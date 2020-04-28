  1. Home
2021 Nissan Versa

2021 Nissan Versa
Coming Late 2020

2021 Nissan Versa
Estimated Price: Starting at $15,655 (estimated)

What to expect
  • Minimal changes to feature availability
  • Perhaps a Versa Note hatchback
  • Part of the third Versa generation introduced for 2020
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.
2021 Nissan Versa Review
by the Edmunds Experts04/28/2020
What is the Versa?

As a five-passenger subcompact sedan with an affordable starting price, the Nissan Versa is a strong choice for shoppers on a tight budget. It received a full redesign in 2020, making it one of the newer entrants in this class. It only produces 122 horsepower, but it's estimated by the EPA to return up to 35 mpg, better than average for the class.

Since the Versa is fresh off a redesign, we don't expect many changes for 2021. That means if you're considering one, there's probably no reason not to get the 2020 Versa. There's a slight chance that the Versa Note (a hatchback version of this sedan) will debut in 2021, but there's no confirmation from Nissan at this point. Check back for more information as we get closer to the release date.

EdmundsEdmunds says

When it comes to basic affordable transportation, the Nissan Versa makes a strong case for itself. It ranks a respectable third in the extra-small sedan class, bolstered by its long list of features for the money, large trunk, miserly fuel consumption and easy-to-use technology. It's not particularly fun to drive with its slow acceleration, but that's somewhat expected for the type of vehicle. In Edmunds' rankings, the Versa is barely edged out by the Toyota Yaris and the Hyundai Accent.

