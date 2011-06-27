  1. Home
2015 Nissan Versa Review

Pros & Cons

  • Roomy interior with an adult-friendly backseat
  • low base price
  • comfortable ride
  • many available convenience features
  • large trunk
  • high fuel economy with CVT.
  • Bland performance and driving dynamics
  • noisy engine
  • no telescoping steering wheel.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2015 Nissan Versa sedan provides comfortable, spacious and inexpensive transportation, and comes with a generous choice of available amenities. Just don't expect much in terms of personality or driver engagement.

Vehicle overview

Budget-priced cars used to be synonymous with cramped accommodations, subpar materials and coarse ride quality. The spacious and comfortable 2015 Nissan Versa shows how much the species has evolved. This industrious little Nissan has been one of the least expensive new cars on the market for a few years running, yet it still delivers the qualities that matter most for shoppers in this segment.

The Versa's big selling point is its backseat, which offers enough room to ensure that even taller passengers are comfortable on long journeys; it's an attribute that's conspicuously absent in many of the Nissan's rivals. Those who prefer not to travel light will appreciate the sedan's spacious trunk. Ride quality is forgiving and the Versa offers a generous array of available convenience features. High fuel economy is another big draw for the Versa.

While the Versa excels as a practical choice, though, it does little to go beyond being basic transportation. While Bluetooth has been added to the standard features list this year, base-model Versas are still leanly equipped. Amenities like keyless entry, full power accessories and satellite radio are standard on certain competing models, but you'll have to pay extra to get them on the Versa. This can work to undercut its cost advantage.

The Versa is also pretty uneventful to drive. Rivals like the Chevrolet Sonic and 2015 Ford Fiesta feel more alert and engaging when you're behind the wheel, for instance, and the Kia Rio and Hyundai Accent are quicker to accelerate. Plus, all offer more memorable styling inside and out and the general sense you're getting a little extra for your money. You'll certainly want to drive a few of these cars before making a decision, but overall the 2015 Versa should work out well if your main priority is getting a car that's roomy, easy to live with and very affordable.

2015 Nissan Versa models

The 2015 Nissan Versa sedan is offered in four trim levels: S, S Plus, SV and SL. Buyers interested in the hatchback version should check out the Nissan Versa Note, which is covered in a separate review.

The entry-level S model comes with 15-inch steel wheels, air-conditioning, cloth upholstery, Bluetooth phone connectivity, a trip computer and a two-speaker sound system with a CD player, steering wheel audio controls and an auxiliary audio jack.

The S Plus gets a standard continuously variable transmission (CVT), a rear spoiler, cruise control and two rear speakers.

Stepping up to the SV model gets you full power accessories (power locks, mirrors and windows), keyless entry, interior trunk release, a 60/40-split-folding rear seat, a height-adjustable driver seat with an armrest, upgraded upholstery and gauges, map lights, a USB/iPod interface and body-colored mirrors (versus black plastic). The SV Alloy Wheel package adds 15-inch alloy wheels.

The Versa SL sedan adds 16-inch alloy wheels, foglights, side mirrors with integrated turn signals, Nissan's Easy-Fill tire alert system, keyless ignition and entry, hands-free text messaging functionality, satellite radio, a 5-inch display screen, smartphone integration apps and Bluetooth audio connectivity. The SL Technology package adds a navigation system, voice recognition for audio and navigation, real-time traffic, a 5.8-inch touchscreen interface and a rearview camera.

2015 Highlights

The 2015 Nissan Versa gets refreshed exterior styling along with cabin upgrades designed to impart a more modern and refined look. Bluetooth connectivity is now standard on all models, and all trims get additional feature content.

Performance & mpg

The front-wheel-drive 2015 Nissan Versa is powered by a 1.6-liter four-cylinder that produces 109 horsepower and 107 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed manual transmission is standard on the S, and a four-speed automatic is optional. A CVT is standard on all other Versas.

In Edmunds performance testing, the Versa sedan with the CVT went from zero to 60 mph in 10.4 seconds, which is average for a subcompact sedan.

With the CVT, EPA estimated fuel economy stands at an excellent 35 mpg combined (31 city/40 highway), though most competitors have similar numbers. With the standard five-speed manual transmission, those numbers dip to 30 combined (27/36). The four-speed automatic gets the same combined mileage as the manual but 26 city and 35 highway.

Safety

The 2015 Nissan Versa comes standard with antilock brakes (front disc, rear drum), traction and stability control, front seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. A rearview camera is optional on the Versa SL. Another worthwhile feature is the SL's Easy-Fill tire alert system, which makes it easier to add air to your tires by sounding the horn when you've achieved the correct psi.

In Edmunds brake testing, a Versa SL sedan came to a stop from 60 mph in 128 feet, which is a respectable distance but nevertheless a bit long for the segment.

