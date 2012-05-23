Used 2009 Volkswagen GTI for Sale Near Me
- 136,643 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,834
Germain Volkswagen of Columbus - Columbus / Ohio
Recent Arrival! Schedule home delivery or curbside test drive and pick up. Our dealership is disinfected and we practice social distancing. We offer Extra discounts for active and retired Military, active and retired Law Enforcement, first response teams, and for recent college grads. . We Are #1 in New & CPO Volkswagen volume in our designated area, including most of Ohio and parts of Pennsylvania for the first half of 2020. All New VW vehicles come standard with Apple Car Play or Android Auto and backup camera! All pre-owned vehicles will be safety inspected and road tested. Ask for a copy of the vehicle inspection and a free Carfax vehicle report. We will also provide a complimentary market report for any vehicle in stock upon request.We can offer the best interest rates for excellent credit or challenged credit! Want to get pre-approved? Click on the link; https://www.germainvwofcolumbus.com/finance-application.htm Thank you! 10 Speakers, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM Stereo w/In-Dash 6CD Changer, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front fog lights, Heatable Sport Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Security system, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers. Clean CARFAX.Candy White 2009 Volkswagen GTI Base FWD 2.0L I4 DOHC Turbocharged 6-Speed Manual21/31 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Volkswagen GTI with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWGV71K79W062692
Stock: V9W062692
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 91,134 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$9,888
East County Preowned Superstore - El Cajon / California
RED HOT GTI with only 90K Miles and LOADED!! CALIFORNIA CAR.. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE.. High Output 2.0L 4cyl.. Auto.. Gorgeous Interior.. All Power Options,, Carbon Fiber Trim.. Pioneer Cd Premium Sound.. HEATED SEATS.. 17in Factory Alloys and MORE!! Serviced and Ready to GO!! Don't Miss this SUPER CLEAN GTI... Hurry! Take a quick look at our 2009 Volkswagen GTI in stunning Red. Drivers love the power this GTI delivers with its 2.0 Liter 4 cylinder engine producing 200hp connected to an Automatic transmission. This Front Wheel Drive will have you leading the pack in no time and still return excellent 29mpg on the road! Our GTI looks fun and fast! The styling is clean and sleek, and the car sits low to the ground, giving it a streamlined appearance. It practically begs you to be drive it hard. Take a look at our pictures - this GTI has comfortable seats, power and heated mirrors, MP3 Player, premium sound system, and so much more! Drivers just like you boast about the GTI's handling ability, and all the power delivered when needed. The car's safety ratings were also noted by drivers as a top selling point. This car is worth every penny! Why waste your money on a gas guzzler when you can own a quick car for half the price yet provide you with double the gas mileage! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE FREE 3 DAY EXCHANGE POLICY **CALL US FOR MORE DETAILS**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Volkswagen GTI PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWFD71K89W137222
Stock: 190266A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-03-2019
- 133,601 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$4,999
Andy Mohr Volkswagen - Avon / Indiana
We will guarantee you $2000 MOHR for your trade-in than any other VW dealership. 2.0L I4 DOHC Turbocharged, 6-Speed Automatic, FWD.Candy White 2009 Volkswagen GTI22/29 City/Highway MPG Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Come see us at the ANDY MOHR AVON VOLKSWAGEN. We have a state of the art facility that is ready to help you with your new or used Volkswagen purchase, used cars, used trucks, used SUVs, and used vans wherever you live. Avon, Danville, Plainfield, Indianapolis, Brownsburg, Greenwood, Mooresville, Speedway...you name it, we are here for you! Call us at (317) 279-4788 or visit our website at www.AndyMohr.com. Where you always SAVE MOHR MONEY!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Volkswagen GTI with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWFV71K49W142978
Stock: PV2782
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-03-2020
- 116,612 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$6,132
Major Motor Cars - Santa Monica / California
2009 Volkswagen GTI NOTE*** CARS WITH CUSTOM/UPGRADED WHEELS AND TIRES WILL HAVE AN ADDITIONAL CHARGE. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Please visit us at www.MajorMotorCars.com or call us (888) 841-4094. We offer low rates for financing. We work with all MAJOR lenders and credit unions. We offer extended service contracts that mirror the factory warranty. We accept trades. We ship vehicles all over the nation. We have been in business since 1995.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Volkswagen GTI PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWFD71K89W069021
Stock: 20164
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 96,491 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995
Maximum Auto Outlet - Manassas / Virginia
