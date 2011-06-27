Estimated values
2010 Toyota Highlander Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,154
|$12,808
|$14,562
|Clean
|$9,600
|$12,091
|$13,721
|Average
|$8,492
|$10,656
|$12,040
|Rough
|$7,384
|$9,221
|$10,359
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Highlander 4dr SUV (2.7L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,468
|$9,626
|$11,051
|Clean
|$7,061
|$9,087
|$10,413
|Average
|$6,246
|$8,009
|$9,137
|Rough
|$5,431
|$6,931
|$7,862
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Highlander SE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,308
|$11,790
|$13,428
|Clean
|$8,800
|$11,129
|$12,653
|Average
|$7,785
|$9,809
|$11,103
|Rough
|$6,769
|$8,488
|$9,553
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Highlander Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,979
|$11,410
|$13,016
|Clean
|$8,489
|$10,771
|$12,264
|Average
|$7,510
|$9,493
|$10,762
|Rough
|$6,530
|$8,215
|$9,259
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Highlander Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,773
|$12,377
|$14,098
|Clean
|$9,240
|$11,684
|$13,285
|Average
|$8,173
|$10,298
|$11,657
|Rough
|$7,107
|$8,911
|$10,030
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Highlander Sport 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,715
|$11,054
|$12,598
|Clean
|$8,239
|$10,435
|$11,871
|Average
|$7,289
|$9,197
|$10,417
|Rough
|$6,338
|$7,959
|$8,963
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Highlander 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,287
|$10,637
|$12,188
|Clean
|$7,835
|$10,041
|$11,485
|Average
|$6,931
|$8,850
|$10,078
|Rough
|$6,027
|$7,658
|$8,671
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Highlander 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,983
|$10,222
|$11,700
|Clean
|$7,548
|$9,650
|$11,025
|Average
|$6,677
|$8,505
|$9,674
|Rough
|$5,806
|$7,360
|$8,324
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Highlander SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,975
|$12,618
|$14,363
|Clean
|$9,431
|$11,911
|$13,534
|Average
|$8,343
|$10,498
|$11,876
|Rough
|$7,255
|$9,084
|$10,218