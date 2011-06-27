Vehicle overview

The 2012 Nissan Versa is a tale of two cars. The Versa sedan has been completely redesigned for 2012. It's more efficient, spacious and refined, while its styling is less bulbous. The Versa hatchback, however, soldiers on in its previous guise with only standard feature upgrades on which to hang its hat. This certainly tips the scales in the newer sedan's favor, but those looking for the added versatility of a hatchback will still find it an appealing choice.

In terms of exterior size, the new 2012 Versa sedan is largely unchanged. Under the hood is a new 1.6-liter engine good for 109 horsepower. It's actually less powerful than the previous 1.8-liter engine still used in the hatchback, but it has less weight to move around, as the sedan weighs 150 pounds less this year. Fuel economy is up, and when equipped with the revised continuously variable automatic transmission, the Versa sedan achieves an impressive 33 mpg combined EPA estimate. That's better than a Honda Fit and tied with the Ford Fiesta and Hyundai Accent (with automatic transmissions). The sedan's also between 3 and 6 mpg better than the hatchback depending on transmission.

Inside the cabin, the Versa continues to provide a wealth of space for passengers. Thanks to an upright seating position with a high hip point, the Versa sedan's backseat is actually more spacious and comfortable than a multitude of bigger cars. These characteristics also apply to the hatchback, which has the added benefit of a larger, more practical cargo area. Even so, the sedan particularly benefits from its new, more attractive cabin design for 2012 along with better materials.

Inevitably, though, your choice is more complicated than simply Versa versus Versa. The subcompact class is now filled with desirable little cars. The Honda Fit is the practicality champ, with its innovative flat-folding seats and giant cargo area. The Chevy Sonic and Ford Fiesta feel like more substantial cars to drive, and strike an excellent balance between ride and handling. The Hyundai Accent and Kia Rio have also just been redesigned with excellent results. In other words, the 2012 Nissan Versa might be a tale of two cars, but shopping for a subcompact in 2012 will likely be a more expansive proposition in any case.