What is the Versa?

As a five-passenger subcompact sedan with an affordable starting price, the Nissan Versa is a strong choice for shoppers on a tight budget. It received a full redesign in 2020, making it one of the newer entrants in this class. It only produces 122 horsepower, but it's estimated by the EPA to return up to 35 mpg, better than average for the class.

Since the Versa is fresh off a redesign, we don't expect many changes for 2021. That means if you're considering one, there's probably no reason not to get the 2020 Versa. There's a slight chance that the Versa Note (a hatchback version of this sedan) will debut in 2021, but there's no confirmation from Nissan at this point. Check back for more information as we get closer to the release date.