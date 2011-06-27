Used 2014 Toyota Tacoma Consumer Reviews
best truck ive driven
ive had the truck for a month and a half now and just had my first oil change and so far I love it the ride is amazing soft but it is not bad when I had to go on some bumpy roads quiet on the freeway and im impressed with the engine the 2.7 has the power to merge even with cargo but great on gas too if you don't need the V6 go for the 4cyl its a great little engine nice sound system too I was impressed
sweet little truck
I purchased my Tacoma new in spring of 2014, it was my first new car purchase. I purchased it new due to Toyota resale value is ridiculously expensive. It has been a great truck, never have had to fix anything. Going passed 85000 miles and still have not had to fix or replace anything, only complaint is brakes make a crack sound when applying for first time when driving from what I have read it’s normal and not a big deal has done it for 2 or 3 years
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Perfect Truck For Me
TRD Sport package...perfect. I don't do crazy "off roading." But I do go off pavement in the mountains and/or hunting lease. I don't pull trailers or haul heavy loads, but I do occasionally carry bulky stuff like firewood (1/2 cord) furniture, or yard stuff (fertilizer, mulch, etc). I LOVE this truck...it's perfect. 4WD is perfect in "bad" weather like mud/snow/ice. Never been stuck or even thought about it. A little tight with two adults in front and two car seats in back, but very manageable. Engine has adequate umph, but I wish it had more (of course). Stock tires were underwhelming so I changed to BFG KO2's...which hurt the MPG a little. I get 17 MPG (mostly city). The build is solid. Doesn't feel "plasticy" like Chevy Colorado. Reliability is great...I'm easy on the miles, but I've never had to put a wrench to it, only scheduled maintenance. *** UPDATE - Still perfect truck. 28K miles - runs better now than when I bought it. Love the Blue Tooth/iPhone and iTunes compatibility. Wish list: 1) quieter - but I added off-road tires. 2) really don't care for the "weather app." I really prefer an on-board thermometer. 3) moon roof. 4) better MPG...I don't put many miles and I cost myself some mileage with the off-road tires. But I still wish it got more. 5) TRD super-charger - Toyota discontinued these. I know there are other aftermarket S/C's. But I want Toyota. I think that aftermarket kills the warranty? 6) push button start. 7) auto rear sliding window 8) leather heated seats. Bottom Line - I love it and would totally buy it again. SECOND UPDATE - Still love my '14 Tacoma, but traded at 35K miles (lease was up) for a '17 Tacoma Pro. I cannot say enough good things about my '14 Tacoma. It was the perfect truck.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
By far the best vehicle I've owned!!
If you want a very dependable truck that will do all the things you need a mid sized truck to do don't look anywhere else. My 2014 Toyota Tacoma is solid. I've had the truck 3 years and I have 90,000 miles on it. Not a problem with it to date. I think actually it runs and drives now like the day I picked it up off the lot in 2014. I tow a 18 foot bass boat all over the country with it and haven't had an issue. I'm still on the original breaks with 40% left on the pads. Toyota is all about quality and dependable product. I'll never buy anything else!!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Tacoma not perfect
The Pre-Runner TRD. Is a very good looking truck but : rides rough, low roof when entering, E-tune audio system marginal, dash center pod hard to read in sunlight, driver seat back wearing poorly. Almost impossible to get a good balance on the tires because of the factory 17" wheels.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Tacoma
Related Used 2014 Toyota Tacoma info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford EcoSport 2018
- Used Audi Q5 2017
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2017
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2010
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2017
- Used Toyota Camry 2000
- Used Subaru Crosstrek 2016
- Used Dodge Charger 2008
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2011
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- BMW i3 2019
- 2020 Bentley Bentayga News
- 2020 Convertible
- 2021 Rivian R1T News
- Mitsubishi Mirage G4 2019
- 2019 Jaguar XE
- 2021 BYTON M-Byte News
- 2019 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV
- 2021 Chevrolet Bolt EV News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime