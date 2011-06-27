  1. Home
2010 Volkswagen GTI Review

Pros & Cons

  • Hatchback versatility, unmatched interior sophistication, confident handling, supple ride, good fuel economy.
  • Many competitively priced sport compacts are quicker and handle better.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2010 Volkswagen GTI is quite possibly the most refined "hot hatch" ever brought to our shores. If you don't demand maximum performance, put the GTI on your short list.

Vehicle overview

The 2010 Volkswagen GTI is like a dignified elder statesman who refuses to do Facebook. It's extraordinarily suave and well-mannered, and its lifetime accomplishments are second to none among its peers -- but it just won't get on board with the latest trend. In the sport-compact segment, that trend is power. Lots of power. Anywhere from 237 horsepower to 265, if you're wondering. Yet the new sixth-generation GTI soldiers on with the same 200-hp inline-4 that first arrived in 2006. How can it hope to compete?

In a word: refinement. Lots of refinement. This GTI is far more than the sum of its track numbers. Not surprisingly, its acceleration times lag well behind those of steroidal rivals like the Mazdaspeed 3, Mitsubishi Lancer Sportback Ralliart and Subaru WRX. But the GTI compensates with the nicest interior of any sport compact, thanks to its tasteful new design, upgraded materials and vaultlike build quality. The subtly revised exterior styling looks sophisticated, too, admitting none of the juvenile excesses that plague other hopped-up hatchbacks. This is the pocket rocket that you take home to meet Mom and Dad.

Of course, the GTI is still fun to drive when you let it loose. The turbocharged four-cylinder won't plaster you to your seatback like some others in this segment, but it's eager to please. The suspension strikes a wonderful balance between suppleness and sporty handling ability, allowing high cornering speeds without ever beating up occupants over bumps. Even highway trips are a treat thanks to the GTI's autobahn breeding, which yields an uncanny composure at elevated speeds. If you can live with its relatively modest power output, the GTI's got the other bases covered.

The hot-hatch shopper's task is pretty simple: Figure out your priorities and go buy the car that fits. If you want the best drive and the runner-up in refinement, head straight for the Mazdaspeed 3. For scintillating performance and the benefits of all-wheel drive, the Lancer Sportback Ralliart or Subaru WRX will do the trick. For inimitable style and go-kart athleticism, the diminutive Mini Cooper S is a no-brainer. And for maximum bang for the buck, Chevy's Cobalt SS wins the prize. But if you're after a sport compact with solid capabilities and unmatched class, go with the rejuvenated elder statesman -- the 2010 Volkswagen GTI.

2010 Volkswagen GTI models

The 2010 Volkswagen GTI is a high-performance compact hatchback offered in both two-door and four-door body styles. Standard equipment includes 17-inch alloy wheels, foglights, a sport-tuned suspension, heated outside mirrors, heated front sport seats, full power accessories, a trip computer, air-conditioning, cruise control, a 60/40-split-folding rear seat, Bluetooth and an eight-speaker touchscreen audio system (with a six-CD changer, satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack and iPod integration).

Options include 18-inch wheels (with or without summer performance tires), a sunroof, bi-xenon headlamps, a Dynaudio premium sound system and a hard-drive-based navigation system with digital music storage. The Autobahn package adds partial leather upholstery, the sunroof and special sport seats.

2010 Highlights

The Volkswagen GTI has been redesigned for 2010, boasting new exterior and interior styling along with improved cabin materials.

Performance & mpg

The front-wheel-drive 2010 Volkswagen GTI is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that pumps out 200 hp and 207 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed manual transmission is standard, while a six-speed dual-clutch automated manual called DSG is optional. The DSG transmission can be shifted manually via the shift lever or paddles on the steering wheel, or it can shift on its own in automatic mode.

EPA fuel-economy estimates stand at 21 city/31 highway and 25 combined for GTIs with the standard six-speed manual, while DSG-equipped models are rated at a notably better 24/32/27. GTIs sold in California-emissions states earn a cleaner partial-zero-emissions-vehicle (PZEV) tailpipe emission rating.

Safety

Standard safety equipment includes antilock disc brakes with brake assist, stability control, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. Rear-seat side airbags are optional on four-door models, but are unavailable on two-doors.

In government crash tests, the structurally identical four-door 2010 Volkswagen Golf with the optional rear side airbags received four stars out of five for frontal impact protection and a perfect five stars for side impacts.

Driving

Though not as blindingly quick as its top peers, the 2010 Volkswagen GTI is still satisfyingly fleet, with ample midrange power from its turbocharged four. It also features one of the better-sounding four-cylinders on the market, singing a surprisingly throaty tune at full throttle. Both transmissions perform well, but the conventional manual shifter feels a bit rubbery. The DSG is notable for its combination of world-class shift speeds in manual mode and remarkable docility in automatic mode.

In general, the GTI imparts a feeling of solidity through its suspension and controls that one rarely finds in this segment. It's quiet at speed, and bumps are absorbed with extraordinary composure. The GTI might roll more and grip less than higher-strung competitors, but those who must commute as well as carve canyons will appreciate its all-around goodness.

