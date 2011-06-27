  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Versa
  4. Used 2013 Nissan Versa
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(17)
Appraise this car

2013 Nissan Versa Review

Pros & Cons

  • Roomy interior with an adult-friendly backseat
  • low base price
  • comfortable ride
  • many available convenience features
  • large trunk
  • high fuel economy with CVT.
  • Bland performance and driving dynamics
  • no telescoping steering wheel
  • sedan-only body style
  • erratic shifting with CVT.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
Nissan Versa for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
List Price Range
$6,990 - $8,000
Used Versa for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2013 Nissan Versa sedan provides simple, spacious and inexpensive transportation.

Vehicle overview

The Nissan Versa has been a popular choice for a subcompact, and last year's complete redesign bodes well for the Versa's future. In addition to last year's upgrades, which included a roomier interior and a higher level of overall refinement, the 2013 model gets a number of new standard features and options.

Unfortunately the Versa lineup loses the practical four-door hatchback body style for 2013, though an all-new 2014 version is expected by the end of the year. That leaves the Versa sedan to carry on alone with powertrain tweaks that boost EPA fuel economy estimates to 40 mpg highway on models fitted with the CVT. Performance and handling are unspectacular, though that likely won't be a big issue for most buyers looking for affordable transportation.

Naturally, there are some other great choices for a subcompact this year, including the 2013 Chevry Sonic, 2013 Ford Fiesta and 2013 Hyundai Accent. Compared to the Versa, the Fiesta and Sonic are more enjoyable to drive, while the Accent is cheaper when comparably equipped. We'd certainly recommend looking at these other models, but if simple and inexpensive transportation is your goal, the 2013 Nissan Versa should work out well.

2013 Nissan Versa models

The 2013 Nissan Versa sedan is offered in three trim levels: S, SV and SL.

The entry-level S model is pretty bare bones, with 15-inch steel wheels, air-conditioning, cloth upholstery, a height-adjustable driver seat, a trip computer and a two-speaker sound system with a CD player and an auxiliary audio input jack. An S Plus package adds the CVT, a rear spoiler, cruise control and two rear speakers.

Stepping up to the SV model gets you keyless entry, upgraded upholstery and gauges, cloth door trim and full power accessories. The SV Convenience package adds a 60/40-split-folding rear seat, Bluetooth, steering wheel audio controls and an iPod interface.

The Versa SL sedan gets 15-inch alloy wheels, foglights, keyless ignition/entry and the contents of the SV Convenience package. The SL Tech package adds a navigation system, a compact touchscreen interface, a rearview camera and satellite radio.

2013 Highlights

The 2013 Nissan Versa sedan is now even more fuel-efficient when equipped with the continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). The hatchback body style is dropped for this year. There are also a number of new additions to the standard features and options lists.

Performance & mpg

The 2013 Nissan Versa is powered by a 1.6-liter four-cylinder that produces 109 horsepower and 107 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed manual transmission is standard on the S, with a four-speed automatic being optional. A CVT is standard on all other Versas.

In Edmunds performance testing, the Versa sedan went from zero to 60 mph in 10.4 seconds with the CVT, which is average for this class of car. EPA estimated fuel economy stands at an excellent 31 mpg city/40 mpg highway and 35 mpg combined, though most other competitors have similar numbers. With the standard five-speed manual transmission those numbers dip to 27/36/30. The automatic is even lower at 26/35/30.

Safety

The 2013 Nissan Versa comes standard with antilock brakes (front disc, rear drum), traction and stability control, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. In Edmunds brake testing, a Versa SL sedan came to a stop from 60 mph in 128 feet, which is a respectable distance for a car in this class.

In crash tests by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the Versa sedan received four out of five stars for overall crash protection, with three stars for frontal-impact protection and four stars for side-impact protection. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety tests, the Versa sedan earned a top rating of "Good" in frontal-offset, side and roof strength tests.

Driving

On the road, the 2013 Nissan Versa's 1.6-liter engine is pretty unremarkable, but acceleration should be sufficient for most buyers. This year's fuel economy boost -- up to 40 mpg in CVT-equipped models -- makes it one of the thriftiest non-hybrid models on the road.

The CVT delivers a smooth driving experience around town, but at highway speeds it will occasionally search for its ideal ratio if you abruptly change the throttle input and you'll feel as if the power is surging.

The Versa's suspension is tuned for comfort and the result is a smooth ride quality that many subcompact models just can't match. Of course there's a price to be paid for this, namely uninspiring handling compared to most of its competitors.

Interior

The first thing that strikes you about the 2013 Nissan Versa's passenger cabin is the roominess. Nowhere is this more evident than in the backseat, where even tall adults will find a surprisingly good amount of legroom. Even the trunk is big for a car this size, with 14.8 cubic feet of cargo space available even before folding down the 60/40-split rear seatbacks that are available on SV and SL models.

