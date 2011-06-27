Estimated values
2017 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,197
|$15,382
|$17,772
|Clean
|$12,795
|$14,920
|$17,210
|Average
|$11,991
|$13,997
|$16,085
|Rough
|$11,186
|$13,073
|$14,960
Estimated values
2017 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Limited 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,789
|$16,178
|$18,789
|Clean
|$13,368
|$15,693
|$18,195
|Average
|$12,528
|$14,721
|$17,006
|Rough
|$11,688
|$13,750
|$15,817
Estimated values
2017 Subaru Impreza 2.0i 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,297
|$13,473
|$15,841
|Clean
|$10,952
|$13,069
|$15,340
|Average
|$10,264
|$12,260
|$14,338
|Rough
|$9,575
|$11,451
|$13,335
Estimated values
2017 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,480
|$14,731
|$17,187
|Clean
|$12,100
|$14,289
|$16,643
|Average
|$11,339
|$13,404
|$15,555
|Rough
|$10,579
|$12,520
|$14,467
Estimated values
2017 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,115
|$15,463
|$18,023
|Clean
|$12,716
|$14,999
|$17,453
|Average
|$11,916
|$14,070
|$16,312
|Rough
|$11,117
|$13,142
|$15,171
Estimated values
2017 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,684
|$14,992
|$17,509
|Clean
|$12,297
|$14,541
|$16,955
|Average
|$11,524
|$13,641
|$15,847
|Rough
|$10,751
|$12,741
|$14,739
Estimated values
2017 Subaru Impreza 2.0i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,466
|$12,558
|$14,833
|Clean
|$10,147
|$12,181
|$14,364
|Average
|$9,509
|$11,427
|$13,425
|Rough
|$8,871
|$10,673
|$12,486
Estimated values
2017 Subaru Impreza 2.0i 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,805
|$12,968
|$15,320
|Clean
|$10,476
|$12,579
|$14,835
|Average
|$9,817
|$11,800
|$13,865
|Rough
|$9,159
|$11,021
|$12,896
Estimated values
2017 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,845
|$15,168
|$17,702
|Clean
|$12,454
|$14,713
|$17,142
|Average
|$11,671
|$13,802
|$16,021
|Rough
|$10,888
|$12,891
|$14,901
Estimated values
2017 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,251
|$14,520
|$16,993
|Clean
|$11,878
|$14,084
|$16,455
|Average
|$11,131
|$13,213
|$15,379
|Rough
|$10,384
|$12,341
|$14,304
Estimated values
2017 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,820
|$13,969
|$16,311
|Clean
|$11,460
|$13,549
|$15,795
|Average
|$10,740
|$12,710
|$14,762
|Rough
|$10,019
|$11,872
|$13,730
Estimated values
2017 Subaru Impreza 2.0i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,997
|$13,150
|$15,493
|Clean
|$10,662
|$12,755
|$15,003
|Average
|$9,992
|$11,966
|$14,022
|Rough
|$9,322
|$11,176
|$13,042