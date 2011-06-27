Used 2010 Toyota Highlander Consumer Reviews
9 Years Later, Still A Solid Vehicle
I purchased my Highlander in November 2009. 87k miles later and she still drives like she did off of the lot. Plenty of cargo space to accommodate our family of 4. Enough acceleration to make merging onto any freeway a breeze. It's average around 20 mpg. The interior of the car has held up very well. Plenty of room and head clearance (I'm 6'3"). Quiet and soft ride. It handles much like a Camry. We've had no problems, other than the tires wearing out at 30k miles. Put some Michelin tires on and they have had limited wear after 40k miles. Full brake job completed at 60k miles. Battery lasted 6 years. I do wish it had an outside temp reading on the dash. The 3rd row is very cramped, and hard to get to, but we don't really need it anyways. The car feels like it could go another 100k miles, no problem.
Very reliable
I have nothing but positive things to say about the Base model AWD 6-cyl. Highlander that we purchased in 2010 with 5000 miles on it. We bought it in the Bay Area from a dealership after the finance manager had driven it for 5000 miles. This vehicle is very, very reliable and has required only one dealer repair where the hydraulics on the rear cargo hatch had to be replaced in 2012. Our Highlander now has 165,000 miles and just keeps on moving forward in all kinds of weather and road conditions including rain, icy roads, fresh snow, packed snow, and of course dry mountain roads. I have kept up on the maintenance including all fluids and hydraulic oils which has kept this vehicle in tip top running condition. If you want a reliable SUV, even with high mileage, I recommend the 2010 Toyota Highlander (If you can look @ the vehicle maintenance and repair records of the previous owner, of course).
Great ride!
I really enjoy my 2010 Toyota Highlander Limited. This vehicle definitely has a great amount of power along with a smooth and quite ride. I have previously owned some of Lexus's high end SUV's and I must say I don't see much of a difference in the ride quality, features, style, etc. Granted I did purchase the limited so the features are much improved over the base model. The only thing I can say negative about the highlander is fuel economy. I get around 16 mpg with a good mix of highway and city driving. I understand that is not awful for a midsize to somewhat larger SUV but I just don't like that they state its 20 city & 27 highway. That being said BUY THIS VEHICLE!
Best Crossover Available
Not a 'Toyota Guy', first one ever, first 'import' ever, but I love this car. Made in America: Check (Princeton, IN); Great Gas Mileage: Check (24MPG avg); Family Hauler: Check (3 Kids under 7). Went with the 4-Cylinder (Not hauling anything) and purchased after-market leather from the dealership. Looks great, feels great, and is much easier to keep clean with the kids. 6-Speed 4 Cyl is very peppy on the highway with superior low-end torque, and the mpg rivals the MUCH more expensive Hybrid. Cargo is very-skimpy with the third- row up, but when folded flat it's downright cavernous back there. Spacious seating for everyone - even 3rd row isn't bad. Hard to find flaws with this vehicle.
Not Perfect, But OK
My wife and I bought this car as the Family vehicle. Luckily, we purchased an extended warranty when new. The Gold standard I have of a reliable vehicle is just gas it up and go. I also include regular service intervals at dealer. This Highlander is not that vehicle. Although mechanically it seems great the car has its flaws. Automatic tailgate does not work reliably. Ours has been replaced but the problem has returned. Check enthusiast web sites and you can see the problem well described. We have also used our extended warranty on AC water leak into cabin, replaced sensors and a headlight switch. The warranty has paid for itself. My wifes 1st toyota and she does not want another toyota.
