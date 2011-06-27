  1. Home
2018 Toyota Sequoia Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2018 Toyota Sequoia Platinum FFV 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 6/18 (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$50,407$51,916$53,659
Clean$49,235$50,719$52,422
Average$46,890$48,326$49,947
Rough$44,545$45,932$47,473
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Sequoia Platinum 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$48,264$49,811$51,594
Clean$47,142$48,663$50,405
Average$44,896$46,367$48,025
Rough$42,651$44,070$45,646
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Sequoia TRD Sport FFV 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 6/18 (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$40,881$42,525$44,412
Clean$39,930$41,545$43,388
Average$38,028$39,584$41,339
Rough$36,126$37,624$39,291
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Sequoia Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$44,654$46,568$48,763
Clean$43,615$45,495$47,638
Average$41,538$43,348$45,390
Rough$39,461$41,201$43,141
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Sequoia SR5 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,399$37,281$39,431
Clean$34,576$36,422$38,521
Average$32,929$34,703$36,703
Rough$31,282$32,984$34,885
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Sequoia Limited 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$42,842$44,527$46,461
Clean$41,845$43,501$45,390
Average$39,852$41,448$43,247
Rough$37,859$39,395$41,105
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Sequoia TRD Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$39,780$42,907$46,467
Clean$38,855$41,918$45,395
Average$37,004$39,940$43,253
Rough$35,153$37,962$41,110
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Sequoia SR5 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$39,272$40,855$42,671
Clean$38,358$39,913$41,687
Average$36,531$38,029$39,719
Rough$34,704$36,146$37,751
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Sequoia SR5 FFV 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 6/18 (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$40,760$41,540$42,453
Clean$39,812$40,582$41,474
Average$37,916$38,667$39,517
Rough$36,019$36,752$37,559
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Sequoia Limited FFV 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 6/18 (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$44,577$46,594$48,903
Clean$43,540$45,520$47,776
Average$41,466$43,372$45,521
Rough$39,392$41,223$43,265
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Sequoia TRD Sport 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$38,735$40,397$42,302
Clean$37,834$39,466$41,327
Average$36,033$37,603$39,376
Rough$34,231$35,741$37,425
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Sequoia Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$51,671$52,733$53,972
Clean$50,469$51,517$52,728
Average$48,065$49,086$50,239
Rough$45,661$46,655$47,750
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2018 Toyota Sequoia on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Toyota Sequoia with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $34,576 for one in "Clean" condition and about $36,422 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Toyota Sequoia is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Toyota Sequoia with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $34,576 for one in "Clean" condition and about $36,422 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2018 Toyota Sequoia, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2018 Toyota Sequoia with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $34,576 for one in "Clean" condition and about $36,422 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2018 Toyota Sequoia. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2018 Toyota Sequoia and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2018 Toyota Sequoia ranges from $31,282 to $39,431, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2018 Toyota Sequoia is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.