Used 2015 Nissan Versa Consumer Reviews

Stout , 10/31/2016 1.6 SV 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT)

44 of 46 people found this review helpful

Ok, lets start this off with...I love my Versa. Most of the reviews (like mine), are subjective at best. People do not like the look, or the "CVT" transmission making noise. Things like that. So lets get that out of the way. The look is great. I do not mind it looking and sitting as it does. It is easy to see out of with a larger back window, back door windows are large and easy to see out of. It does take some getting used to with the CVT. Wow, that took a lot of getting used to. It does have some engine noise that could be dampened. But alas, for a used car it is great. PROS: I absolutely love this car. It is my commuter car. My real-time gas mileage average (my math and driving style...not sporty) is 37.5 combined, with 42.9 freeway. I do not track my around town. Having said that...the Fuel tank could be a tad bigger. I drive 81.3 miles round trip between work and home a day. But I am averaging 350 miles a tank (I fill up before it tells me to, another wise I could get 375). The ride of the car is not bad. I love getting in and setting the cruise control at 75 and away I go. Every now and then I will hear the motor (over my talk radio), but not often. Little sucker does me good. I live in Utah and drive mountain passes and lots of hills. We drove from the SLC area to St. George (two mountain passes and plenty of hills to climb), we averaged 37.3 miles per gallon (that includes the around-town driving and canyon driving we did). So far I have not had it in the snow (I wish there were more reviews about it in snowy weather, I understand a lot of that is tires). In the rain, the car handles very well. Passing while driving on the interstate is not bad. You are not driving a sports car, but I feel it has plenty of getting up and it gets me around the slower traffic with relative ease. Back seat room...WOW! Nissan did it right! I go to lunch with a few people that are rather tall (I am a stout 5'6", two of the lunch bunch are well over 6' tall one, in fact, is 6'6). Their knees do not even come close to the seat back when I am driving. I pushed all the way back, and both still had plenty of room, no knees in my back. Also foot and headroom. FANTASTIC! We can fit three grown adults in the back seat, but it gets a tad slender. Stick to two. Trunk space...Sheesh, it is bigger than most if not every car in its class. Very spacious, we can put all of our bags (3 people) and still have room for a cooler. Very large. Radio and dash controls...They get the job done. Nothing fancy. CONS: I do not like the one armrest just for the driver (this car will only have just me in it for the most part, but we have done and will be taking it on road trips, it can get a tad uncomfy for my tiny little wife). Cup holders...this may be a good thing...can not fit a 44 ounce drink in them without dumping half of it out (this is a plus, as I have stopped drinking soda pop for the most part, so this is an upside). In-cabin storage, there could be a bit more..in the back doors maybe? Acceleration, off the line this car moves. It has to build up torque and RPM. I feel it could use a little bit more tuning here (but not terrible). No Telescoping steering wheel. I have short, thick arms and legs (My Military and work buddies call me Gimli or Stout...says something there). I have adapted to the "reach" to the steering wheel while I like to lean farther back. That would be a HUGE improvement. Bigger fuel tank (only a couple gallons). That is pretty much it. OVERALL: Fantastic car. I love Nissan's. Never had an issue with them, do not plan on having any either. The Fuel economy and overall comfort of this vehicle is a five-star rating. I gave it four stars for the issues I stated above. But again, I would buy this again, and recommend it to a friend or family members. You can't go wrong with this little Versa. NOTE: I would stay in the SV or better Trim package, the basic package I feel maybe a bit "Prehistoric". Enjoy. Update 5-10-17 I love this little car. I would buy it again. The CVT is tough to get used to and not really a quality transmission. It does ok but has some odd shift points (or...what ever they are called). The A/C is t real powerful. We have t hit the 100s test, but I predict it full last to keep up. But again, this little car is great. I love it. I have had it for 20k miles already. It works like a dream so far. Steering...it follows the rod like crazy (the concrete freeways). No this is not a tire issue. It has had two sets on of Micheline and Toyo's. Not to mention the Goodyear that came from the factory. Same spots every day. It really was ya to toss you around. Update: well, she is still going strong. 133,000 miles on her. The CVT is still going. Just service it every 40k miles and you will be fine. I have been running Toyo Celsius tires. They are all-weather snow and ice rated with a 60k mile warranty. I have driven this a few times to Omaha from Central Utah. It did ok. Again, it is not a sports car. It is great