Up front, the seats are fine for short hops but comfort begins to wane on longer drives. Taller drivers might find it hard to achieve a comfortable position due to the lack of a telescoping steering wheel. Gauges and controls are well-placed and intuitive, and the availability of desirable features like keyless ignition/entry and a rearview camera are a nice touch for a car with a sub-$20,000 sticker price.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 Nissan Versa.

5(35%)
4(41%)
3(5%)
2(12%)
1(7%)
3.9
17 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 17 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Nissan Versa SL
versa_2013,10/12/2013
Bought a Nissan Versa SL. The cabin has more than enough space for four passengers, as well as providing comfortable seats. The interior is completely made of hard plastic, make sure your foot doesn't hit the door on the way out. The 1.6L engine is adequate around town and really does sip gas. On the highway, there's tons of wind noise, and the CVT, while providing smooth acceleration and excellent fuel economy, can be heard at any speed. Don't be fooled by the 109 hp rating, the car has more than enough get up and go. Excellent visibility all-around, smooth ride.
Great Little Car
Harry Ward,10/14/2017
1.6 S Plus 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
At 72 I've driven most car brands since getting my license at 16 -- and this Versa is right at the top for value. Not doing rabbit starts or slamming on the brakes lets me get 40-43 MPG. It is not as luxurious as my old Mercedes -- but adequate and comfortable. I am the original owner and have 68,500 miles on my Versa; and have had zero mechanical problems. I bought a basic maintenance plan (and have a lifetime power-train warranty), but have only changed a set of tires, wiper blades, & front brake pads -- nothing else except fluid(s) and filter(s) changes. The car has all the options except heated seats and navigation. (Google maps is a lot cheaper.) This should be my last car until I'm buried, and that's just perfect for me! UPDATE: 10,000 more miles since my last update and still very happy! UPDATE: Over 100,000 miles now and still very happy! My mechanic says that I'll start to do more serious maintenance around 120,000 miles -- normal wear and tear. I'll install my third set of tires in a few months. It's a great car and I'm still planning on keeping it a long time! UPDATE: still running great. Finally had to change the spark plugs. Just had my 7 year checkup to keep my lifetime powertrain warranty current (never had to use it yet), but haven't had to put on the second set of tires yet. I'll update again later.
TOUGH Little Car..
ibervilleroyal,10/05/2014
The day I received a $3500 estimate to fix my 6 year old Prius was the day I TRADED IN that 6 year old Prius & Got my BRAN NEW Versa ... Even Up, No Regrets :) A year later I now have 45,000 miles on my Versa. Ive delivered pizza with it in the ice & snow storms of Northern Wisconsin to the heat indexes & humidity of South Mississippi. I get 36mpg Delivering in town with the air ON and 44mpg on freeways. I only use a full synthetic 0w-20 motor oil and keep the car serviced. Ive Driven this car Long, & Very, Very, Hard - and it has never faltered me or slowed me down. It never ceases to Amaze me how much power and room I can have under 15 Grand all-the-while averaging 40 mpg.
Versa Sedan S model 5 Speed
toad45,02/16/2013
I was in the market for an affordable car I could pay for with cash and avoid payments. I looked at Hyundai, Ford, Kia and Nissan. I went with the the Versa Sedan with the manual transmission. I plopped down $14,128 out the door with an extended warrenty. (5 year bumper to bumper) It drives great and is quite nimble. The back seat is huge as is the trunk. Milage is in the high 30's. It is a nice family car. It's more than an "economy car". It's solid. I'm happy.
See all 17 reviews of the 2013 Nissan Versa
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
31 city / 40 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
109 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
26 city / 35 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
109 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
31 city / 40 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
109 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
27 city / 36 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
109 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2013 Nissan Versa features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall3 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall3 / 5
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat4 / 5
    Back Seat4 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover14.7%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2013 Nissan Versa

Used 2013 Nissan Versa Overview

The Used 2013 Nissan Versa is offered in the following submodels: Versa Sedan. Available styles include 1.6 SV 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT), 1.6 S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 4A), 1.6 S Plus 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT), 1.6 S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M), and 1.6 SL 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2013 Nissan Versa?

Price comparisons for Used 2013 Nissan Versa trim styles:

  • The Used 2013 Nissan Versa 1.6 SV is priced between $6,995 and$7,799 with odometer readings between 55728 and147000 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Nissan Versa 1.6 S is priced between $6,990 and$6,990 with odometer readings between 64499 and64499 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Nissan Versa 1.6 SL is priced between $8,000 and$8,000 with odometer readings between 57930 and57930 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2013 Nissan Versas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2013 Nissan Versa for sale near. There are currently 4 used and CPO 2013 Versas listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $6,990 and mileage as low as 55728 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2013 Nissan Versa.

Can't find a used 2013 Nissan Versas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Nissan Versa for sale - 9 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $22,857.

Find a used Nissan for sale - 3 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $12,600.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan Versa for sale - 10 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $11,371.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan for sale - 3 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $21,070.

Should I lease or buy a 2013 Nissan Versa?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Nissan lease specials
Check out Nissan Versa lease specials

Related Used 2013 Nissan Versa info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles