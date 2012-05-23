Used 2009 Volkswagen GTI for Sale Near Me

Car World - Hawthorne / California

Leave your inhibitions behind in our 2009 Volkswagen Golf GTI 2-Door Hatchback in Black Magic Metallic. Powered by a TurboCharged 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 200hp on demand while paired with a fun-to-drive 6 Speed Manual gearbox that is easy to shift. This Front Wheel Drive combination provides near 31mpg proving that fun doesn't have to cost you at the pump. Open the door to our GTI and surround yourself with top-notch materials that are often compared to luxury brands costing double. Plaid cloth with heated front seats and all the logical amenities make for exciting ownership. Power windows, a leather-wrapped wheel, climate control, and a premium audio system make this GTI the one to have. Safety features on this Volkswagen are amazing. Six airbags, ABS with electronic stability control and help prevent oversteer or understeer during panic moves.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 Volkswagen GTI PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 29 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WVWFD71K69W136022

Stock: W136022

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-20-2019