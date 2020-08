Close

Nissan of Cool Springs - Franklin / Tennessee

ONLINE PURCHASE with HOME DELIVERY available for this vehicle! Nissan of Cool Springs is delighted to offer this gorgeous 2015 Nissan Versa in Black. We just made the online car-buying process EVEN EASIER! Just text DELIVER to 96300 learn about EZ Purchase Online and having your vehicle delivered to your home! Equipped with: ABS brakes, Adjustable Front Bucket Seats, Air Conditioning, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front wheel independent suspension, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power steering, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, and Trip computer! Come in and see why we have consistently been rated among the top dealerships in TN! Pre-owned vehicles purchased at Nissan of Cool Springs come standard with one key. If we received more than one key from the previous owner, we will include them. Additional keys, as well as dealer-installed accessories, may be purchased at the time of sale. See dealership for Details. Clean CARFAX. Black 2015 Versa FWD Nissan

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Nissan Versa 1.6 S Plus with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

35 Combined MPG ( 31 City/ 40 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3N1CN7AP4FL894926

Stock: W014384B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-23-2020