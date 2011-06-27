  1. Home
2014 Toyota Tacoma Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2014 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner V6 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,192$18,445$20,478
Clean$15,601$17,753$19,685
Average$14,418$16,369$18,098
Rough$13,236$14,984$16,511
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Tacoma 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,764$14,377$15,834
Clean$12,298$13,837$15,220
Average$11,366$12,758$13,993
Rough$10,434$11,680$12,766
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner V6 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,455$20,606$22,553
Clean$17,781$19,833$21,679
Average$16,434$18,287$19,932
Rough$15,086$16,741$18,184
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Tacoma V6 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,392$19,595$21,586
Clean$16,757$18,860$20,749
Average$15,487$17,389$19,077
Rough$14,217$15,919$17,404
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Tacoma 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,103$14,850$16,428
Clean$12,625$14,292$15,792
Average$11,668$13,178$14,518
Rough$10,712$12,064$13,245
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,462$16,042$17,474
Clean$13,934$15,440$16,797
Average$12,878$14,236$15,443
Rough$11,822$13,033$14,089
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,122$18,158$19,999
Clean$15,533$17,477$19,224
Average$14,356$16,114$17,674
Rough$13,179$14,752$16,124
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Tacoma V6 4dr Double Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,355$22,353$24,164
Clean$19,612$21,515$23,228
Average$18,126$19,837$21,355
Rough$16,640$18,160$19,483
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Tacoma V6 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,797$21,901$23,806
Clean$19,075$21,080$22,884
Average$17,629$19,436$21,039
Rough$16,184$17,793$19,194
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Tacoma 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,634$17,734$19,631
Clean$15,063$17,069$18,870
Average$13,922$15,738$17,349
Rough$12,780$14,407$15,828
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,083$15,541$16,864
Clean$13,569$14,958$16,210
Average$12,541$13,792$14,904
Rough$11,513$12,626$13,597
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Regular Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,002$12,582$14,009
Clean$10,600$12,110$13,466
Average$9,797$11,166$12,380
Rough$8,994$10,222$11,295
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Tacoma 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,658$16,697$18,539
Clean$14,123$16,071$17,820
Average$13,053$14,818$16,384
Rough$11,982$13,565$14,947
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,189$15,051$16,732
Clean$12,708$14,486$16,084
Average$11,745$13,357$14,787
Rough$10,782$12,228$13,491
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Tacoma 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,204$17,146$18,902
Clean$14,649$16,503$18,169
Average$13,539$15,216$16,705
Rough$12,429$13,930$15,240
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner V6 4dr Double Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,477$20,611$22,543
Clean$17,802$19,838$21,669
Average$16,453$18,291$19,923
Rough$15,104$16,744$18,176
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Regular Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,846$12,596$14,174
Clean$10,450$12,123$13,625
Average$9,658$11,178$12,526
Rough$8,866$10,233$11,428
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Tacoma V6 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,719$19,928$21,927
Clean$17,072$19,181$21,077
Average$15,778$17,685$19,378
Rough$14,484$16,190$17,679
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Tacoma V6 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,537$22,686$24,632
Clean$19,787$21,835$23,677
Average$18,288$20,132$21,769
Rough$16,788$18,430$19,860
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2014 Toyota Tacoma on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Toyota Tacoma with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,450 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,123 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Toyota Tacoma is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Toyota Tacoma with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,450 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,123 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2014 Toyota Tacoma, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2014 Toyota Tacoma with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,450 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,123 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2014 Toyota Tacoma. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2014 Toyota Tacoma and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2014 Toyota Tacoma ranges from $8,866 to $14,174, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2014 Toyota Tacoma is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.