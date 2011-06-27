1990 Volkswagen GTI Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
Edmunds' Expert Review
1990 Highlights
Volkswagen's pocket rocket drops the Golf designation and becomes simply the GTI. The hatchback comes in two flavors -- base and 16V. Base GTIs come with a 105-horsepower four (100 hp in California), rear drum brakes and velour-upholstered sport seats. The GTI 16V gets a 134-hp DOHC four-cylinder, four-wheel disc brakes and genuine Recaro seats.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1990 Volkswagen GTI.
Most helpful consumer reviews
andrew robert tohmas,11/08/2002
It's the best car of it's age that I have ever driven
Jay,10/09/2005
Love the car! I have added a number of aftermarket parts to mine, including Poly-bushings in the rear end, tokico illum 5-way shocks with H&R srings all around, and a 2 in. Sebring exhaust. the performance "bang for buck" can not be beat. this car looks great with round headlights and the part leather recaro seats hold firms and tight...which is perfect for autocrossing on the weekend. I get 28 mpg. this car has ICE cold air conditioning, which is a plus being in FL. I have two other beautiful cars ... A BMW 535i and a Mecedes-Benz 560 SEC and I still love to take this car out more often beacause of the "Fun-to-drive-factor."
Features & Specs
MPG
22 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
105 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
134 hp @ 5800 rpm
