At 72 I've driven most car brands since getting my license at 16 -- and this Versa is right at the top for value. Not doing rabbit starts or slamming on the brakes lets me get 40-43 MPG. It is not as luxurious as my old Mercedes -- but adequate and comfortable. I am the original owner and have 68,500 miles on my Versa; and have had zero mechanical problems. I bought a basic maintenance plan (and have a lifetime power-train warranty), but have only changed a set of tires, wiper blades, & front brake pads -- nothing else except fluid(s) and filter(s) changes. The car has all the options except heated seats and navigation. (Google maps is a lot cheaper.) This should be my last car until I'm buried, and that's just perfect for me! UPDATE: 10,000 more miles since my last update and still very happy! UPDATE: Over 100,000 miles now and still very happy! My mechanic says that I'll start to do more serious maintenance around 120,000 miles -- normal wear and tear. I'll install my third set of tires in a few months. It's a great car and I'm still planning on keeping it a long time! UPDATE: still running great. Finally had to change the spark plugs. Just had my 7 year checkup to keep my lifetime powertrain warranty current (never had to use it yet), but haven't had to put on the second set of tires yet. I'll update again later.

