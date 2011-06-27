  1. Home
2011 Volkswagen GTI Review

Pros & Cons

  • Hatchback versatility, unmatched interior sophistication, confident handling, supple ride, good fuel economy.
  • Many competitively priced sport compacts are quicker and handle better.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2011 Volkswagen GTI may not be top dog when it comes to performance numbers, but overall it's one of our top picks when it comes to sporty hatchbacks.

Vehicle overview

Mark Twain famously wrote, "There are three kinds of lies: lies, damned lies and statistics." Judged on statistics and track numbers alone, the 2011 Volkswagen GTI would be one of the least desirable of the currently available sport hatchbacks. But that's a lie. In reality, the GTI is a front runner among the competition.

Sure, the 2011 Volkswagen GTI isn't as quick to reach 60 mph as the competition, nor can it weave through the slalom or cling to a skid pad as tenaciously. How then, you ask, can the GTI rank so highly in such a sport-oriented segment? The answer is two-fold: refinement and drivability.

The VW GTI's interior is quite simply, the best in its class. It's so nice, in fact, that it could be mistaken for a cabin from sister company Audi, save for the plaid fabric seats. (About those private school uniform-patterned coverings -- it's a nod to the original GTI from more than three decades ago.) The GTI also boasts surprising amounts of rear legroom and useful cargo space considering its compact overall size.

Drivability is the other main advantage the 2011 Volkswagen GTI has over other sport hatches. Output from the 2.0-liter turbo engine is smooth and linear, and that power is more manageable in the real world than that of more feisty rivals. Competitors like the 2011 Mazdaspeed 3 and 2011 Mini Cooper S suffer from torque steer -- the sensation of the steering wheel tugging in your hands under hard acceleration -- that many drivers find distracting.

In addition to the Mazda and Mini, other performance hatchbacks to consider include the all-wheel-drive 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer Sportback Ralliart and 2011 Subaru Impreza WRX. Certainly, there's a lot to like about all of these cars. But if you're like Mark Twain and don't blindly go by the numbers, you'll find the 2011 GTI an ideal pick -- the sum of its parts can't be quantified with statistics alone.

2011 Volkswagen GTI models

The 2011 Volkswagen GTI is a high-performance compact hatchback offered in both two-door and four-door body styles. The four trim levels are intuitively named for the main feature additions in lieu of stand-alone options, starting with the base GTI and proceeding to GTI with Sunroof, GTI with Sunroof and Navigation and GTI Autobahn.

The base GTI's standard equipment includes 18-inch alloy wheels, a rear roof spoiler, foglights, heated outside mirrors, launch control (with DSG only), a sport suspension, full power accessories, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, alloy pedals, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, steering wheel-mounted shift paddles (DSG only), cruise control, a trip computer, air-conditioning, heated front sport seats, plaid cloth upholstery, split-folding rear seats with a center pass-through, Bluetooth and an eight-speaker stereo with CD player, satellite radio, auxiliary audio input and iPod integration.

As the name suggests, the GTI with Sunroof trim adds a sunroof, but also gets you a leather-trimmed sport steering wheel with multifunction controls, a touchscreen interface for the stereo and an in-dash CD changer. The GTI with Sunroof and Navigation adds adaptive xenon headlights and a touchscreen navigation system. The range-topping GTI Autobahn rounds out the lineup with leather seat inserts, keyless ignition/entry and a premium Dynaudio sound system.

2011 Highlights

For 2011, Volkswagen has simplified the GTI's trim levels. Otherwise, the GTI remains largely unchanged.

Performance & mpg

The front-wheel-drive 2011Volkswagen GTI is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that produces 200 horsepower and 207 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed manual transmission is standard, while a six-speed dual-clutch automated manual (called DSG) is optional. The DSG transmission can be shifted manually via the shift lever or paddles on the steering wheel, or it can operate as a standard automatic.

In testing, the GTI accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 7.3 seconds, which is slower than the competition by at least half a second. It is also on the pokey side in terms of handling, turning in a 67-mph run through the slalom and pulling 0.84g on the skid pad.

The EPA estimates fuel economy at 24/32 mpg city/highway for DSG-equipped models and 27 mpg in combined driving. The manual transmission achieves slightly less, at 21/31/25 mpg.

Safety

Standard safety equipment for the 2011 Volkswagen GTI includes antilock disc brakes with brake assist, stability control, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. Last year's optional rear-seat side airbags for the four-door have been discontinued.

In government crash testing, the GTI sedan earned four out of five stars for frontal crash protection of the driver and front passenger and five stars for side impact driver protection. In performance testing, braking from 60 to zero mph required 129 feet, which is a full car length longer than the Mazdaspeed 3's impressively short 115-foot halt.

