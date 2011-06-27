  1. Home
2007 Volkswagen GTI Review

Pros & Cons

  • Hatchback utility, upscale features and interior design, strong turbocharged engine, optional sequential-shifting DSG gearbox.
  • Higher price than those of its competitors, handling nimbleness dulled by beefy curb weight.
Edmunds' Expert Review

With varying degrees of success, the Volkswagen GTI has always promised engaging performance and real-world practicality. Thankfully, the 2007 model delivers magnificently on both fronts.

Vehicle overview

As a car model ages and undergoes redesigns, a few things can be almost guaranteed to happen. It will get larger and heavier. More features will be added. It will have more horsepower, but it won't necessarily be faster than it was before. All of these things might be OK for a family sedan, but they are like kryptonite for a sporting car. Alas, the Volkswagen GTI, for much of its life, has been a textbook example of this progression.

Thankfully, the 2007 Volkswagen GTI has reversed the trend toward potbellied middle age by taking a big swig from the fountain of youth. Fully redesigned midway through last year, the new GTI represents a renewed sense of vitality. Even though it is indeed heavier than before, there's little arguing that this is the best GTI since the original models of the mid-to-late '80s.

As always, the GTI is a performance-themed variant of Volkswagen's compact Golf platform. (In the United States, VW has actually reverted to using the Rabbit name for the redesigned, fifth-generation Golf.) Available this year as either a two-door or four-door hatchback, the GTI has all the required elements for a proper hot hatch: upgraded engine and suspension, bigger wheels and tires, stronger brakes and special interior and exterior styling elements.

Compared to the previous GTI, the new car is bigger and heavier. The payoff, though, is a considerably stiffer body structure and a rear suspension that's now fully independent. Both contribute to the car's improved handling precision. There's also a new 2.0-liter turbocharged engine. It's the same one that's used in a variety of VW and Audi vehicles and it features a raft of high-tech features, including direct fuel injection. Additionally, GTI buyers have the option of ordering VW/Audi's brilliant Direct Shift Gearbox (DSG) transmission, an automated-clutch, paddle-shifted manual.

Among other sport-oriented coupes and hatchbacks, the 2007 Volkswagen GTI represents a sort of grown-up middle ground. It's more fun to drive than the softer Hyundai Tiburon and Mitsubishi Eclipse but not as thrilling as the high-strung Honda Civic Si and Mini Cooper S. The GTI also provides plenty of room for passengers and cargo, and its feature list is thoroughly comprehensive. Use it like most people will and it'll serve you faithfully as a sporty, functional and entertaining companion that stays true to the hot-hatch mantra.

2007 Volkswagen GTI models

The 2007 Volkswagen GTI is a performance-oriented hatchback. Both two-door and four-door body styles are offered. Standard equipment includes xenon HID headlights, 17-inch alloy wheels, heated outside mirrors, power windows and locks, keyless entry, cruise control, sport front seats, a 60/40-split rear seat and a 10-speaker, six-CD/MP3 audio system with an auxiliary jack and steering-wheel-mounted audio controls. A limited-edition Fahrenheit trim is also available that features hot orange paint, heated leather sport seats, orange interior accents and a sport-tuned suspension wearing unique 18-inch alloys.

On the options list you'll find 18-inch wheels, satellite radio and a navigation system with either a center armrest-mounted CD changer (replacing the standard in-dash unit) or an Apple iPod adapter. There's also an exterior styling kit and two options packages. Package #1 includes a sunroof and satellite radio; Package #2 has that plus automatic climate control, leather seating and heated front seats.

2007 Highlights

A four-door version and a new Fahrenheit trim joins the VW GTI lineup for 2007. Other than that, changes are minor, as VW's hot hatch was redesigned midway through 2006. Updates include a slightly lower ride height, restyled alloy wheels, standard launch control for the DSG transmission, a standard tire-pressure monitor and simplified cruise-control actuation. On the audio front, there's a new standard auxiliary input jack and an optional Apple iPod-specific adapter.

Performance & mpg

Every VW GTI comes with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that produces 200 horsepower and 207 pound-feet of torque. It drives the front wheels through a standard six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed, sequential-shifting automated manual called DSG. The DSG transmission (standard on the Fahrenheit trim) can be shifted via paddles on the steering wheel or placed in fully automatic mode. For a GTI with the regular six-speed manual, expect a 0-60-mph time of about 6.7 seconds.

Safety

Standard safety equipment includes four-wheel disc brakes with ABS, stability control, front seat-mounted side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. In NHTSA testing, the four-door Rabbit/GTI earned four stars out of five for its protection of front occupants in frontal impacts. For that agency's side-impact test, the car earned a five-star rating. In IIHS crash tests, the car scored a "Good" (the highest possible) in both the frontal-offset and side-impact tests and an "Acceptable" (the second highest) rating in rear-impact testing. This VW also earned that agency's "Silver" award as a Top Safety Pick.

Driving

Start the Volkswagen GTI and there's a deep, burbling engine note that increases in volume once the throttle is opened under load. It's a gorgeous tone that's rare in the world of turbocharged cars. Accelerate hard and it expands to fill the entire cockpit at redline. The engine also provides plenty of torque at low rpm to make squirts through urban traffic quite easy. From an enthusiast's standpoint, the 2007 GTI's main downfall is its handling. It's certainly a more willing partner than the previous GTI and better than many other sport coupes, but its hefty curb weight, tall body height and average steering feel all conspire to make it less fun to drive on a canyon road than a Honda Civic Si or Mini Cooper S.