In crash tests by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the Versa sedan received four out of five stars for overall crash protection, with three stars for frontal-impact protection and four stars for side-impact protection and four stars for risk of rollover. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, the Versa sedan earned a top rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength tests. In the small-overlap frontal-offset test, however, the Versa sedan got the lowest score of "Poor." The Versa's seat/head restraint design was rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

Driving

On the road, the 2015 Nissan Versa sedan's 1.6-liter engine is pretty unremarkable, but acceleration should be sufficient for most buyers. With a 35 mpg rating in combined driving for CVT-equipped models, the Versa is one of the thriftiest non-hybrid cars on the road.

The CVT is smooth and unobtrusive around town, but it can have the engine revving noisily if you abruptly press down on the gas pedal (in a highway passing situation, for instance) as it searches for its ideal ratio. This is a common complaint with CVTs that are paired with small four-cylinder engines, and most owners get used to this trait over time.

The Versa's suspension is tuned for comfort, and the result is a smooth ride quality that many subcompact models can't match. On the other hand, the small Nissan's steering and handling are pretty uninspiring compared with most competitors. You'll probably never notice those characteristics if you only drive your Nissan Versa to the office and back, but if you want something more fun, the Fiesta is worth a look.

Interior

The first thing that strikes you about the 2015 Nissan Versa's passenger cabin is its roominess. Nowhere is this more evident than in the backseat, where even tall adults will find a surprisingly generous amount of legroom. Even the trunk is big for a car this size, with 14.8 cubic feet of cargo space available before you fold down the 60/40-split-folding rear seats that are standard in the SV and SL models.

