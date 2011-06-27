  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(2)
1990 Volkswagen GTI Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

Volkswagen's pocket rocket drops the Golf designation and becomes simply the GTI. The hatchback comes in two flavors -- base and 16V. Base GTIs come with a 105-horsepower four (100 hp in California), rear drum brakes and velour-upholstered sport seats. The GTI 16V gets a 134-hp DOHC four-cylinder, four-wheel disc brakes and genuine Recaro seats.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Volkswagen GTI.

5(50%)
4(50%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
2 reviews
2 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

amazing golf
andrew robert tohmas,11/08/2002
It's the best car of it's age that I have ever driven
1990 Volkswagen GTI
Jay,10/09/2005
Love the car! I have added a number of aftermarket parts to mine, including Poly-bushings in the rear end, tokico illum 5-way shocks with H&R srings all around, and a 2 in. Sebring exhaust. the performance "bang for buck" can not be beat. this car looks great with round headlights and the part leather recaro seats hold firms and tight...which is perfect for autocrossing on the weekend. I get 28 mpg. this car has ICE cold air conditioning, which is a plus being in FL. I have two other beautiful cars ... A BMW 535i and a Mecedes-Benz 560 SEC and I still love to take this car out more often beacause of the "Fun-to-drive-factor."
See all 2 reviews of the 1990 Volkswagen GTI
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
105 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
134 hp @ 5800 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1990 Volkswagen GTI Overview

The Used 1990 Volkswagen GTI is offered in the following submodels: GTI Hatchback. Available styles include 2dr Hatchback, and 16V 2dr Hatchback.

What's a good price on a Used 1990 Volkswagen GTI?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1990 Volkswagen GTIS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1990 Volkswagen GTI for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1990 Volkswagen GTI.

Can't find a used 1990 Volkswagen GTIs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Volkswagen GTI for sale - 10 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $18,565.

Find a used Volkswagen for sale - 10 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $8,006.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen GTI for sale - 6 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $20,103.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen for sale - 2 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $9,554.

