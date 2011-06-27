Vehicle overview

You never really outgrow a car like the Volkswagen Golf GTI. An incredibly versatile machine, the GTI has all the space and comfort of any other VW Golf, but thanks to its well-executed performance enhancements, it's also terrific fun to drive. This all-in-one, hot-but-humble hatchback formula elevated the original GTI to icon status, and it carries through to the 2016 Golf GTI.

The 2016 Volkswagen Golf GTI is one of the best choices if you're looking for a fun and practical car that won't break the bank.

Last year's full redesign produced a noticeably more entertaining Volkswagen Golf GTI. Although not radically different in personality from recent forbears, the current model has more responsive steering and brakes that make it far more capable and enjoyable on roads with tight turns. Accelerating out of those turns is easier than ever, too, thanks to a strong turbocharged 2.0-liter engine that makes this VW one of the quickest cars in its class.

One of the few weak links in the 2015 model was the outdated audio-navigation interface, and for 2016, that's where Volkswagen has turned its attention, giving every 2016 GTI an all-new technology interface. Although the touchscreen is still modest in size (just 6.5 inches), the new system supports voice-to-text messaging and both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration. Better yet, VW's outdated MDI cable has finally given way to a real USB input. Meanwhile, the optional Driver Assistance package has been stocked with additional driver aids, including adaptive cruise control, lane departure warnings and a brake assist feature for the frontal collision warning system.

Shoppers who place a high value on technology will undoubtedly be glad they waited a year to buy a Golf GTI. Combine the tech upgrades with a top-quality interior and a stellar driving experience and this VW really is tough to beat. Still, depending on your priorities, you might want to look at the alternatives in this price range. For rowdier performance and handling, the Ford Focus ST sets the standard, even if its acceleration times are a few tenths of a second slower. It's less expensive, too, and offers Recaro seats as a factory option. We're also fond of the smaller but highly customizable Mini Cooper S, which is still plenty fun to drive and now available in a four-door body style. The Subaru WRX is a good option if you want all-wheel drive, and if your budget is large, you could even think about the more exclusive Golf R.

Any of these cars would be enjoyable to own, but if you're looking for a hot hatch that's as practical as it is engaging, the 2016 Volkswagen Golf GTI comes highly recommended.