Estimated values
2018 Toyota Sequoia Platinum FFV 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 6/18 (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$50,407
|$51,916
|$53,659
|Clean
|$49,235
|$50,719
|$52,422
|Average
|$46,890
|$48,326
|$49,947
|Rough
|$44,545
|$45,932
|$47,473
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Sequoia Platinum 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$48,264
|$49,811
|$51,594
|Clean
|$47,142
|$48,663
|$50,405
|Average
|$44,896
|$46,367
|$48,025
|Rough
|$42,651
|$44,070
|$45,646
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Sequoia TRD Sport FFV 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 6/18 (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,881
|$42,525
|$44,412
|Clean
|$39,930
|$41,545
|$43,388
|Average
|$38,028
|$39,584
|$41,339
|Rough
|$36,126
|$37,624
|$39,291
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Sequoia Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$44,654
|$46,568
|$48,763
|Clean
|$43,615
|$45,495
|$47,638
|Average
|$41,538
|$43,348
|$45,390
|Rough
|$39,461
|$41,201
|$43,141
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Sequoia SR5 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,399
|$37,281
|$39,431
|Clean
|$34,576
|$36,422
|$38,521
|Average
|$32,929
|$34,703
|$36,703
|Rough
|$31,282
|$32,984
|$34,885
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Sequoia Limited 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$42,842
|$44,527
|$46,461
|Clean
|$41,845
|$43,501
|$45,390
|Average
|$39,852
|$41,448
|$43,247
|Rough
|$37,859
|$39,395
|$41,105
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Sequoia TRD Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,780
|$42,907
|$46,467
|Clean
|$38,855
|$41,918
|$45,395
|Average
|$37,004
|$39,940
|$43,253
|Rough
|$35,153
|$37,962
|$41,110
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Sequoia SR5 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,272
|$40,855
|$42,671
|Clean
|$38,358
|$39,913
|$41,687
|Average
|$36,531
|$38,029
|$39,719
|Rough
|$34,704
|$36,146
|$37,751
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Sequoia SR5 FFV 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 6/18 (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,760
|$41,540
|$42,453
|Clean
|$39,812
|$40,582
|$41,474
|Average
|$37,916
|$38,667
|$39,517
|Rough
|$36,019
|$36,752
|$37,559
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Sequoia Limited FFV 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 6/18 (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$44,577
|$46,594
|$48,903
|Clean
|$43,540
|$45,520
|$47,776
|Average
|$41,466
|$43,372
|$45,521
|Rough
|$39,392
|$41,223
|$43,265
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Sequoia TRD Sport 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,735
|$40,397
|$42,302
|Clean
|$37,834
|$39,466
|$41,327
|Average
|$36,033
|$37,603
|$39,376
|Rough
|$34,231
|$35,741
|$37,425
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Sequoia Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$51,671
|$52,733
|$53,972
|Clean
|$50,469
|$51,517
|$52,728
|Average
|$48,065
|$49,086
|$50,239
|Rough
|$45,661
|$46,655
|$47,750