  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Tacoma
  4. Used 2015 Toyota Tacoma
  5. Appraisal value

2015 Toyota Tacoma Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Tacoma V6 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,080$23,962$25,800
Clean$21,391$23,195$24,948
Average$20,013$21,660$23,244
Rough$18,635$20,125$21,539
Sell my 2015 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Tacoma TRD PRO V6 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,175$24,631$27,023
Clean$21,483$23,842$26,130
Average$20,099$22,264$24,345
Rough$18,715$20,686$22,560
Sell my 2015 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Tacoma V6 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,219$23,061$24,859
Clean$20,557$22,323$24,038
Average$19,233$20,845$22,396
Rough$17,909$19,368$20,754
Sell my 2015 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Tacoma V6 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,195$20,122$21,999
Clean$17,627$19,477$21,273
Average$16,492$18,188$19,820
Rough$15,356$16,899$18,367
Sell my 2015 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Tacoma 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,363$17,168$18,926
Clean$14,883$16,618$18,301
Average$13,924$15,518$17,051
Rough$12,966$14,418$15,801
Sell my 2015 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Tacoma 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,919$17,621$19,278
Clean$15,422$17,056$18,641
Average$14,429$15,928$17,368
Rough$13,435$14,799$16,094
Sell my 2015 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Tacoma V6 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,993$20,970$22,898
Clean$18,401$20,299$22,141
Average$17,215$18,955$20,629
Rough$16,030$17,612$19,116
Sell my 2015 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner V6 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,319$21,182$22,998
Clean$18,717$20,503$22,238
Average$17,511$19,146$20,719
Rough$16,305$17,789$19,200
Sell my 2015 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Tacoma V6 4dr Double Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,879$23,612$25,304
Clean$21,197$22,856$24,469
Average$19,831$21,343$22,797
Rough$18,466$19,830$21,126
Sell my 2015 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Tacoma 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,361$18,212$20,014
Clean$15,850$17,629$19,353
Average$14,829$16,462$18,031
Rough$13,808$15,295$16,709
Sell my 2015 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Tacoma TRD PRO V6 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,945$24,686$26,388
Clean$22,229$23,895$25,516
Average$20,797$22,314$23,773
Rough$19,365$20,732$22,030
Sell my 2015 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Tacoma 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,398$14,809$16,185
Clean$12,980$14,335$15,650
Average$12,144$13,386$14,581
Rough$11,307$12,437$13,512
Sell my 2015 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,890$18,672$20,409
Clean$16,363$18,074$19,735
Average$15,309$16,878$18,387
Rough$14,255$15,681$17,039
Sell my 2015 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner V6 4dr Double Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,336$21,183$22,983
Clean$18,733$20,505$22,224
Average$17,526$19,148$20,706
Rough$16,319$17,791$19,188
Sell my 2015 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Tacoma 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,745$15,284$16,783
Clean$13,316$14,794$16,229
Average$12,459$13,815$15,121
Rough$11,601$12,836$14,012
Sell my 2015 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner V6 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,961$18,954$20,895
Clean$16,431$18,347$20,204
Average$15,373$17,133$18,824
Rough$14,314$15,919$17,444
Sell my 2015 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,765$16,007$17,220
Clean$14,305$15,494$16,651
Average$13,383$14,469$15,514
Rough$12,461$13,443$14,376
Sell my 2015 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Tacoma TRD PRO V6 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,045$25,848$27,609
Clean$23,294$25,020$26,698
Average$21,794$23,364$24,874
Rough$20,293$21,708$23,050
Sell my 2015 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Tacoma TRD PRO V6 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,513$25,265$26,977
Clean$22,779$24,456$26,086
Average$21,312$22,837$24,304
Rough$19,844$21,219$22,522
Sell my 2015 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2015 Toyota Tacoma on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Toyota Tacoma with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,980 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,335 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Toyota Tacoma is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Toyota Tacoma with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,980 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,335 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2015 Toyota Tacoma, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2015 Toyota Tacoma with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,980 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,335 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2015 Toyota Tacoma. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2015 Toyota Tacoma and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2015 Toyota Tacoma ranges from $11,307 to $16,185, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2015 Toyota Tacoma is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.