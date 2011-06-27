Used 2015 Nissan Versa for Sale

  • $8,977Great Deal | $1,929 below market

    2015 Nissan Versa 1.6 S

    19,336 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Surf City Nissan - Huntington Beach / California

    Certified. Amethyst Gray 2015 Nissan Versa 1.6 S FWD 5-Speed Manual 1.6L I4 DOHC 16VRecent Arrival! Odometer is 44550 miles below market average! 27/36 City/Highway MPGNissan Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Transferable Warranty* Warranty Deductible: $100* 167 Point Inspection* Roadside Assistance* Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement* Vehicle History

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2015 Nissan Versa 1.6 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    30 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3N1CN7AP0FL914704
    Stock: 22341T
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-21-2020

  • $8,495Great Deal | $1,923 below market

    2015 Nissan Versa 1.6 SV

    34,000 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    North Hills Motors - Raleigh / North Carolina

    AUX AND USBKEYLESS ENTRY SPOILER SV PACKAGE CRUISE CONTROL

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2015 Nissan Versa 1.6 SV with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    35 Combined MPG (31 City/40 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3N1CN7AP8FL869270
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $7,181Great Deal | $2,405 below market

    2015 Nissan Versa 1.6 S Plus

    87,285 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Nissan of Cool Springs - Franklin / Tennessee

    ONLINE PURCHASE with HOME DELIVERY available for this vehicle! Nissan of Cool Springs is delighted to offer this gorgeous 2015 Nissan Versa in Black. We just made the online car-buying process EVEN EASIER! Just text DELIVER to 96300 learn about EZ Purchase Online and having your vehicle delivered to your home! Equipped with: ABS brakes, Adjustable Front Bucket Seats, Air Conditioning, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front wheel independent suspension, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power steering, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, and Trip computer! Come in and see why we have consistently been rated among the top dealerships in TN! Pre-owned vehicles purchased at Nissan of Cool Springs come standard with one key. If we received more than one key from the previous owner, we will include them. Additional keys, as well as dealer-installed accessories, may be purchased at the time of sale. See dealership for Details. Clean CARFAX. Black 2015 Versa FWD Nissan

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2015 Nissan Versa 1.6 S Plus with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    35 Combined MPG (31 City/40 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3N1CN7AP4FL894926
    Stock: W014384B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-23-2020

  • New Listing
    $5,995Great Deal | $1,291 below market

    2015 Nissan Versa 1.6 S

    73,329 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Maximum Auto Outlet - Manassas / Virginia

    ***ONE OWNER, VERY AFFORDABLE TRANSPORTATION, GREAT STARTER CAR..................................2015 NISSAN VERSA SEDAN, SUPER BLACK WITH A CHARCOAL INTERIOR, 5 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION, AIR CONDITIONING, AM/FM CD PLAYER, SIDE AIRBAGS, CLEAN CARFAX WITH 10 SERVICE RECORDS***MUST PRINT AND PRESENT INTERNET AD FOR SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING BEFORE YOUR SCHEDULED APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL MAXIMUM AUTO OUTLET AT 703.822.7998. GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS FOR EVERYONE. FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 2.99 APR. WE ARE LOCATED AT 8503-O EUCLID AVE, MANASSAS PARK, VA 20111. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.PRICE EXCLUDES TAXES, TITLE, LICENSE, $895 DEALER PROCESSING FEE, & FINANCE CHARGES. ALL VEHICLES ARE SOLD AS-IS, SEE BUYERS GUIDE FOR WARRANTY OPTIONS..boom-extension-active{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-active *:hover{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-hovered-element{outline: 2px solid rgba(130, 170, 210, .6) !important}.boom-extension-expanded-element{background: transparent !important;border: 0 !important;float: none !important;margin-left: auto !important;margin-right: auto !important;padding-left: 0 !important;padding-right: 0 !important;position: relative !important;max-width: initial !important;min-width: initial !important;width: 100% !important;}

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2015 Nissan Versa 1.6 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    30 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3N1CN7AP1FL950465
    Stock: MAX18813
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-28-2020

  • $5,999Great Deal | $2,450 below market

    2015 Nissan Versa 1.6 S Plus

    84,176 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Drive 1 Auto Sales - Wake Forest / North Carolina

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2015 Nissan Versa 1.6 S Plus with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    35 Combined MPG (31 City/40 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3N1CN7AP0FL823092
    Stock: 3092
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $6,495Great Deal | $1,374 below market

    2015 Nissan Versa 1.6 S

    51,699 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Dream Auto Group - Dumfries / Virginia

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2015 Nissan Versa 1.6 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    30 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3N1CN7AP3FL933327
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $3,988Great Deal | $892 below market

    2015 Nissan Versa 1.6 S

    155,477 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Car Credit - Tampa / Florida

    2 YEARS FREE MAINTENANCE & GUARANTEED FINANCING with this &nbsp;2015 Nissan Versa S , like new in and out! clean interior, &nbsp;New Tires, Cruise Control, paint well kept, power locks/windows/seats working properly, Cold A/C, FM/AM/CD/AUX radio player, wheel features and more. Contact Dealer Directly! &nbsp; *** &nbsp;Our ASE master certified technicians have thoroughly inspected this vehicle inside and out and it is up to our exacting standards. You will find that all we sell at Car Credit are RELIABLE, CLEAN pre-owned vehicles at affordable prices. Check out our incredible Google reviews to read some of the wonderful things our customers had to say about their experience with us. *** &nbsp;NEED FINANCING? At Car Credit, THE PAST IS THE PAST! We look at who you are today, and our main goal is to work with you and your budget. We offer you hundreds of cars to choose from and FLEXIBLE DOWN PAYMENTS. We Are The Bank. We can help even if you do not have a Florida Drivers License. Call us toll free from anywhere in the USA. *** &nbsp;Car Credit is centrally located and easy to drive to from anywhere in Florida. We can be quickly accessed right off of I-4 or I-275. We cant wait to meet you.&nbsp; *** &nbsp;OUT OF THE AREA? We are minutes from the Tampa airport and can arrange to meet you for free at the Blue or Red terminals. We can also provide you with a free shipping quote to any location. Call us to let us help you with the details.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2015 Nissan Versa 1.6 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    30 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3N1CN7AP5FL886740
    Stock: 2599g
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-20-2020

  • $6,500Great Deal | $1,370 below market

    2015 Nissan Versa 1.6 S

    80,172 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Dan Vaden Cadillac - Brunswick / Georgia

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2015 Nissan Versa 1.6 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    30 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3N1CN7AP8FL810123
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $8,500

    2015 Nissan Versa 1.6 S Plus

    58,292 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    AutoWorld of Conway - Conway / South Carolina

    Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. **ONE OWNER**, **GREAT GAS MILEAGE**. 15" Steel Wheels w/Full Wheel Covers, 4 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adjustable Front Bucket Seats, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM/CD Radio, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front wheel independent suspension, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power steering, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, and Trip computer. 2015 Nissan Versa 1.6 S Plus FWD CVT with Xtronic 1.6L I4 DOHC 16V31/40 City/Highway MPGGood Cars for Good People. Serving Conway, Myrtle Beach, Loris, Aynor, Georgetown, Shallotte, Tabor City, Andrews, Florence, LIttle River, and all of South Carolina.Gray

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Frame Damage

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: Yes

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2015 Nissan Versa 1.6 S Plus with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    35 Combined MPG (31 City/40 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3N1CN7AP5FL914889
    Stock: 914889
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-11-2020

  • $9,202Good Deal | $1,271 below market

    2015 Nissan Versa 1.6 S Plus

    18,515 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Pedder Nissan - Hemet / California

    We're Open and We Deliver ! CARFAX One-Owner. Versa 1.6 S Plus, CVT with Xtronic. Odometer is 69941 miles below market average! 31/40 City/Highway MPGWe have many different makes and models available including a wide selection of cars, trucks, vans, and SUV's. Don't see something you like! Pedder Nissan has access to thousands of new and used vehicles which means we can find the right vehicle FOR YOU. The Advertised Price for any vehicle does not include dealer installed accessories. These accessories can be purchased for an additional cost. All vehicles subject to prior sale. All prices plus government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charges ($85), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Offers and prices not available to other dealers, wholesalers, or brokers. This price may not be combined with any other offer. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify all pricing, vehicle equipment, and any additional information in question with Pedder Nissan (951) 766-1446.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2015 Nissan Versa 1.6 S Plus with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    35 Combined MPG (31 City/40 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3N1CN7APXFL938797
    Stock: P4559
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-06-2020

  • $5,000

    2015 Nissan Versa 1.6 S

    81,600 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Prestman Auto - Salt Lake City / Utah

    Super Black Metallic 2015 Nissan Versa 1.6 S

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: Yes

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2015 Nissan Versa 1.6 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    30 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3N1CN7AP5FL814629
    Stock: AA36753B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-23-2020

  • $9,123Good Deal

    2015 Nissan Versa 1.6 SV

    27,786 miles
    Delivery available*

    Luke Fruia Cadillac - Brownsville / Texas

    CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Fresh Powder 2015 Nissan Versa 1.6 SV FWD CVT with Xtronic 1.6L I4 DOHC 16V One Owner, Clean Carfax.Recent Arrival! 31/40 City/Highway MPGInterest rate and rebate combinations may not be compatible. See dealer for details.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2015 Nissan Versa 1.6 SV with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    35 Combined MPG (31 City/40 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3N1CN7AP1FL885777
    Stock: 204091
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-15-2020

  • $7,500Good Deal | $975 below market

    2015 Nissan Versa 1.6 S Plus

    71,667 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Terry Lee Hyundai - Noblesville / Indiana

