2010 Toyota Highlander Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2010 Toyota Highlander Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,154$12,808$14,562
Clean$9,600$12,091$13,721
Average$8,492$10,656$12,040
Rough$7,384$9,221$10,359
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Highlander 4dr SUV (2.7L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,468$9,626$11,051
Clean$7,061$9,087$10,413
Average$6,246$8,009$9,137
Rough$5,431$6,931$7,862
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Highlander SE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,308$11,790$13,428
Clean$8,800$11,129$12,653
Average$7,785$9,809$11,103
Rough$6,769$8,488$9,553
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Highlander Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,979$11,410$13,016
Clean$8,489$10,771$12,264
Average$7,510$9,493$10,762
Rough$6,530$8,215$9,259
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Highlander Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,773$12,377$14,098
Clean$9,240$11,684$13,285
Average$8,173$10,298$11,657
Rough$7,107$8,911$10,030
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Highlander Sport 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,715$11,054$12,598
Clean$8,239$10,435$11,871
Average$7,289$9,197$10,417
Rough$6,338$7,959$8,963
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Highlander 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,287$10,637$12,188
Clean$7,835$10,041$11,485
Average$6,931$8,850$10,078
Rough$6,027$7,658$8,671
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Highlander 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,983$10,222$11,700
Clean$7,548$9,650$11,025
Average$6,677$8,505$9,674
Rough$5,806$7,360$8,324
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Highlander SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,975$12,618$14,363
Clean$9,431$11,911$13,534
Average$8,343$10,498$11,876
Rough$7,255$9,084$10,218
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2010 Toyota Highlander on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 Toyota Highlander with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,061 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,087 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
A number of factors will affect how much a Toyota Highlander is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level.
The value of a 2010 Toyota Highlander, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options.
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2010 Toyota Highlander. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2010 Toyota Highlander and see how it feels.
The value of a used 2010 Toyota Highlander ranges from $5,431 to $11,051, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2010 Toyota Highlander is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.