Vehicle overview

For all the exciting, uniquely styled vehicles Nissans sells, the 2009 Versa isn't one of them. This is a car that looks plain, drives plain and just generally emotes plain. It makes vanilla seem spicy and an Amish girl look like Amy Winehouse. OK, so maybe that goes a mile too far, but the fact remains that the Nissan Versa will never set your heart a-flutter when you approach it in your garage, or make girlfriends go "Oh, it's so cute!" However, the little Versa hatchback and sedan will provide comfortable, fuel-efficient transportation for commuting and errand-running. If that's all you're expecting, the Versa is definitely worth a look -- just don't expect anything more.

For 2009, both Versa body styles carry over virtually unchanged with the exception of a new, smaller 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine for entry-level sedan models. The 1.6 won't blow the doors off anything not made by Smart, but helps keep the base Versa cheap. Other Versa models roll with a gutsy (for a subcompact, that is) 1.8-liter four that strikes a good balance between performance and fuel economy. For the best of both, we highly recommend the Versa SL hatchback and its continuously variable transmission (CVT). Both sedan and hatchback feature a tall body that looks kinda goofy to our eyes (especially the sedan), but certainly provides an airy cabin feel. The hatchback boasts impressive cargo space, although the folding rear seat doesn't fold completely flat as it does in Honda's Fit.

One area where the 2009 Nissan Versa shines is in feature content. While the base car has little more than a stereo and A/C, the higher-level SL trim can be tricked out with such niceties as Bluetooth, keyless ignition/entry, sunroof, satellite radio, iPod integration and upgraded speakers. If you want lots of toys for a low price, the Versa is certainly attractive. A Scion xD is also worth a look if you desire more interesting styling.

As gas prices rise, fuel-efficient compacts like the Versa are becoming more popular. Nissan's is one of the better entries, albeit only for the right type of buyer. To wit, we had a pair of class-leading subcompact hatchbacks in our long-term test fleet: the Versa and a Honda Fit Sport. During its yearlong stay, the Versa SL hatchback left our enthusiastic staffers cold, so it struggled to reach 16,000 miles -- most long-term test cars hit the 20 grand mark. Over the same time, the Fit didn't have a problem hitting the 20,000-mile goal, a credit to it being more fun to drive and having (ironically) a more versatile cargo hold.

Consequently, we'd recommend the Fit before the 2009 Nissan Versa. However, more comfort-minded consumers may better appreciate the Nissan's quieter cabin, cushier seats and higher available feature content. Just be prepared for plain.