***LEATHER INTERIOR, LOW MILEAGE........................2009 VOLKSWAGEN GTI TURBO, BLACK MAGIC WITH A BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR, DSG AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, PIONEER SOUND SYSTEM, POWER SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, TINTED GLASS, PREMIUM ALLOY WHEELS WITH PIRELLI TIRES, ONLY 96K MILES, PLEASE CALL US AT 703 822 7998 TO SCHEDULE AN APPT TO VIEW***MUST PRINT AND PRESENT INTERNET AD FOR SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING BEFORE YOUR SCHEDULED APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL MAXIMUM AUTO OUTLET AT 703.822.7998. GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS FOR EVERYONE. FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 2.99 APR. WE ARE LOCATED AT 8503-O EUCLID AVE, MANASSAS PARK, VA 20111. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.PRICE EXCLUDES TAXES, TITLE, LICENSE, $895 DEALER PROCESSING FEE, & FINANCE CHARGES. ALL VEHICLES ARE SOLD AS-IS, SEE BUYERS GUIDE FOR WARRANTY OPTIONS..boom-extension-active{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-active *:hover{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-hovered-element{outline: 2px solid rgba(130, 170, 210, .6) !important}.boom-extension-expanded-element{background: transparent !important;border: 0 !important;float: none !important;margin-left: auto !important;margin-right: auto !important;padding-left: 0 !important;padding-right: 0 !important;position: relative !important;max-width: initial !important;min-width: initial !important;width: 100% !important;}
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Volkswagen GTI PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWHD71K99W132796
Stock: MAX17763
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-22-2020
- 137,736 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,991
AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT North Phoenix - Phoenix / Arizona
Leather Seats Rear Spoiler Anthracite; Leather Seat Trim Black Magic Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Volkswagen GTI PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWED71K49W142526
Stock: 9W142526
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 146,770 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,000
Autos Direct of Fredericksburg - Fredericksburg / Virginia
2009 VOLKSWAGEN GTI Front Wheel Drive with powerful 2.0L DOHC FSI 16-valve turbocharged I4 engine six speed manual transmission, just serviced, non-smoker CALL 540-300-4540 ** HOME OF THE GUARANTEED FINANCING APPROVAL** CARFAX CERTIFIED, WARRANTED and VA inspected Vehicles, Got any credit issues? We got banks looking to finance YOU. CALL NOW @ 540-300-4540 We have the vehicle that fits your needs and will help you establish your credit at the same time...come and check us out and you will see why Autos Direct FINANCING CENTER is rated V.A. # 1 SUBPRIME DEALER. CALL NOW @ 540-300-4540Special internet pricing is based on one time payment by customer such as cash, check, or certified funds. Finance charges may vary. Prices exclude sales tax, registration, title, financing charges and $499 processing fee.Apply online at WWW.AUTOSDIRECTVA.COM and find out why we are the HOME OF THE GUARANTEED FINANCING APPROVALor call 540-300-4540. AutosDirectVA.com 540-300-4540
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Volkswagen GTI with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWEV71K89W031684
Stock: D36028
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-11-2020
- 76,042 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$6,195
Car World - Hawthorne / California
Leave your inhibitions behind in our 2009 Volkswagen Golf GTI 2-Door Hatchback in Black Magic Metallic. Powered by a TurboCharged 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 200hp on demand while paired with a fun-to-drive 6 Speed Manual gearbox that is easy to shift. This Front Wheel Drive combination provides near 31mpg proving that fun doesn't have to cost you at the pump. Open the door to our GTI and surround yourself with top-notch materials that are often compared to luxury brands costing double. Plaid cloth with heated front seats and all the logical amenities make for exciting ownership. Power windows, a leather-wrapped wheel, climate control, and a premium audio system make this GTI the one to have. Safety features on this Volkswagen are amazing. Six airbags, ABS with electronic stability control and help prevent oversteer or understeer during panic moves. It's the time in life for an early reward. Life is short, smile a little more. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Do you have Bad Credit, No Credit, have filed for Bankruptcy, receive SSI or are an Uber or Lyft driver? We have you covered! Known as the 'King of Credit', we are able to finance any customer who is interested in purchasing from CarWorld. We help customers like no other dealership! We discount prices, never quality! And remember, if we can't do it, nobody can! SPECIAL WE'RE THANKFUL FOR YOU! We're saying Happy Holidays with a special thank you gift: $1,000 TRADE-IN CREDIT Receive a minimum $1,000 credit towards your down payment of vehicle purchase Push it, pull it or even tow it! Get the car HERE and RECEIVE THE CREDIT Special Markdowns on Select Models! Don't wait until ticket prices go up! SHOP EARLY BEFORE THEY'RE GONE! *Get pre-approved in MINUTES with our 100% secure credit app* You can be driving your nicer, newer car home TODAY!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Volkswagen GTI PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWFD71K69W136022
Stock: W136022
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2019
