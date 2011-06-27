Estimated values
2003 Toyota Sequoia Limited Rwd 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,319
|$4,663
|$5,387
|Clean
|$2,993
|$4,205
|$4,859
|Average
|$2,340
|$3,290
|$3,801
|Rough
|$1,688
|$2,374
|$2,744
Estimated values
2003 Toyota Sequoia Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,541
|$4,991
|$5,774
|Clean
|$3,193
|$4,501
|$5,208
|Average
|$2,497
|$3,521
|$4,074
|Rough
|$1,801
|$2,542
|$2,941
Estimated values
2003 Toyota Sequoia SR5 Rwd 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,622
|$3,710
|$4,298
|Clean
|$2,364
|$3,346
|$3,876
|Average
|$1,849
|$2,617
|$3,032
|Rough
|$1,333
|$1,889
|$2,189
Estimated values
2003 Toyota Sequoia SR5 4WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,824
|$4,049
|$4,710
|Clean
|$2,547
|$3,651
|$4,248
|Average
|$1,991
|$2,857
|$3,323
|Rough
|$1,436
|$2,062
|$2,399