Used 2003 Toyota Sequoia Consumer Reviews

More about the 2003 Sequoia
4.7
307 reviews
List Price
$10,995
Best money I have spent on a vehicle

Brandon Valentine, 10/25/2015
SR5 Rwd 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 4A)
44 of 44 people found this review helpful

I bought my 03 Limited with 60k miles. Today I have 175k. I changed the timing belt at 105k (book recommends at 95k). Average 15.7 mpg. It does like to use brake pads, but nothing unexpected from a large SUV. I get it serviced at the dealership and keep the regular maintenance. The rear window motor went $500. It went a year later and I have not repaired it. Other than that this vehicle is reliable. I am confident taking long road trips with it even at 175k miles. My family of 5 and 2 dogs and all the luggage fit comfortably. My wife wants to replace it with a new one, but I see no need. My heart will be heavy the day I part with this vehicle. 10/27/016, It now has 195k. Took it for a 6k road trip last summer; Phoenix to Michigan and back with much wandering in between. Just last week had to replace the rear gate latch for the second time ($508). This Sequoia is still the best money I have ever spent. 4/27/017, 201k miles. Does not burn oil and does not leak. The seats are beginning to show wear; leather cracked on passenger side front seat. Still the best money I ever spent on a vehicle. Finally parted with her after 206k. Still the best money I ever spent on a vehicle.

I love my truck BUT...

Baron, 10/29/2010
15 of 15 people found this review helpful

I love my Sequoia. I think it is the best looking of the full size SUVs and I usually get 18-20 mpg which is good for an 8 seat SUV. However, I have not found my Toyota to be as well built as my Honda's. I am constantly replacing interior trim pieces that and have replaced all of my interior door handles. My overall maintenance bill his higher with this vehicle than with my Honda's too. It it is not an O2 sensor dying or a CV boot splitting it is my bushings for my rack and pinion steering or something else. This thing eats break pads like dessert. Nonetheless, I still like the truck but just have some $ set aside for maint.

RELIABLE FAMILY VEHICLE!!!

anthonydw6, 12/19/2014
15 of 15 people found this review helpful

bought this truck used in 2009, i wish i knew how many miles, anyways we always traveled back and forth from Houston to Louisiana, in '10 we got a new battery, in '12 we replaced the alternator. We recently sold her because we got 3 new vehicles and this truck was almost at 200k miles and needed some tlc, we just did not have any money in the budge with 3 other car notes. But this baby was a joy to have and we always felt so safe inside. The day we let her go was just hard to believe, but we do hope she will bring joy to another family or something

Spare Key

Bob, 10/02/2010
19 of 20 people found this review helpful

Just purchased my Sequoia used as a second vehicle. Spent a lot of money on new timing belt, serpentine belt, battery, replacing transmission fluid, etc. - which I anticipated and I am OK with all that. Seat belt retracter and gas gauge that failed right after purchased disappointed - but I still hung in OK. The big surprise that completely turned me off was a replacement ignition key (just the key!) to replace the lost key that did not come with the vehicle - $628 quoted! Unbelievable. From what I understand, an electronic module has to be replaced to work with a new key. Knowing that up front - I would not have purchased the Sequoia.

A good car but less than I expected

M, 12/17/2009
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

Overall the sequoia has been reliable and comfortable for long trips. But it's not the Toyota quality I've come to expect. Not just the car but also the dealer service. I bought without looking at other suvs - mistake. Quality issues: - glass breakage sensor has never worked - gear indicator lights (D, N) burned out - rear window has been fixed 2 times - rear door handle broke on a ski trip, making it impossible to open the hatch - OEM tires were awful - causing the car to feel misaligned. Toyota denied issues. Dealer finally admitted others had the same issue. Fixed with a set of duelers. - within the 1st year driver window started sounding like it was going to fall out.