- 95,957 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995
Drive Now - San Bernardino / California
Air filtration|Front air conditioning|Front air conditioning zones - single|Rear vents - second row|Airbag deactivation - occupant sensing passenger|Front airbags - dual|Side airbags - front|Side curtain airbags - front rear|Antenna type - diversity|Auxiliary audio input - MP3|In-Dash CD - 6 disc MP3 Playback|Radio - AM/FM|Satellite radio - SiriusXM|Speed sensitive volume control|Total speakers - 10|ABS - 4-wheel|Braking assist|Electronic brakeforce distribution|Front brake type - ventilated disc|Rear brake type - disc|Armrests - rear center folding with storage and pass-thru|Center console trim - simulated alloy|Dash trim - simulated alloy|Door trim - simulated alloy|Floor mat material - carpet|Floor mats - front rear|Foot pedal trim - aluminum|Interior accents - aluminum|Parking brake trim - leather|Shift knob trim - leather|Steering wheel trim - leather|Cargo area light|Cargo cover - hard|Center console - front console with storage|Cruise control|Cupholders - front rear|Multi-function remote - keyless entry trunk release|One-touch windows - 2|Power outlet(s) - 12V cargo area 12V front|Power steering - variable/speed-proportional|Reading lights - front|Retained accessory power|Steering wheel - tilt and telescopic|Steering wheel mounted controls - audio paddle shifter phone|Storage - cargo tie-down anchors and hooks door pockets front seatback grocery bag holder organizer|Vanity mirrors - dual illuminating|Door handle color - body-color|Exhaust - dual tip|Front bumper color - body-color|Mirror color - body-color|Rear bumper color - body-color|Rear spoiler|Compass|External temperature display|Gauge - tachometer|Trip computer|Warnings and reminders - lamp failure, low fuel, engine oil, coolant tire fill alert|Daytime running lights|Front fog lights|Headlights - HID/Xenon self-leveling|Side mirror adjustments - power|Side mirrors - driver side only heated heated integrated turn signals|Active head restraints - dual front|Body side reinforcements - side impact door beams|Child safety door locks|Child seat anchors|Emergency interior trunk release|Energy absorbing steering column|First aid kit|Rear seatbelts - center 3-point|Seatbelt force limiters - front|Seatbelt pretensioners - front|Driver seat - heated|Driver seat manual adjustments - height lumbar 8|Front headrests - adjustable 2|Front seat type - sport|Passenger seat - heated|Passenger seat manual adjustments - height lumbar 8|Rear headrests - adjustable 3|Rear seat folding - split|Rear seat type - bench|Upholstery - cloth|2-stage unlocking doors|Anti-theft system - alarm with remote audio security system engine immobilizer|Power door locks|Stability control|Traction control|Front shock type - gas|Front spring type - coil|Front stabilizer bar|Front struts - MacPherson|Front suspension classification - independent|Front suspension type - lower control arms|Rear shock type - gas|Rear spring type - coil|Rear stabilizer bar|Rear suspension classification - independent|Rear suspension type - multi-link|Spare tire mount location - inside|Spare tire size - temporary|Spare wheel type - steel|Tire Pressure Monitoring System|Tire type - all season|Wheel locks - front and rear|Front wipers - intermittent|Heated windshield washer jets|Power windows - remotely operated|Rear wiper - intermittent|Window defogger - rear
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Volkswagen GTI PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWFD71K09W145332
Stock: 145332
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 129,471 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$6,747
Parkway Auto Sales of Bristol - Bristol / Tennessee
Alloy Wheels, Automatic Headlights, Sunroof / Moonroof, USB. Parkway Auto of Johnson City 423-282-2270. Check us out at www.parkwayautojc.com. Price does not include tax, tags, and title. Black Magic Metallic 2009 Volkswagen GTI FWD 6-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4 DOHC TurbochargedRecent Arrival! 22/29 City/Highway MPGWe are the NO DOC FEE DEALER!! Parkway Auto Family of Dealerships, Family owned and operated since 1996 with 3 locations to serve you like family in Bristol and Johnson City area. We do business the right way and treat you like family!!! WE BUY CARS, we are glad to provide you with a cash offer on your vehicle regardless if you buy one from us.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Volkswagen GTI PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWFD71KX9W022735
Stock: J-022735
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 142,388 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$6,500
Auto Express - Orlando / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Volkswagen GTI with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWEV71K39W044861
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 115,328 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,500
Auto Express - Orlando / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Volkswagen GTI with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWHV71K69W102362
Stock: 102362
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 102,672 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,995
Grand Subaru - Bensenville / Illinois
