  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Tacoma
  4. Used 2015 Toyota Tacoma
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2015 Toyota Tacoma Consumer Reviews

More about the 2015 Tacoma
5(69%)4(11%)3(11%)2(6%)1(3%)
4.4
36 reviews
Write a review
See all Tacomas for sale
List Price Range
$19,677 - $33,954
Used Tacoma for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12345...8

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

great little truck

patrick leary, 08/12/2015
V6 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M)
45 of 46 people found this review helpful

I've been driving both ford and chevy trucks and both have been ok except for gas mileage.So I decided to look at a new toyota tacoma and went for a test drive.The vehicle handed well with plenty of acceleration,has 4liter v6.And plenty options.So I purchased the vehicle the price was equal to both ford and chevy.So not long after the purchase we put the little truck on the highway,for 2500 hundred miles pulling an 18 foot travel trailer.This was an excellent trip,the vehicle was great ,no problems,flat land,hills ,mountains just great. The fuel economy was good I didn't expect it to be,but it was good. I'm very pleased.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

2015 Tacoma Double Cab 4x4 Off Road

subarudavis, 04/01/2015
V6 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
28 of 29 people found this review helpful

I purchased this vehicle about a month ago and really enjoy it. The 4.0L v6 isnt going to win any races but gets you moving at a good pace and will last forever. The four wheel drive system works very well and has helped me conquer quite a few steep hills, wet grass, and light mud. As for fuel economy my first tank was 16.8 miles to the gallon with 50/50 non aggressive driving but every tank since has been between 18-19 with 60 percent highway but also with me taking it off road and doing quick starts which is pretty remarkable. It is comfortable and drives like a truck. I don't feel that the seat is too low nor are the breaks sponge like as some have claimed.

Report Abuse

You won't find a better mid-sized truck

Dr Livingstone, 12/08/2016
TRD PRO V6 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
16 of 16 people found this review helpful

First of all - this is a truck, not a car, and certainly not a sports car. Capability, dependability, reliability, are all paramount in buying a truck. This truck excels in each category. Re-sale value far exceeds everything else in the class. Some buyers want the most electronic gadgets they can get, others want a bare bones no-nonsense "less stuff to break" type trucks. This truck falls in the middle somewhere. It's neither the most tech, nor the least. It rides great, shifts smoothly, provides a "go anywhere - do anything" driving experience. I don't find the seats to be low nor uncomfortable, YMMV. Drawbacks? I do get some noise from the passenger side door seal in high cross winds, I'll have the dealer look at it. That's about it. In summary, I'd buy the same truck again no questions asked. I think that speaks volumes of my recommendation.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

What a truck

skylinepro, 09/22/2014
20 of 21 people found this review helpful

2015 TRD Sport - This is my first ever brand new vehicle. I looked at several vehicles and this truck was the best bang for the buck. It was the most expensive out of all the trucks I looked at, but I felt that this will last me as Toyotas have always been dependable and the resale is great.

Report Abuse

Best Toyota I've owned

Ken Warlick, 09/25/2016
4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A)
24 of 26 people found this review helpful

I have owned several Toyotas over the years. I'm impressed with this one. Mine is 2wd SR5. First of all if you get 4 cyl, remember it's a 4 cyl, not a V-6! I'm getting 28mpg hwy with 15" go-cart wheels. The 4 cyl is quite impressive though. The only complaints I have would be the cheap looking steel wheels, and the sound system. To Toyota's defense, I must admit I went for economy price. In that respect, if I wanted larger wheels and sound, I could have bought the pre runner. Very satisfied at nearly 2 year point! Would buy one again.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
12345...8
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Tacomas for sale

Related Used 2015 Toyota Tacoma info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles