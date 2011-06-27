  1. Home
2005 Volkswagen GTI Review

Pros & Cons

  • Fun to drive, reasonably priced, lots of standard equipment, premium cabin materials, utility of hatchback design, available six-speed manual.
  • More expensive and slower than many of its peers.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The GTI may have introduced the idea of budget performance, but its aging design has been surpassed by a number of cheaper and faster competitors.

2005 Highlights

With an all-new GTI on the way next year, there are no changes to the current platform for 2005.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Volkswagen GTI.

5(77%)
4(20%)
3(3%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
30 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 30 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

23 years of German Hot-Hatch-History
Drew,09/27/2006
I love how the GTI has German engineering. It is a car fit for the Nurburgring. Highway speed can shoot from 55-85 mph at a drop of a hat. It has a good sound when reving through higher rpm. It has styling cues of the 3-door Audi S3. I love letting onlookers hear the turbo spool up and whistle. BME 3-Series drivers won't know what just flew past them. This is truely the poor man's Porsche Boxster.
Too many trips to the dealership
Qlueless,01/14/2008
I have taken this car to the dealership more times in 9 months than my toyota has been in 8 years. I think right now there is water leaking on the passanger side floor, and also the trunk. I have had the trunk lock fixed twice, rear washer, drivers door lock, window fell inside door, had to be towed becuase it would not start, car alarm was going off every night at 3am. Had to leave battery disconnected everytime I got out of the car or the alarm would go off. Driver's seat stuck in place. I used to be a VW mechanic years ago, and this will be the LAST VW that I ever buy.
I get excited everytime i turn it on.
jrx45x,07/18/2012
This car is my love. I don't like how these cars look stock though. there kinda boxy and awkward. So i lowered mine and its the most amazing thing ever i get so many looks. At first i got it with 60k miles and it needed alot of maintenance like timing belt and ignition coils. Timing belt was $1000 at dealer so i took somewhere else for $500. Beware, the dealer is expensive. I either fix stuff myself or take somewhere else. It is a reliable car if you treat it good. If you always rag on the car itll rag on your wallet. Its fast too, i wont ever sell mine, in fact when the engine goes i will swap another 1.8t into it i love it that much. Hope you like yours just as much as i do.
pricey
viadisgr,07/28/2012
Bought my Gti off a lease,was happy with it.But when my timing belt went at 70,000.Not happy with that.Spent to much money on it.
See all 30 reviews of the 2005 Volkswagen GTI
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
180 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
200 hp @ 6200 rpm
See all Used 2005 Volkswagen GTI features & specs
More about the 2005 Volkswagen GTI

Used 2005 Volkswagen GTI Overview

The Used 2005 Volkswagen GTI is offered in the following submodels: GTI Hatchback. Available styles include 1.8T 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5A), 1.8T 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M), and VR6 2dr Hatchback (2.8L 6cyl 6M).