    Amethyst Gray 2015 Nissan Versa 1.6 S Plus FWD CVT with Xtronic 1.6L I4 DOHC 16V31/40 City/Highway MPGAll of the above offers exclude options; taxes; title; registration; dealer documentation preparation fee of $199.00; dealer charges. Dealer sets actual selling price. While great effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information on this site, errors do occur so please verify information with a customer service rep. This is easily done by calling us at (317) 922-0547 or by visiting us at the dealership.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2015 Nissan Versa 1.6 S Plus with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    35 Combined MPG (31 City/40 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3N1CN7AP3FL822972
    Stock: H4151
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-03-2020

  • $6,995Good Deal | $938 below market

    2015 Nissan Versa 1.6 S

    66,633 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    VIP Kars - Marietta / Georgia

    This 2015 Nissan Versa 4dr 4dr Sedan Automatic 1.6 S features a 1.6L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Graphite Blue with a Charcoal Cloth interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Power Windows, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Cloth Interior Surface, Bluetooth, Child Proof Door Locks, Remote Fuel Door, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor - Contact Sales Department at 770-428-6000 or Leads@vipkars.com for more information. -

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2015 Nissan Versa 1.6 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    30 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3N1CN7AP5FL910440
    Stock: 910440
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 10-18-2019

  • $10,000Fair Deal | $830 below market

    2015 Nissan Versa 1.6 SV

    25,595 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Nalley Toyota of Union City - Union City / Georgia

    Clean CARFAX. Recent Arrival! Odometer is 60604 miles below market average! 31/40 City/Highway MPG

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2015 Nissan Versa 1.6 SV with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    35 Combined MPG (31 City/40 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3N1CN7AP9FL943795
    Stock: FL943795
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-15-2020

  • $6,495Good Deal | $931 below market

    2015 Nissan Versa 1.6 S

    63,224 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Cars USA - Virginia Beach / Virginia

    CARFAX CERTIFIED NO ACCIDENTS MANY DOCUMENTED SERVICE RECORDS FROM A FRANCHISE DEALER!!! WE ARE A USAA CERTIFIED DEALER AND A CARFAX ADVANTAGE CERTIFIED DEALER!!! *** LOADED WITH POWER OPTIONS *** RUNS GREAT EXCELLENT CONDITION *** BEST PRICES - BEST QUALITY...GUARANTEED!Bluetooth Connection Tire Pressure Monitor A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel AM/FM Stereo Auxiliary Audio Input Brake Assist Bucket Seats CD Player Child Safety Locks Driver Air Bag Floor Mats Front Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Intermittent Wipers MP3 Player Passenger Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Steering Rear Bench Seat Rear Defrost Stability Control Steering Wheel Audio Controls Traction Control Trip ComputerInterior Cloth 1.6L  4 Cylinder Engine 5-Speed Manual Transmission ABS Brakes Front Wheel Drive Gasoline Fuel Cars USA is here to help you find the ideal vehicle to meet your needs and your budget. Check out our selection of top quality pre-owned cars trucks suv's and vans today.Visit Cars USA online at carsusa.us to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 757-337-2699 today to schedule your test drive.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2015 Nissan Versa 1.6 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    30 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3N1CN7AP2FL801935
    Stock: 801935
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $5,495

    2015 Nissan Versa 1.6 S

    55,915 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    East Side Auto - Saint Paul Park / Minnesota

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Title issue reported

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2015 Nissan Versa 1.6 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    30 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3N1CN7AP9FL932456
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $6,975Fair Deal | $812 below market

    2015 Nissan Versa 1.6 SV

    89,263 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Grieco Chevrolet Delray Beach - Delray Beach / Florida

    TO KEEP YOU SAFE, WE DELIVER! BUY ONLINE-TEXT-EMAIL-CHAT-PHONE AND WE WILL DELIVER YOUR NEXT VEHICLE TO YOUR DOOR! FROM OUR SALES FLOOR TO YOUR DOOR! IT'S THAT EASY! Versa 1.6 SV, 1.6L I4 DOHC 16V, Brilliant Silver Metallic. CARFAX One-Owner. 2015 Nissan Versa 1.6 SV Brilliant Silver Metallic 31/40 City/Highway MPG All prices reflect 998 cash or trade and finance with dealer. Plus, tax, tag, dealer fee, and any applicable activation or reconditioning fees.Versa 1.6 SV, 1.6L I4 DOHC 16V, Brilliant Silver Metallic, 15" Steel Wheels w/Full Wheel Covers, 4 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adjustable Front Bucket Seats, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM/CD Radio, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, and Upgraded Cloth Seat Trim.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2015 Nissan Versa 1.6 SV with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    35 Combined MPG (31 City/40 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3N1CN7APXFL906755
    Stock: L4125411A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-05-2020

Showing 1 - 18 out of 4,631 listings
Versa Reviews & Specs