Recent Arrival! 2010 Volkswagen GTI Deep Black Metallic 18' Alloy Wheel Package w/All-Season Tires. 21/31 City/Highway MPGGrand Subaru in Bensenville, IL treats the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern. We know that you have high expectations, and as a car dealer we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards. Our experienced Subaru Chicago sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We encourage you to browse our online inventory, schedule a test drive and investigate financing options.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Volkswagen GTI with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWEV7AJ0AW184944
Stock: 200113XB
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 60,391 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,000
Volkswagen of Downtown Chicago - Chicago / Illinois
FULLY RECONDITIONED!!! MUST SEE!!! The ALL NEW Volkswagen of Downtown Chicago is Proud to offer you this Exceptional 2008 Volkswagen GTI, Appointed with the Trim and is finished in Candy White over Anthracite w/Interlagos Sport Seat Trim inside. We fully understand the importance of VALUING YOUR TIME and providing you a QUALITY VEHICLE!ONE OWNER, LOCAL TRADE!! SUPER CLEAN!!, 10 Speakers, 7J x 17 Denver Alloy Wheels, AM/FM Stereo w/In-Dash 6CD/SIRIUS Satellite, Front fog lights, Front Sport Bucket Seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon, Interlagos Sport Seat Trim, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Split folding rear seat, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.As the newest Volkswagen dealer in Chicago, we are bringing a different philosophy to this marketplace. We promise to always provide you with a QUALITY VEHICLE and a GREAT PRICE! We do this by using software that compares our NEW/Used vehicles to the marketplace. Ask to see our reporting, it's pretty cool! We focus on exceptional customer service and respecting your time because once you walk in the doors you are part of our family. Volkswagen of Downtown Chicago also has an outstanding Service Center. For any maintenance needs, large or small, we have the best team to get you back on the road quickly and safe. You can also take advantage of a complimentary Uber while your car is being serviced to continue on with your busy day. Stop by Volkswagen of Downtown Chicago today and let us welcome you into our family.Odometer is 39583 miles below market average!20/29 City/Highway MPG 20/29 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Volkswagen GTI with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWEV71K38W071041
Stock: V006026A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 82,290 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,995
Cincinnati Used Auto Sales - Cincinnati / Ohio
THIS 2010 VOLKSWAGEN GTI IS IN GORGEOUS CONDITION IN AND OUT! THIS VEHICLE INCLUDES A 3 MONTH/4500 MILE WARRANTY! ASK ABOUT OUR GREAT FINANCE OPTIONS! POWER WINDOWS! PRICED TO SELL QUICK! VERY COMFORTABLE SEATS! HURRY IN, THIS GREAT DEAL WON'T LAST LONG! FOR MORE GREAT DEALS AND IMAGES OF THIS BEAUTIFUL VEHICLE VISIT WWW.CINCINNATIUSEDAUTOSALES.COM! ASK FOR JUSTIN OR TROY!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Volkswagen GTI PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWFD7AJ8AW297466
Stock: 14081
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 106,322 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$8,991
AutoNation Ford Valencia - Valencia / California
Leather Seats Rear Spoiler Candy White Titan Black; Leather Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Volkswagen GTI with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWHV7AJ3AW378624
Stock: AW378624
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 72,905 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$10,997
Mercedes-Benz of Fort Lauderdale - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Rear Spoiler This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Honda Hollywood is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2010 Volkswagen GTI only has 72,869mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Start enjoying more time in your new ride and less time at the gas station with this 2010 Volkswagen GTI. Gently driven doesn't even begin to explain how lovingly cared for this ultra-low mileage vehicle has been. The interior of this Volkswagen GTI has been through meticulous inspection and could almost pass for a brand new vehicle. More information about the 2010 Volkswagen GTI: Now in its sixth generation, the Volkswagen Golf is all-new for 2010. The popular hatchback packs a load of standard features in a pleasing cabin, and despite its small size, the Golf is able to swallow passengers with ease and, with the rear seats folded flat, lots of gear. The TDI offers an impressive EPA estimated 30 mpg in the city, 42 mpg on the highway, while the GTI--the original hot hatch--is propelled by its turbocharged four from 0 to 60 mph in less than seven seconds. Interesting features of this model are quality interior materials, nimble handling, Convenient hatchback design, pocket-rocket performance in the (GTI), and excellent fuel efficiency (TDI) All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Volkswagen GTI with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWEV7AJ0AW179078
Stock: AW179078
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 88,365 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$10,083
Fitzgerald Subaru - Rockville / Maryland
"Gray 2010 Volkswagen GTI FWD 6-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4 TSI DOHC 16V Turbocharged Heated front seats
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Volkswagen GTI with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWHV7AJ3AW318892
Stock: BL81390A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-26-2020
