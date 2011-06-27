Estimated values
2015 Toyota Avalon Hybrid XLE Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,849
|$17,471
|$19,169
|Clean
|$15,206
|$16,773
|$18,372
|Average
|$13,922
|$15,379
|$16,779
|Rough
|$12,638
|$13,985
|$15,186
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Avalon Hybrid XLE Premium 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,261
|$16,882
|$18,574
|Clean
|$14,642
|$16,208
|$17,802
|Average
|$13,406
|$14,861
|$16,259
|Rough
|$12,169
|$13,513
|$14,715
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Avalon Hybrid Limited 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,248
|$18,846
|$20,530
|Clean
|$16,550
|$18,094
|$19,677
|Average
|$15,152
|$16,589
|$17,971
|Rough
|$13,754
|$15,085
|$16,265