Interior

Like the Rabbit, the GTI's interior design is straightforward and traditional and features upscale materials and build quality. A few special metallic trim pieces are used, and the GTI-specific sport seats are very supportive. Distinctive design elements include the standard cloth upholstery, which has a retro plaid print, and the flat-bottom steering wheel. The main advantage to the four-door GTI is its more accessible rear seat, though the two-door's front seats do slide forward quite easily to improve entry and exit. Behind the rear seat, the GTI can hold 15 cubic feet of cargo.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Volkswagen GTI.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Fun to Drive, Best All Around Vehicle
david gorospe,11/29/2006
I've had other GTIs, a VR6 and a 1.8T. This MK5 by far is the best of them all. It has great torque, handling and comfort. The interior looks way more expensive than the competition. It is fun to drive. I added a new suspension and a chip. They make it handle and go even better. This car might cost a little bit more compared to Honda, Mini, others, but you have to pay for all the same extras that comes with the GTI. For real everyday driving this has the best overall, you will still love this car even after five or more years, think about that! My good friends that drive Fords and Acuras test drove my car and the absolutely loved it!
125,000 Miles, Still Waiting for it to Go Wrong...
theahnzzz,07/27/2015
4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
I have to say, coming from a Lexus to this car, I mentally prepared myself for a host of problems and maintenance issues after hearing horror stories of people owning Volkswagens and Audis. But to my surprise, this has been the most reliable car I've ever owned. Change the oil, and the car is like brand-new again. I think that folks have issues VW's because unlike Japanese cars, you really should stick to the maintenance schedules otherwise I can imagine you have a lot of problems. This engine for example, eats oil so you really shouldn't go over the recommended oil change intervals. Having owned this car for almost 8 years now I can say that I've only had a few things go wrong with it, there was an issue VW fixed under and extended warranty for a particular part. The 90K service was the only thing I ever paid for it, but that was the only major maintenance I have ever done on this car so far. It was about $2K for that services. $2K in maintenance over almost 8 years is not bad at all... This really is the perfect everyday car for young people or retirees without kids or for kids who have left the nest. The best thing about this car is that it is quick and responsive. The clutch travel is short and the torque means you have instant responses to input which means you can get out of tight situations in traffic, pass with ease, squeeze through cars and obstacles, take tight turns with stability and confidence, and you have enough space to carry pretty much anything in the trunk and more if you fold the seats down. The ride is rigid for sure, but refined in the same way. It's very comfortable at highway speeds, but the car seems to get a bit more frazzled as you approach the top speed the more and more you go above 115 mph or so. What I love most about this car however is that it thinks about practical things about the driver of the car and has little nuances I've never seen in American cars or Japanese luxury cars. It, for example, will automatically engage the rear window wiper when your front wipers are on and you go into reverse. This is so you can see behind you (very thoughtful). It also allows you to lock the car with the remote before closing the door so you can get your groceries out and close the door without worry about engaging the lock button with your hands full. Besides that it's got a great stereo and great xenon lights. It's such an awesome and well thought out car! The weaknesses of this car largely have to do with it's size. Because it's light, small, and quick, it's not terribly great at being a car for all seasons and not my ideal car for the long road trip (especially if you have 1 or more passengers). The cabin space can feel cramped after a while and with me being 6'1" I can't ever get the seat low enough without seeming to stare through the top part of the windshield. Large puddles have a way or really slowing this car down and it's not that great on snow. The major weakness of this car though I would have to say is the air conditioning. On really really hot days, 90+ degree heat with 90+% humidity in the D.C. area, it never seemed to get nearly as cool as you would want it. I guess it never gets that hot in Germany... who knows? But on days like that I always wish the air conditioner was better. The heating however is immaculate, with the window open on days of 50 degrees or less, it radiates heat automatically so you never feel cold. Having kids soon with more storage needs I kind of wish this car would start having problems, so I can have an excuse to get a larger car, but so far, it hasn't happened. It's really a great car, a masterpiece!
Sweeeeet!
Dennis from NY,11/23/2006
Over the past five years I have had a total of six VW/Audi vehicles, including a 2001 GTI 1.8 Manual and a 2005 Audi A4 1.8 manual and this car blows them all away! I test drove the new A4 2.0T, as well as the Infiniti G35, and the new BMW 328xi which all are sweet, fun and capable cars however the GTI just came out even or ahead in most of the categories that are important. My decision came down to the GTI 4dr and the BMW 328xi and for the extra $17,000 for the Bimmer the decision was very easy, take the GTI and save a ton of money! The build quality is fantastic, the interior is high quality and comfortable, the car handles fantastically, the engine is extremely smooth. this car is very practical and fun!
My Fast
Joe,09/25/2006
This car is awesome. It has 200 hp and 207 lb. feet of torque! It gets up and goes. For those of you who are worried about reliability consider this: previous models where built in Mexico, this GTI is built in Wolfsburg, Germany. Its handling is top notch for a car that weighs 3,000 lbs. It is faster than its main competitor, the Honda Civic Si.
See all 132 reviews of the 2007 Volkswagen GTI
Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
200 hp @ 5100 rpm
Used 2007 Volkswagen GTI Overview

The Used 2007 Volkswagen GTI is offered in the following submodels: GTI Hatchback. Available styles include 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), and Fahrenheit 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM).

