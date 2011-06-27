Vehicle overview

For much of 2006, there will be two Volkswagen GTI models for sale: the 1.8T, which is the last of the line for the fourth-generation GTI, and the new, fifth-generation, 2006.5 Volkswagen new GTI. Volkswagen has made a concerted effort to improve the performance of this latest Golf-based GTI. It starts with an all-new body and chassis. The car is bigger and heavier, which is never a desirable change for a sporting car, but the body structure is considerably stiffer than it was before, and the rear suspension is now fully independent. There's also an updated 2.0-liter turbocharged engine. It's the same one that's used in a variety of VW and Audi vehicles and it features a raft of high-tech features, including direct fuel injection. For the first time, GTI buyers have the option of ordering VW/Audi's brilliant Direct Shift Gearbox (DSG) transmission, which is an automated, paddle-shifted manual.

Though purchasing the old version of the 2006 GTI might make sense if one can get a great deal on it, we think the new 2006 VW GTI is the way to go. Some enthusiasts might yearn for a GTI that returns to its roots as a lightweight pocket rocket. But realistically, with modern safety regulations being what they are and people's ever-increasing desire for power-techno everything, that was never going to happen. What we have instead is a solid and slightly upscale hot hatch that's fun to own and drive. Revolutionary? Errr, well, no. The previous sentence also applies to the new Honda Civic Si and the aging-but-still-quite-competitive Mini Cooper S. On the whole, the redesigned 2006.5 model is the best Volkswagen GTI in a long while. Hot-hatch fans, assuming they are willing to accept the new GTI's price premium, should be very excited.