an adaptive suspension, automatic high beams, a power-adjustable driver seat, a navigation system, and a subwoofer-enhanced Fender sound system. The Autobahn also showcases Volkswagen's most current driver assistance and safety features, including adaptive cruise control, automatic high beams, front and rear parking sensors with Maneuver Braking (automatically applies the brakes if a collision with nearby objects while parking seems likely), a self-parking system (Park Assist), and a lane departure warning/lane keeping assist system.
Trim tested
Driving7.5
Comfort8.5
Interior8.5
Utility8.5
Technology8.5
Scorecard
|Overall
|8.4 / 10
|Driving
|7.5
|Comfort
|8.5
|Interior
|8.5
|Utility
|8.5
|Technology
|8.5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2018 Volkswagen Golf GTI.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the Golf GTI models:
- Forward Collision Warning
- Warns the driver if a front collision, including with pedestrians, seems imminent. If necessary, can apply automatic emergency braking.
- Maneuver Braking
- Embedded within the front and rear parking sensor system, automatically applies the brakes if a collision with a nearby object seems likely.
- Lane Assist
- Warns the driver of vehicles in blind spots with a flashing LED. Can also apply countersteering to nudge the vehicle back into its lane.
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Golf GTI
Related Used 2018 Volkswagen Golf GTI info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2004
- Used Chevrolet Spark 2018
- Used Nissan Pathfinder 2014
- Used Nissan Altima 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2014
- Used Volvo XC60 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2007
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2014
- Used GMC Terrain 2013
- Used Honda Civic 2011
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Audi R8
- Kia Sedona 2020
- 2019 Nissan Versa
- 2020 FIAT 124 Spider
- 2019 Ram 1500
- Ford Ranger 2020
- 2021 BMW X7 News
- Mercedes-Benz Maybach 2020
- 2020 Nissan Titan XD News
- BMW 7 Series 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan
- Volkswagen Jetta 2019
- Volkswagen Atlas 2019
- 2019 Volkswagen Passat
- 2019 Golf GTI
- 2019 Arteon
- 2019 Volkswagen Arteon
- Volkswagen Golf R 2019
- 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
- 2019 Golf Alltrack