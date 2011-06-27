2003 Volkswagen GTI Review
Pros & Cons
- Fun to drive, reasonably priced, lots of standard goodies, premium cabin materials, utility of hatchback design, available six-speed manual.
- Not really suited for at-the-limit driving, dated styling.
Used GTI for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review
Need a sport coupe for the real world? This is it.
2003 Highlights
VW's stability control system (ESP), which includes BrakeAssist, is now optional on the 1.8T model and standard on the VR6. A leather-wrapped three-spoke steering wheel, shift knob and hand brake are standard on both. Minor changes include increased padding for the head curtain airbags, backlighting for the buttons on the standard-issue stereo head unit, pinch protection for the sunroof's tilt function and upgraded wipers. Silverstone Gray replaces Matchstick Red on the exterior color list. Finally, it turns out that last year's special-edition 337 model was indeed special -- it's history for 2003.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2003 Volkswagen GTI.
Most helpful consumer reviews
gti4,10/05/2011
i have this car since 05 and now has 175k never had any issues if u take good care will take good care of you. this is very good quality vehicle best one so far i owned and i had few BMW's Mercedes but nothing compares to this baby.parts are same price as for any other vehicle if not cheaper now if u do some basic stuff your self will save you money.
Damonspeedster,03/19/2008
Fun car. Bought it from VW in 2002 and have love every mile in it. I installed a set of Eibach sport srings shortly after purchase and that improved the handling and stance. Great gas mileage (if you're driving like Miss Daisy) about 29 mpg, however if you haven fun it drops quick. Lots of power and broad range of torque. Stereo sounds good for a stock setup. Interior in good, but the plastic or rubber on some of the panels are rubbing off. With some suspension mods and really good tires this car will handle better than anything out there. As far as the engine- Is good for front wheel drive. Rated at 201 hp stock. anything over 300 hp is too much for this car. TIRES SPIN
VWLuv,10/22/2009
Well I just purchased a 2003 Volkswagen GTI VR6 and I must say so far this is the best car I've ever owned. I just bought it Tuesday of this week and have only driven it for two days but before this car I was driving a 2000 VW Golf and other than the engine and the 6th gear it's pretty much the same car as I had before(with a bunch more power!!!). I honestly plan on keeping this car for a very long time like my Golf (which met it's untimely demise when a Harley ran a red light a totaled it). Excellent car all around.
xbamx,08/16/2003
Looked at several cars in this class and finally settled on this instead of a Dodge SRT-4 because i felt that the interior of the SRT-4 was sooooooooo junk and the overall its still a riced out neon. This car is quick, fun, cheap on insurance (for me) and gets great gas mileage.
Features & Specs
MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
180 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
200 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
180 hp @ 5500 rpm