The front seats are fine for short hops, but comfort wanes on longer drives. Taller drivers might find it hard to achieve a comfortable position due to the lack of a telescoping steering wheel. Shorter drivers will likely find the S and S Plus trims' lack of a height-adjustable seat to be problematic. Gauges and controls are well placed and intuitive. The availability of desirable features such as keyless ignition and entry and a rearview camera is a nice touch for a car with a sub-$20,000 sticker price.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Nissan Versa.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Stouts Versa Review
Stout,10/31/2016
1.6 SV 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
Ok, lets start this off with...I love my Versa. Most of the reviews (like mine), are subjective at best. People do not like the look, or the "CVT" transmission making noise. Things like that. So lets get that out of the way. The look is great. I do not mind it looking and sitting as it does. It is easy to see out of with a larger back window, back door windows are large and easy to see out of. It does take some getting used to with the CVT. Wow, that took a lot of getting used to. It does have some engine noise that could be dampened. But alas, for a used car it is great. PROS: I absolutely love this car. It is my commuter car. My real-time gas mileage average (my math and driving style...not sporty) is 37.5 combined, with 42.9 freeway. I do not track my around town. Having said that...the Fuel tank could be a tad bigger. I drive 81.3 miles round trip between work and home a day. But I am averaging 350 miles a tank (I fill up before it tells me to, another wise I could get 375). The ride of the car is not bad. I love getting in and setting the cruise control at 75 and away I go. Every now and then I will hear the motor (over my talk radio), but not often. Little sucker does me good. I live in Utah and drive mountain passes and lots of hills. We drove from the SLC area to St. George (two mountain passes and plenty of hills to climb), we averaged 37.3 miles per gallon (that includes the around-town driving and canyon driving we did). So far I have not had it in the snow (I wish there were more reviews about it in snowy weather, I understand a lot of that is tires). In the rain, the car handles very well. Passing while driving on the interstate is not bad. You are not driving a sports car, but I feel it has plenty of getting up and it gets me around the slower traffic with relative ease. Back seat room...WOW! Nissan did it right! I go to lunch with a few people that are rather tall (I am a stout 5'6", two of the lunch bunch are well over 6' tall one, in fact, is 6'6). Their knees do not even come close to the seat back when I am driving. I pushed all the way back, and both still had plenty of room, no knees in my back. Also foot and headroom. FANTASTIC! We can fit three grown adults in the back seat, but it gets a tad slender. Stick to two. Trunk space...Sheesh, it is bigger than most if not every car in its class. Very spacious, we can put all of our bags (3 people) and still have room for a cooler. Very large. Radio and dash controls...They get the job done. Nothing fancy. CONS: I do not like the one armrest just for the driver (this car will only have just me in it for the most part, but we have done and will be taking it on road trips, it can get a tad uncomfy for my tiny little wife). Cup holders...this may be a good thing...can not fit a 44 ounce drink in them without dumping half of it out (this is a plus, as I have stopped drinking soda pop for the most part, so this is an upside). In-cabin storage, there could be a bit more..in the back doors maybe? Acceleration, off the line this car moves. It has to build up torque and RPM. I feel it could use a little bit more tuning here (but not terrible). No Telescoping steering wheel. I have short, thick arms and legs (My Military and work buddies call me Gimli or Stout...says something there). I have adapted to the "reach" to the steering wheel while I like to lean farther back. That would be a HUGE improvement. Bigger fuel tank (only a couple gallons). That is pretty much it. OVERALL: Fantastic car. I love Nissan's. Never had an issue with them, do not plan on having any either. The Fuel economy and overall comfort of this vehicle is a five-star rating. I gave it four stars for the issues I stated above. But again, I would buy this again, and recommend it to a friend or family members. You can't go wrong with this little Versa. NOTE: I would stay in the SV or better Trim package, the basic package I feel maybe a bit "Prehistoric". Enjoy. Update 5-10-17 I love this little car. I would buy it again. The CVT is tough to get used to and not really a quality transmission. It does ok but has some odd shift points (or...what ever they are called). The A/C is t real powerful. We have t hit the 100s test, but I predict it full last to keep up. But again, this little car is great. I love it. I have had it for 20k miles already. It works like a dream so far. Steering...it follows the rod like crazy (the concrete freeways). No this is not a tire issue. It has had two sets on of Micheline and Toyo's. Not to mention the Goodyear that came from the factory. Same spots every day. It really was ya to toss you around. Update: well, she is still going strong. 133,000 miles on her. The CVT is still going. Just service it every 40k miles and you will be fine. I have been running Toyo Celsius tires. They are all-weather snow and ice rated with a 60k mile warranty. I have driven this a few times to Omaha from Central Utah. It did ok. Again, it is not a sports car. It is great
You get what you pay for
Denise Lynn,10/27/2015
1.6 SL 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
Honestly I love this car for a number of reasons. working in a repair facility I knew what I wanted, a cheap car great on gas and that's honestly what I got. The seats are uncomfortable, after awhile it hurts my back and the material they use is super cheap but hey, I don't wanna [non-permissible content removed] about that. Anyway the only problem I had with my vehicle was a week after I got it my transmission(manual) went out on it and it took 2 months to replace. the Nissan Dealership I dealt with(South Colorado Springs Nissan) was horrible. I recall the service writer telling me that I needed to learn how to drive stick. I have been driving manual since I was 16 and am now 26. Overall I love the car and love the gas mileage. Seriously a good car for what you pay!
3-Year Owner
Scott Lambert,08/09/2018
1.6 S Plus 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
Have had my Versa S-Plus since Aug. 2015. Only minor inconvenience I've noted is: no keyhole lock on passenger side--would've made it easier to open the rear right-side door. Otherwise very pleased with it. I drive 68 miles round trip to work, and have 50,000 miles on it. No engine, trans, or electronic problems to date. (8/9/18).
smilingary
Gary Gibbens,08/03/2015
1.6 SL 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
I get 41 mpg easy on highway at 70 mph. I also took a drive on a road with only 2 stops in 40 miles and no traffic I drove at 50 mph and got 54.7 mpg. I could not believe it myself but I double checked it. In the city it is hard to get 31 mpg. The car labors to get up to speed and looses gas mileage. I usually get about 29 mpg. If you want a fast car this is not the one. If you want gas millage this is a choice. Over all I am happy so far.
See all 31 reviews of the 2015 Nissan Versa
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
31 city / 40 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
109 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2015 Nissan Versa features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall3 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall3 / 5
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat4 / 5
    Back Seat4 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover14.7%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2015 Nissan Versa

Used 2015 Nissan Versa Overview

The Used 2015 Nissan Versa is offered in the following submodels: Versa Sedan. Available styles include 1.6 SV 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT), 1.6 S Plus 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT), 1.6 S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M), 1.6 SL 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT), 1.6 S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 4A), and 1.6 SL w/Prod. End 10/14 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Nissan Versa?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 Nissan Versa trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 Nissan Versa 1.6 SV is priced between $6,995 and$12,599 with odometer readings between 35067 and99567 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Nissan Versa 1.6 S is priced between $5,995 and$7,500 with odometer readings between 51699 and73329 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Nissan Versa 1.6 S Plus is priced between $6,793 and$7,800 with odometer readings between 64554 and90648 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Nissan Versa 1.6 SL is priced between $7,980 and$7,980 with odometer readings between 84306 and84306 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2015 Nissan Versas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2015 Nissan Versa for sale near. There are currently 11 used and CPO 2015 Versas listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $5,995 and mileage as low as 35067 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2015 Nissan Versa.

Can't find a used 2015 Nissan Versas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Nissan Versa for sale - 8 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $17,383.

Find a used Nissan for sale - 8 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $17,732.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan Versa for sale - 9 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $19,296.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan for sale - 8 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $19,729.

Should I lease or buy a 2015 Nissan Versa?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Nissan lease specials
Check out Nissan Versa lease specials

