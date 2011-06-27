Vehicle overview

The 2010 Volkswagen GTI is like a dignified elder statesman who refuses to do Facebook. It's extraordinarily suave and well-mannered, and its lifetime accomplishments are second to none among its peers -- but it just won't get on board with the latest trend. In the sport-compact segment, that trend is power. Lots of power. Anywhere from 237 horsepower to 265, if you're wondering. Yet the new sixth-generation GTI soldiers on with the same 200-hp inline-4 that first arrived in 2006. How can it hope to compete?

In a word: refinement. Lots of refinement. This GTI is far more than the sum of its track numbers. Not surprisingly, its acceleration times lag well behind those of steroidal rivals like the Mazdaspeed 3, Mitsubishi Lancer Sportback Ralliart and Subaru WRX. But the GTI compensates with the nicest interior of any sport compact, thanks to its tasteful new design, upgraded materials and vaultlike build quality. The subtly revised exterior styling looks sophisticated, too, admitting none of the juvenile excesses that plague other hopped-up hatchbacks. This is the pocket rocket that you take home to meet Mom and Dad.

Of course, the GTI is still fun to drive when you let it loose. The turbocharged four-cylinder won't plaster you to your seatback like some others in this segment, but it's eager to please. The suspension strikes a wonderful balance between suppleness and sporty handling ability, allowing high cornering speeds without ever beating up occupants over bumps. Even highway trips are a treat thanks to the GTI's autobahn breeding, which yields an uncanny composure at elevated speeds. If you can live with its relatively modest power output, the GTI's got the other bases covered.

The hot-hatch shopper's task is pretty simple: Figure out your priorities and go buy the car that fits. If you want the best drive and the runner-up in refinement, head straight for the Mazdaspeed 3. For scintillating performance and the benefits of all-wheel drive, the Lancer Sportback Ralliart or Subaru WRX will do the trick. For inimitable style and go-kart athleticism, the diminutive Mini Cooper S is a no-brainer. And for maximum bang for the buck, Chevy's Cobalt SS wins the prize. But if you're after a sport compact with solid capabilities and unmatched class, go with the rejuvenated elder statesman -- the 2010 Volkswagen GTI.