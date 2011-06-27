Used 2015 Toyota Tacoma Consumer Reviews

great little truck patrick leary , 08/12/2015 V6 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) 45 of 46 people found this review helpful I've been driving both ford and chevy trucks and both have been ok except for gas mileage.So I decided to look at a new toyota tacoma and went for a test drive.The vehicle handed well with plenty of acceleration,has 4liter v6.And plenty options.So I purchased the vehicle the price was equal to both ford and chevy.So not long after the purchase we put the little truck on the highway,for 2500 hundred miles pulling an 18 foot travel trailer.This was an excellent trip,the vehicle was great ,no problems,flat land,hills ,mountains just great. The fuel economy was good I didn't expect it to be,but it was good. I'm very pleased. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2015 Tacoma Double Cab 4x4 Off Road subarudavis , 04/01/2015 V6 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) 28 of 29 people found this review helpful I purchased this vehicle about a month ago and really enjoy it. The 4.0L v6 isnt going to win any races but gets you moving at a good pace and will last forever. The four wheel drive system works very well and has helped me conquer quite a few steep hills, wet grass, and light mud. As for fuel economy my first tank was 16.8 miles to the gallon with 50/50 non aggressive driving but every tank since has been between 18-19 with 60 percent highway but also with me taking it off road and doing quick starts which is pretty remarkable. It is comfortable and drives like a truck. I don't feel that the seat is too low nor are the breaks sponge like as some have claimed.

You won't find a better mid-sized truck Dr Livingstone , 12/08/2016 TRD PRO V6 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) 16 of 16 people found this review helpful First of all - this is a truck, not a car, and certainly not a sports car. Capability, dependability, reliability, are all paramount in buying a truck. This truck excels in each category. Re-sale value far exceeds everything else in the class. Some buyers want the most electronic gadgets they can get, others want a bare bones no-nonsense "less stuff to break" type trucks. This truck falls in the middle somewhere. It's neither the most tech, nor the least. It rides great, shifts smoothly, provides a "go anywhere - do anything" driving experience. I don't find the seats to be low nor uncomfortable, YMMV. Drawbacks? I do get some noise from the passenger side door seal in high cross winds, I'll have the dealer look at it. That's about it. In summary, I'd buy the same truck again no questions asked. I think that speaks volumes of my recommendation.

What a truck skylinepro , 09/22/2014 20 of 21 people found this review helpful 2015 TRD Sport - This is my first ever brand new vehicle. I looked at several vehicles and this truck was the best bang for the buck. It was the most expensive out of all the trucks I looked at, but I felt that this will last me as Toyotas have always been dependable and the resale is great.