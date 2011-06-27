  1. Home
Estimated values
2017 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,197$15,382$17,772
Clean$12,795$14,920$17,210
Average$11,991$13,997$16,085
Rough$11,186$13,073$14,960
Estimated values
2017 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Limited 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,789$16,178$18,789
Clean$13,368$15,693$18,195
Average$12,528$14,721$17,006
Rough$11,688$13,750$15,817
Estimated values
2017 Subaru Impreza 2.0i 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,297$13,473$15,841
Clean$10,952$13,069$15,340
Average$10,264$12,260$14,338
Rough$9,575$11,451$13,335
Estimated values
2017 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,480$14,731$17,187
Clean$12,100$14,289$16,643
Average$11,339$13,404$15,555
Rough$10,579$12,520$14,467
Estimated values
2017 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,115$15,463$18,023
Clean$12,716$14,999$17,453
Average$11,916$14,070$16,312
Rough$11,117$13,142$15,171
Estimated values
2017 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,684$14,992$17,509
Clean$12,297$14,541$16,955
Average$11,524$13,641$15,847
Rough$10,751$12,741$14,739
Estimated values
2017 Subaru Impreza 2.0i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,466$12,558$14,833
Clean$10,147$12,181$14,364
Average$9,509$11,427$13,425
Rough$8,871$10,673$12,486
Estimated values
2017 Subaru Impreza 2.0i 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,805$12,968$15,320
Clean$10,476$12,579$14,835
Average$9,817$11,800$13,865
Rough$9,159$11,021$12,896
Estimated values
2017 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,845$15,168$17,702
Clean$12,454$14,713$17,142
Average$11,671$13,802$16,021
Rough$10,888$12,891$14,901
Estimated values
2017 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,251$14,520$16,993
Clean$11,878$14,084$16,455
Average$11,131$13,213$15,379
Rough$10,384$12,341$14,304
Estimated values
2017 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,820$13,969$16,311
Clean$11,460$13,549$15,795
Average$10,740$12,710$14,762
Rough$10,019$11,872$13,730
Estimated values
2017 Subaru Impreza 2.0i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,997$13,150$15,493
Clean$10,662$12,755$15,003
Average$9,992$11,966$14,022
Rough$9,322$11,176$13,042
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2017 Subaru Impreza on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Subaru Impreza with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,147 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,181 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2017 Subaru Impreza. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2017 Subaru Impreza and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2017 Subaru Impreza ranges from $8,871 to $14,833, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2017 Subaru Impreza is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.