Driving

On paper, the 2011 Volkswagen GTI isn't as quick or nimble as other sport hatchbacks, but unless you're battling for the quarter-mile or shortest lap time, it provides a better overall driving experience. Turbo lag is nearly undetectable and torque steer is apparent only when driven with reckless abandon. Either transmission performs admirably, with rapid and smooth shifts from the DSG. In everyday conditions the GTI feels solid and composed, though some enthusiast drivers will likely complain that the suspension tuning is too soft for truly aggressive driving.

The flip side, though, is that the GTI also gets high marks for comfort and ride quality when compared to the competition. At highway speeds, the cabin remains as quiet as some luxury cars, and bumps in the road are smoothed over by the compliant suspension. All told, the 2011 Volkswagen GTI provides enough sporting fun to satisfy most drivers.

Read our Volkswagen GTI Long-Term 20,000-Mile Test

Interior

Among sporty hatchbacks, the 2011 Volkswagen GTI's interior ranks at the top of our list. Plaid seat heritage aside, the overall cabin reflects a more serious and mature design language, with hints of Audi's upscale trim and switchgear throughout. Materials quality is as good as it gets in this segment, as are the well-shaped front seats.

Gaining access to the surprisingly roomy rear seats is naturally easier with the four-door GTI, but ingress and egress to the two-door's rear seat is a relatively painless ordeal. Behind the rear seats, the cargo area can hold up to 12.4 cubic feet -- double the capacity of a Mini Cooper, but about average for other hatchbacks. When down, the split-folding rear seats bump that figure up to 46 cubes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2011 Volkswagen GTI.

4.5
31 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Not so good after 5 Months
englander1,01/25/2012
Well I blame myself for not doing my homework, but reliability has been less than poor. Three times in the shop for Oil Separator, Water Pump and Oil Pressure Sensor. Like many state VW Customer Service is terrible. When its not in the shop its a great car. Handles well, fuel consumption is also a big plus. I don't tend to keep cars long but this may be a record even for me, may be gone for the first oil change.
Best car I ever owned
new11gti,06/24/2011
I am one of those types of people that buy a new car every year. To name a few of my favorites I owned, Honda Prelude, Suburu STI, Jeep Wrangler, Honda Accord. My 2011 GTI is by far my favorite. The look, the feel, the performance..I could go on for days. If you are thinking about getting one, take it for a test drive and you will not regret it.
Looking of something fun?
DR007,10/06/2010
I purchased my 4dr GTI Autobahn about 2 weeks ago. In this time, it has continued to surprise me in every way possible. I traded my Infiniti G37s coupe on this, looking for something that was sporty, fun and bigger. It is a blast to drive and has all the features most of us could ever need.
1 year with the GTI
vincevw329,05/10/2012
I live in the NE and use my 2011 VW GTI, DSGwSunroof as a daily commuter and recently drove a 250 road trip with it. Overall it's been a very likeable car. Appearance is still very new with just over 8000 miles on it. I notice some slight wear in the left hand side bolster on the drivers seat from entering/exiting. No squeaks or rattles or any other hickups in my year of driving. The interior is in great shape and I have become accustomed to all the controls. I don't care for the round knobs on the sunroof control and climate controls, more on that later. Also a feature I'm not fond of is the tiny rear-view mirror. I especially like the bluetooth, very easy to use. Back seat access is fair.
See all 31 reviews of the 2011 Volkswagen GTI
Write a review

Features & Specs

More about the 2011 Volkswagen GTI

Used 2011 Volkswagen GTI Overview

The Used 2011 Volkswagen GTI is offered in the following submodels: GTI Hatchback. Available styles include PZEV 4dr Hatchback w/Sunroof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), 4dr Hatchback w/Sunroof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), PZEV 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), 4dr Hatchback w/Sunroof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), PZEV 4dr Hatchback w/Sunroof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), PZEV 4dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), PZEV 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), 4dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), 4dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), PZEV 2dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), PZEV 4dr Hatchback w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), Autobahn 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), Autobahn PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), Autobahn PZEV 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), Autobahn 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), Autobahn 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), Autobahn 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), Autobahn PZEV 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), and Autobahn PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM).

What's a good price on a Used 2011 Volkswagen GTI?

Price comparisons for Used 2011 Volkswagen GTI trim styles:

  • The Used 2011 Volkswagen GTI Base is priced between $8,990 and$12,981 with odometer readings between 58917 and114338 miles.
  • The Used 2011 Volkswagen GTI Autobahn PZEV is priced between $11,995 and$11,995 with odometer readings between 90807 and90807 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2011 Volkswagen GTIS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2011 Volkswagen GTI for sale near. There are currently 5 used and CPO 2011 GTIS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $8,990 and mileage as low as 58917 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2011 Volkswagen GTI.

