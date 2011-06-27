This car is my love. I don't like how these cars look stock though. there kinda boxy and awkward. So i lowered mine and its the most amazing thing ever i get so many looks. At first i got it with 60k miles and it needed alot of maintenance like timing belt and ignition coils. Timing belt was $1000 at dealer so i took somewhere else for $500. Beware, the dealer is expensive. I either fix stuff myself or take somewhere else. It is a reliable car if you treat it good. If you always rag on the car itll rag on your wallet. Its fast too, i wont ever sell mine, in fact when the engine goes i will swap another 1.8t into it i love it that much. Hope you like yours just as much as i do.

