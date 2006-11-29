Used 2007 Volkswagen GTI for Sale Near Me

151 listings
GTI Reviews & Specs
  • 2007 Volkswagen GTI in Black
    used

    2007 Volkswagen GTI

    154,311 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,900

  • 2007 Volkswagen GTI in Silver
    used

    2007 Volkswagen GTI

    63,979 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,990

  • 2007 Volkswagen GTI Fahrenheit in Orange
    used

    2007 Volkswagen GTI Fahrenheit

    73,359 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,777

  • 2007 Volkswagen GTI in White
    used

    2007 Volkswagen GTI

    126,468 miles

    $7,501

  • 2007 Volkswagen GTI in Dark Red
    used

    2007 Volkswagen GTI

    131,710 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,999

  • 2007 Volkswagen GTI
    used

    2007 Volkswagen GTI

    200,866 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,995

  • 2008 Volkswagen GTI in White
    used

    2008 Volkswagen GTI

    60,391 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,000

  • 2008 Volkswagen GTI in Black
    used

    2008 Volkswagen GTI

    61,552 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,991

  • 2008 Volkswagen GTI PZEV in White
    used

    2008 Volkswagen GTI PZEV

    95,250 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $7,990

  • 2008 Volkswagen GTI in Gray
    used

    2008 Volkswagen GTI

    168,000 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,990

  • 2006 Volkswagen GTI in Gray
    used

    2006 Volkswagen GTI

    116,804 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,000

  • 2008 Volkswagen GTI
    used

    2008 Volkswagen GTI

    204,496 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

  • 2008 Volkswagen GTI
    used

    2008 Volkswagen GTI

    137,599 miles
    Lemon history, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,998

  • 2008 Volkswagen GTI in White
    used

    2008 Volkswagen GTI

    90,164 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,995

  • 2009 Volkswagen GTI in White
    used

    2009 Volkswagen GTI

    136,643 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,834

  • 2005 Volkswagen GTI 1.8T in Black
    used

    2005 Volkswagen GTI 1.8T

    91,462 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,996

  • 2005 Volkswagen GTI 1.8T in Silver
    used

    2005 Volkswagen GTI 1.8T

    106,581 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,495

  • 2009 Volkswagen GTI PZEV in Dark Red
    used

    2009 Volkswagen GTI PZEV

    91,134 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,888

Consumer Reviews for the Volkswagen GTI

Overall Consumer Rating
4.8132 Reviews
  • 5
    (87%)
  • 4
    (9%)
  • 3
    (3%)
  • 2
    (1%)
Fun to Drive, Best All Around Vehicle
david gorospe,11/29/2006
I've had other GTIs, a VR6 and a 1.8T. This MK5 by far is the best of them all. It has great torque, handling and comfort. The interior looks way more expensive than the competition. It is fun to drive. I added a new suspension and a chip. They make it handle and go even better. This car might cost a little bit more compared to Honda, Mini, others, but you have to pay for all the same extras that comes with the GTI. For real everyday driving this has the best overall, you will still love this car even after five or more years, think about that! My good friends that drive Fords and Acuras test drove my car and the absolutely loved it!