Interior

The GTI's interior is the cream of the pocket-rocket crop. Aesthetically, it's restrained but dignified, with graceful shapes and curves that say "luxury car" more than "souped-up econobox." Materials quality is top-notch, and the standard GTI-specific sport seats are nicely shaped and well-bolstered. Access to the rear seat is naturally easier in the four-door GTI, of course, but even the two-door is up for periodic people-hauling duty, thanks to adequate backseat space and relatively painless entry and exit (try that in a Mini Cooper S).

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Volkswagen GTI.

Most helpful consumer reviews

All I can say
jmroberts1,02/14/2012
After owning this car for two years with absolutely no problems I am happy! I am a very satisfied with my 2010 GTI 2 door. Pretty much a base model with the dsg transmission. 35000 miles later and I am now a VW convert, I bought this as an emotional buy knowing VW's hit or miss reliability. The fit and finish is second to none and I have still not heard any unexplained rattles. Mileage has been outstanding, 32.1 overall with about 85 % being highway miles. I can get about 37 to 39 MPG's highway when I do 60 consistently and high 20's around town. Fun to drive factor is great, power is always on tap with minimal turbo lag. It handles well for fwd. Highly recommend!!!!!
One Year Later--grin still plastered on face.
mjjackson76,01/06/2011
I've had my GTI (4dr, manual, 18s) for just over a year, and I'm still enamored with the car. It's solid, speedy, handles amazingly well. Yes, could use more power, but I don't need it. Handling is what makes the car so fun. Ride is a bit harsh on bad pavement, but who cares? Buy a couch on wheels if you so desire. Stereo is fantastic but touchscreen is difficult while driving, shifter precise, engine note perfectly tuned and gas mileage good on the highway--26-28mpg on spririted freeway stints at 90mph; 33 best; 13 in city worst. Two issues: brake pad came apart at 4000 miles; rattles from pas. b-pillar at 8800 miles. No big deal--all replaced under warranty quickly. Can't wait for R20.
Refined Gem
vw_gti,03/27/2011
The GTI is easily the best combination of refinement, speed, value, and driving pleasure on the market. I cross-shopped the car with various others and the GTI was the winner with the closest runner-ups being the BMW 328i and the Mini Cooper. I honestly don't think the GTI competes against the various Japanese cars (i.e. Civic Si, WRX, Evo) because of its level of refinement. No, it's not as fast as the WRX or the Evo, but it provides a level of refinement and all-around usability that both of those toys can't match. It's less isolated than the luxury cars but is still blessed with a remarkably high-class interior that should be the envy of most entry-luxury drivers.
What a car!
cobraboy1,12/02/2012
Wow, this car is totally amazing! I spent 3months test driving all different cars in the class, bordering the class, and in classes above and beneath just to narrow down everything. In the end I decided on the Certified Pre-Owned 2010 VW GTI, which I bought for 19.5k with just 16k miles on the clock. The top three for me were, in the end, the GTI, Mazdaspeed 3, and the WRX Hatch. Third place was the WRX because while I loved the AWD and the power. I really didn't like the price, nobody orders the base models. the Speed3 was close but didn't have the refinement of the GTI.
See all 70 reviews of the 2010 Volkswagen GTI
Write a review

Features & Specs

The most mature sport compact on the market, 2010 Volkswagen GTI is so different from other sport-tuned compacts that it almost belongs in its own class. Its sharpened suspension doesn't compromise its ride quality, which remains supple and sophisticated. Its turbocharged motor trumpets a sweet song when called upon, but is barely audible during normal cruising. And unlike its competitors, the GTI looks and feels more like a Lilliputian luxury car than a boy racer. This is the sport compact that you bring home to meet the family.

Not much has changed on the new-for-2010 "Mk VI" (sixth-generation) GTI, but little tweaks go a long way here. Whereas the previous GTI's styling was a bit bloated, this one has crisper lines and tighter proportions. The interior has been reworked, too, providing even more of an entry-level-luxury ambience than before. The "wasn't broke, didn't fix it" category includes the amazingly roomy backseat and practical breadboxlike hatchback body style. The only flaw VW chose not to correct was the GTI's power deficit relative to its steroidal peers.

Yes, that sweet-sounding 2.0-liter turbo-4 turns out to be the GTI's Achilles' heel — if speed is a top priority, that is. Rated at the same 200 horsepower and 207 pound-feet of torque as the Mk V GTI's engine, this well-mannered mill gets waxed at the drag strip by big-turboed bruisers like the Mazdaspeed 3's 2.3-liter four (263 hp, 280 lb-ft) and the Subaru WRX's 2.5-liter boxer-4 (265 hp, 244 lb-ft). The GTI's engine is less prone to turbo lag and more refined and fuel-efficient, but there's no denying its disadvantage in brute force.

So the GTI isn't the fastest sport compact on the block. No matter; it's still the one that will likely hold the most appeal for consumers who want a true all-in-one performance car. With its engaging personality, remarkable functionality and Audi-like polish, the 2010 Volkswagen GTI is in a class of one, and incidentally one of the best automotive values under $25,000.

Used 2010 Volkswagen GTI Overview

The Used 2010 Volkswagen GTI is offered in the following submodels: GTI Hatchback. Available styles include 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), PZEV 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), PZEV 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), and 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M).

