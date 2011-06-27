Fun car. Bought it from VW in 2002 and have love every mile in it. I installed a set of Eibach sport srings shortly after purchase and that improved the handling and stance. Great gas mileage (if you're driving like Miss Daisy) about 29 mpg, however if you haven fun it drops quick. Lots of power and broad range of torque. Stereo sounds good for a stock setup. Interior in good, but the plastic or rubber on some of the panels are rubbing off. With some suspension mods and really good tires this car will handle better than anything out there. As far as the engine- Is good for front wheel drive. Rated at 201 hp stock. anything over 300 hp is too much for this car. TIRES SPIN

