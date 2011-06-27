Used 2014 Toyota Tacoma Consumer Reviews

best truck ive driven catianelite , 08/13/2014 17 of 17 people found this review helpful ive had the truck for a month and a half now and just had my first oil change and so far I love it the ride is amazing soft but it is not bad when I had to go on some bumpy roads quiet on the freeway and im impressed with the engine the 2.7 has the power to merge even with cargo but great on gas too if you don't need the V6 go for the 4cyl its a great little engine nice sound system too I was impressed Report Abuse

sweet little truck Garrett , 03/21/2016 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I purchased my Tacoma new in spring of 2014, it was my first new car purchase. I purchased it new due to Toyota resale value is ridiculously expensive. It has been a great truck, never have had to fix anything. Going passed 85000 miles and still have not had to fix or replace anything, only complaint is brakes make a crack sound when applying for first time when driving from what I have read it’s normal and not a big deal has done it for 2 or 3 years Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Perfect Truck For Me toyotatacofan , 01/14/2015 V6 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) 6 of 7 people found this review helpful TRD Sport package...perfect. I don't do crazy "off roading." But I do go off pavement in the mountains and/or hunting lease. I don't pull trailers or haul heavy loads, but I do occasionally carry bulky stuff like firewood (1/2 cord) furniture, or yard stuff (fertilizer, mulch, etc). I LOVE this truck...it's perfect. 4WD is perfect in "bad" weather like mud/snow/ice. Never been stuck or even thought about it. A little tight with two adults in front and two car seats in back, but very manageable. Engine has adequate umph, but I wish it had more (of course). Stock tires were underwhelming so I changed to BFG KO2's...which hurt the MPG a little. I get 17 MPG (mostly city). The build is solid. Doesn't feel "plasticy" like Chevy Colorado. Reliability is great...I'm easy on the miles, but I've never had to put a wrench to it, only scheduled maintenance. *** UPDATE - Still perfect truck. 28K miles - runs better now than when I bought it. Love the Blue Tooth/iPhone and iTunes compatibility. Wish list: 1) quieter - but I added off-road tires. 2) really don't care for the "weather app." I really prefer an on-board thermometer. 3) moon roof. 4) better MPG...I don't put many miles and I cost myself some mileage with the off-road tires. But I still wish it got more. 5) TRD super-charger - Toyota discontinued these. I know there are other aftermarket S/C's. But I want Toyota. I think that aftermarket kills the warranty? 6) push button start. 7) auto rear sliding window 8) leather heated seats. Bottom Line - I love it and would totally buy it again. SECOND UPDATE - Still love my '14 Tacoma, but traded at 35K miles (lease was up) for a '17 Tacoma Pro. I cannot say enough good things about my '14 Tacoma. It was the perfect truck. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

By far the best vehicle I've owned!! Brian , 10/17/2017 V6 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) 4 of 5 people found this review helpful If you want a very dependable truck that will do all the things you need a mid sized truck to do don't look anywhere else. My 2014 Toyota Tacoma is solid. I've had the truck 3 years and I have 90,000 miles on it. Not a problem with it to date. I think actually it runs and drives now like the day I picked it up off the lot in 2014. I tow a 18 foot bass boat all over the country with it and haven't had an issue. I'm still on the original breaks with 40% left on the pads. Toyota is all about quality and dependable product. I'll never buy anything else!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse