- $8,977Great Deal | $1,929 below market
2015 Nissan Versa 1.6 S19,336 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Surf City Nissan - Huntington Beach / California
Certified. Amethyst Gray 2015 Nissan Versa 1.6 S FWD 5-Speed Manual 1.6L I4 DOHC 16VRecent Arrival! Odometer is 44550 miles below market average! 27/36 City/Highway MPGNissan Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Transferable Warranty* Warranty Deductible: $100* 167 Point Inspection* Roadside Assistance* Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement* Vehicle History
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan Versa 1.6 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1CN7AP0FL914704
Stock: 22341T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- $8,495Great Deal | $1,923 below market
2015 Nissan Versa 1.6 SV34,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
North Hills Motors - Raleigh / North Carolina
AUX AND USBKEYLESS ENTRY SPOILER SV PACKAGE CRUISE CONTROL
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan Versa 1.6 SV with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
35 Combined MPG (31 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1CN7AP8FL869270
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,181Great Deal | $2,405 below market
2015 Nissan Versa 1.6 S Plus87,285 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Nissan of Cool Springs - Franklin / Tennessee
ONLINE PURCHASE with HOME DELIVERY available for this vehicle! Nissan of Cool Springs is delighted to offer this gorgeous 2015 Nissan Versa in Black. We just made the online car-buying process EVEN EASIER! Just text DELIVER to 96300 learn about EZ Purchase Online and having your vehicle delivered to your home! Equipped with: ABS brakes, Adjustable Front Bucket Seats, Air Conditioning, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front wheel independent suspension, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power steering, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, and Trip computer! Come in and see why we have consistently been rated among the top dealerships in TN! Pre-owned vehicles purchased at Nissan of Cool Springs come standard with one key. If we received more than one key from the previous owner, we will include them. Additional keys, as well as dealer-installed accessories, may be purchased at the time of sale. See dealership for Details. Clean CARFAX. Black 2015 Versa FWD Nissan
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan Versa 1.6 S Plus with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
35 Combined MPG (31 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1CN7AP4FL894926
Stock: W014384B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-23-2020
- New Listing$5,995Great Deal | $1,291 below market
2015 Nissan Versa 1.6 S73,329 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Maximum Auto Outlet - Manassas / Virginia
***ONE OWNER, VERY AFFORDABLE TRANSPORTATION, GREAT STARTER CAR..................................2015 NISSAN VERSA SEDAN, SUPER BLACK WITH A CHARCOAL INTERIOR, 5 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION, AIR CONDITIONING, AM/FM CD PLAYER, SIDE AIRBAGS, CLEAN CARFAX WITH 10 SERVICE RECORDS***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan Versa 1.6 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1CN7AP1FL950465
Stock: MAX18813
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- $5,999Great Deal | $2,450 below market
2015 Nissan Versa 1.6 S Plus84,176 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Drive 1 Auto Sales - Wake Forest / North Carolina
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan Versa 1.6 S Plus with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
35 Combined MPG (31 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1CN7AP0FL823092
Stock: 3092
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,495Great Deal | $1,374 below market
2015 Nissan Versa 1.6 S51,699 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Dream Auto Group - Dumfries / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan Versa 1.6 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1CN7AP3FL933327
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $3,988Great Deal | $892 below market
2015 Nissan Versa 1.6 S155,477 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Car Credit - Tampa / Florida
2 YEARS FREE MAINTENANCE & GUARANTEED FINANCING with this 2015 Nissan Versa S , like new in and out! clean interior, New Tires, Cruise Control, paint well kept, power locks/windows/seats working properly, Cold A/C, FM/AM/CD/AUX radio player, wheel features and more. Contact Dealer Directly! *** Our ASE master certified technicians have thoroughly inspected this vehicle inside and out and it is up to our exacting standards. You will find that all we sell at Car Credit are RELIABLE, CLEAN pre-owned vehicles at affordable prices. Check out our incredible Google reviews to read some of the wonderful things our customers had to say about their experience with us. *** NEED FINANCING? At Car Credit, THE PAST IS THE PAST! We look at who you are today, and our main goal is to work with you and your budget. We offer you hundreds of cars to choose from and FLEXIBLE DOWN PAYMENTS. We Are The Bank. We can help even if you do not have a Florida Drivers License. Call us toll free from anywhere in the USA. *** Car Credit is centrally located and easy to drive to from anywhere in Florida. We can be quickly accessed right off of I-4 or I-275. We cant wait to meet you. *** OUT OF THE AREA? We are minutes from the Tampa airport and can arrange to meet you for free at the Blue or Red terminals. We can also provide you with a free shipping quote to any location. Call us to let us help you with the details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan Versa 1.6 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1CN7AP5FL886740
Stock: 2599g
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- $6,500Great Deal | $1,370 below market
2015 Nissan Versa 1.6 S80,172 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Dan Vaden Cadillac - Brunswick / Georgia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan Versa 1.6 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1CN7AP8FL810123
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,500
2015 Nissan Versa 1.6 S Plus58,292 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoWorld of Conway - Conway / South Carolina
Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. **ONE OWNER**, **GREAT GAS MILEAGE**. 15" Steel Wheels w/Full Wheel Covers, 4 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adjustable Front Bucket Seats, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM/CD Radio, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front wheel independent suspension, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power steering, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, and Trip computer. 2015 Nissan Versa 1.6 S Plus FWD CVT with Xtronic 1.6L I4 DOHC 16V31/40 City/Highway MPGGood Cars for Good People. Serving Conway, Myrtle Beach, Loris, Aynor, Georgetown, Shallotte, Tabor City, Andrews, Florence, LIttle River, and all of South Carolina.Gray
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan Versa 1.6 S Plus with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
35 Combined MPG (31 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1CN7AP5FL914889
Stock: 914889
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- $9,202Good Deal | $1,271 below market
2015 Nissan Versa 1.6 S Plus18,515 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Pedder Nissan - Hemet / California
We're Open and We Deliver ! CARFAX One-Owner. Versa 1.6 S Plus, CVT with Xtronic. Odometer is 69941 miles below market average! 31/40 City/Highway MPGWe have many different makes and models available including a wide selection of cars, trucks, vans, and SUV's. Don't see something you like! Pedder Nissan has access to thousands of new and used vehicles which means we can find the right vehicle FOR YOU. The Advertised Price for any vehicle does not include dealer installed accessories. These accessories can be purchased for an additional cost. All vehicles subject to prior sale. All prices plus government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charges ($85), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Offers and prices not available to other dealers, wholesalers, or brokers. This price may not be combined with any other offer. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify all pricing, vehicle equipment, and any additional information in question with Pedder Nissan (951) 766-1446.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan Versa 1.6 S Plus with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
35 Combined MPG (31 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1CN7APXFL938797
Stock: P4559
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- $5,000
2015 Nissan Versa 1.6 S81,600 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Prestman Auto - Salt Lake City / Utah
Super Black Metallic 2015 Nissan Versa 1.6 S
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan Versa 1.6 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1CN7AP5FL814629
Stock: AA36753B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-23-2020
- $9,123Good Deal
2015 Nissan Versa 1.6 SV27,786 milesDelivery available*
Luke Fruia Cadillac - Brownsville / Texas
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Fresh Powder 2015 Nissan Versa 1.6 SV FWD CVT with Xtronic 1.6L I4 DOHC 16V One Owner, Clean Carfax.Recent Arrival! 31/40 City/Highway MPGInterest rate and rebate combinations may not be compatible. See dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan Versa 1.6 SV with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
35 Combined MPG (31 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1CN7AP1FL885777
Stock: 204091
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- $7,500Good Deal | $975 below market
2015 Nissan Versa 1.6 S Plus71,667 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Terry Lee Hyundai - Noblesville / Indiana
Amethyst Gray 2015 Nissan Versa 1.6 S Plus FWD CVT with Xtronic 1.6L I4 DOHC 16V31/40 City/Highway MPGAll of the above offers exclude options; taxes; title; registration; dealer documentation preparation fee of $199.00; dealer charges. Dealer sets actual selling price. While great effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information on this site, errors do occur so please verify information with a customer service rep. This is easily done by calling us at (317) 922-0547 or by visiting us at the dealership.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan Versa 1.6 S Plus with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
35 Combined MPG (31 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1CN7AP3FL822972
Stock: H4151
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- $6,995Good Deal | $938 below market
2015 Nissan Versa 1.6 S66,633 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
VIP Kars - Marietta / Georgia
This 2015 Nissan Versa 4dr 4dr Sedan Automatic 1.6 S features a 1.6L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Graphite Blue with a Charcoal Cloth interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Power Windows, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Cloth Interior Surface, Bluetooth, Child Proof Door Locks, Remote Fuel Door, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor - Contact Sales Department at 770-428-6000 or Leads@vipkars.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan Versa 1.6 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1CN7AP5FL910440
Stock: 910440
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-18-2019
- $10,000Fair Deal | $830 below market
2015 Nissan Versa 1.6 SV25,595 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Nalley Toyota of Union City - Union City / Georgia
Clean CARFAX. Recent Arrival! Odometer is 60604 miles below market average! 31/40 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan Versa 1.6 SV with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
35 Combined MPG (31 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1CN7AP9FL943795
Stock: FL943795
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- $6,495Good Deal | $931 below market
2015 Nissan Versa 1.6 S63,224 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Cars USA - Virginia Beach / Virginia
CARFAX CERTIFIED NO ACCIDENTS MANY DOCUMENTED SERVICE RECORDS FROM A FRANCHISE DEALER!!! WE ARE A USAA CERTIFIED DEALER AND A CARFAX ADVANTAGE CERTIFIED DEALER!!! *** LOADED WITH POWER OPTIONS *** RUNS GREAT EXCELLENT CONDITION *** BEST PRICES - BEST QUALITY...GUARANTEED!Bluetooth Connection Tire Pressure Monitor A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel AM/FM Stereo Auxiliary Audio Input Brake Assist Bucket Seats CD Player Child Safety Locks Driver Air Bag Floor Mats Front Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Intermittent Wipers MP3 Player Passenger Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Steering Rear Bench Seat Rear Defrost Stability Control Steering Wheel Audio Controls Traction Control Trip ComputerInterior Cloth 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine 5-Speed Manual Transmission ABS Brakes Front Wheel Drive Gasoline Fuel Cars USA is here to help you find the ideal vehicle to meet your needs and your budget. Check out our selection of top quality pre-owned cars trucks suv's and vans today.Visit Cars USA online at carsusa.us to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 757-337-2699 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan Versa 1.6 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1CN7AP2FL801935
Stock: 801935
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,495
2015 Nissan Versa 1.6 S55,915 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
East Side Auto - Saint Paul Park / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan Versa 1.6 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1CN7AP9FL932456
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,975Fair Deal | $812 below market
2015 Nissan Versa 1.6 SV89,263 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Grieco Chevrolet Delray Beach - Delray Beach / Florida
TO KEEP YOU SAFE, WE DELIVER! BUY ONLINE-TEXT-EMAIL-CHAT-PHONE AND WE WILL DELIVER YOUR NEXT VEHICLE TO YOUR DOOR! FROM OUR SALES FLOOR TO YOUR DOOR! IT'S THAT EASY! Versa 1.6 SV, 1.6L I4 DOHC 16V, Brilliant Silver Metallic. CARFAX One-Owner. 2015 Nissan Versa 1.6 SV Brilliant Silver Metallic 31/40 City/Highway MPG All prices reflect 998 cash or trade and finance with dealer. Plus, tax, tag, dealer fee, and any applicable activation or reconditioning fees.Versa 1.6 SV, 1.6L I4 DOHC 16V, Brilliant Silver Metallic, 15" Steel Wheels w/Full Wheel Covers, 4 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adjustable Front Bucket Seats, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM/CD Radio, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, and Upgraded Cloth Seat Trim.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Nissan Versa 1.6 SV with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
35 Combined MPG (31 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1CN7APXFL906755
Stock: L4125411A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020