Estimated values
2015 Nissan Versa 1.6 SL w/Prod. End 10/14 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,324
|$7,008
|$8,737
|Clean
|$5,085
|$6,701
|$8,328
|Average
|$4,608
|$6,087
|$7,510
|Rough
|$4,131
|$5,473
|$6,692
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Versa 1.6 S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,424
|$5,977
|$7,565
|Clean
|$4,226
|$5,716
|$7,211
|Average
|$3,829
|$5,192
|$6,503
|Rough
|$3,432
|$4,668
|$5,794
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Versa 1.6 S Plus 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,698
|$6,318
|$7,973
|Clean
|$4,487
|$6,041
|$7,600
|Average
|$4,066
|$5,487
|$6,853
|Rough
|$3,645
|$4,933
|$6,106
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Versa 1.6 SL 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,453
|$7,234
|$9,057
|Clean
|$5,208
|$6,917
|$8,633
|Average
|$4,719
|$6,283
|$7,785
|Rough
|$4,230
|$5,649
|$6,937
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Versa 1.6 S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,180
|$5,590
|$7,033
|Clean
|$3,993
|$5,345
|$6,704
|Average
|$3,618
|$4,855
|$6,045
|Rough
|$3,243
|$4,365
|$5,387
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Versa 1.6 SV 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,069
|$6,763
|$8,498
|Clean
|$4,842
|$6,467
|$8,100
|Average
|$4,387
|$5,874
|$7,304
|Rough
|$3,933
|$5,281
|$6,508