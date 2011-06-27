Estimated values
2015 Toyota Tacoma V6 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,080
|$23,962
|$25,800
|Clean
|$21,391
|$23,195
|$24,948
|Average
|$20,013
|$21,660
|$23,244
|Rough
|$18,635
|$20,125
|$21,539
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Tacoma TRD PRO V6 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,175
|$24,631
|$27,023
|Clean
|$21,483
|$23,842
|$26,130
|Average
|$20,099
|$22,264
|$24,345
|Rough
|$18,715
|$20,686
|$22,560
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Tacoma V6 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,219
|$23,061
|$24,859
|Clean
|$20,557
|$22,323
|$24,038
|Average
|$19,233
|$20,845
|$22,396
|Rough
|$17,909
|$19,368
|$20,754
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Tacoma V6 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,195
|$20,122
|$21,999
|Clean
|$17,627
|$19,477
|$21,273
|Average
|$16,492
|$18,188
|$19,820
|Rough
|$15,356
|$16,899
|$18,367
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Tacoma 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,363
|$17,168
|$18,926
|Clean
|$14,883
|$16,618
|$18,301
|Average
|$13,924
|$15,518
|$17,051
|Rough
|$12,966
|$14,418
|$15,801
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Tacoma 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,919
|$17,621
|$19,278
|Clean
|$15,422
|$17,056
|$18,641
|Average
|$14,429
|$15,928
|$17,368
|Rough
|$13,435
|$14,799
|$16,094
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Tacoma V6 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,993
|$20,970
|$22,898
|Clean
|$18,401
|$20,299
|$22,141
|Average
|$17,215
|$18,955
|$20,629
|Rough
|$16,030
|$17,612
|$19,116
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner V6 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,319
|$21,182
|$22,998
|Clean
|$18,717
|$20,503
|$22,238
|Average
|$17,511
|$19,146
|$20,719
|Rough
|$16,305
|$17,789
|$19,200
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Tacoma V6 4dr Double Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,879
|$23,612
|$25,304
|Clean
|$21,197
|$22,856
|$24,469
|Average
|$19,831
|$21,343
|$22,797
|Rough
|$18,466
|$19,830
|$21,126
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Tacoma 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,361
|$18,212
|$20,014
|Clean
|$15,850
|$17,629
|$19,353
|Average
|$14,829
|$16,462
|$18,031
|Rough
|$13,808
|$15,295
|$16,709
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Tacoma TRD PRO V6 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,945
|$24,686
|$26,388
|Clean
|$22,229
|$23,895
|$25,516
|Average
|$20,797
|$22,314
|$23,773
|Rough
|$19,365
|$20,732
|$22,030
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Tacoma 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,398
|$14,809
|$16,185
|Clean
|$12,980
|$14,335
|$15,650
|Average
|$12,144
|$13,386
|$14,581
|Rough
|$11,307
|$12,437
|$13,512
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,890
|$18,672
|$20,409
|Clean
|$16,363
|$18,074
|$19,735
|Average
|$15,309
|$16,878
|$18,387
|Rough
|$14,255
|$15,681
|$17,039
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner V6 4dr Double Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,336
|$21,183
|$22,983
|Clean
|$18,733
|$20,505
|$22,224
|Average
|$17,526
|$19,148
|$20,706
|Rough
|$16,319
|$17,791
|$19,188
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Tacoma 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,745
|$15,284
|$16,783
|Clean
|$13,316
|$14,794
|$16,229
|Average
|$12,459
|$13,815
|$15,121
|Rough
|$11,601
|$12,836
|$14,012
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner V6 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,961
|$18,954
|$20,895
|Clean
|$16,431
|$18,347
|$20,204
|Average
|$15,373
|$17,133
|$18,824
|Rough
|$14,314
|$15,919
|$17,444
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,765
|$16,007
|$17,220
|Clean
|$14,305
|$15,494
|$16,651
|Average
|$13,383
|$14,469
|$15,514
|Rough
|$12,461
|$13,443
|$14,376
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Tacoma TRD PRO V6 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,045
|$25,848
|$27,609
|Clean
|$23,294
|$25,020
|$26,698
|Average
|$21,794
|$23,364
|$24,874
|Rough
|$20,293
|$21,708
|$23,050
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Tacoma TRD PRO V6 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,513
|$25,265
|$26,977
|Clean
|$22,779
|$24,456
|$26,086
|Average
|$21,312
|$22,837
|$24,304
|Rough
|$19,844
|$21,219
|$22,522