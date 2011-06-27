  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(137)
Appraise this car

2009 Nissan Versa Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Good fuel economy, roomy interior with an adult-friendly backseat, comfortable ride, soft-touch interior surfaces, available Bluetooth.
  • ABS inexplicably optional, flaccid handling, inconsistent build quality, ironically not as versatile as Honda Fit.
Nissan Versa for Sale
List Price
$4,750
Used Versa for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

It's a snooze to drive and isn't as handy as some competitors, but the 2009 Nissan Versa offers comfortable transportation and some high-tech features that should appeal to those simply looking for a cheap commuting appliance.

Vehicle overview

For all the exciting, uniquely styled vehicles Nissans sells, the 2009 Versa isn't one of them. This is a car that looks plain, drives plain and just generally emotes plain. It makes vanilla seem spicy and an Amish girl look like Amy Winehouse. OK, so maybe that goes a mile too far, but the fact remains that the Nissan Versa will never set your heart a-flutter when you approach it in your garage, or make girlfriends go "Oh, it's so cute!" However, the little Versa hatchback and sedan will provide comfortable, fuel-efficient transportation for commuting and errand-running. If that's all you're expecting, the Versa is definitely worth a look -- just don't expect anything more.

For 2009, both Versa body styles carry over virtually unchanged with the exception of a new, smaller 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine for entry-level sedan models. The 1.6 won't blow the doors off anything not made by Smart, but helps keep the base Versa cheap. Other Versa models roll with a gutsy (for a subcompact, that is) 1.8-liter four that strikes a good balance between performance and fuel economy. For the best of both, we highly recommend the Versa SL hatchback and its continuously variable transmission (CVT). Both sedan and hatchback feature a tall body that looks kinda goofy to our eyes (especially the sedan), but certainly provides an airy cabin feel. The hatchback boasts impressive cargo space, although the folding rear seat doesn't fold completely flat as it does in Honda's Fit.

One area where the 2009 Nissan Versa shines is in feature content. While the base car has little more than a stereo and A/C, the higher-level SL trim can be tricked out with such niceties as Bluetooth, keyless ignition/entry, sunroof, satellite radio, iPod integration and upgraded speakers. If you want lots of toys for a low price, the Versa is certainly attractive. A Scion xD is also worth a look if you desire more interesting styling.

As gas prices rise, fuel-efficient compacts like the Versa are becoming more popular. Nissan's is one of the better entries, albeit only for the right type of buyer. To wit, we had a pair of class-leading subcompact hatchbacks in our long-term test fleet: the Versa and a Honda Fit Sport. During its yearlong stay, the Versa SL hatchback left our enthusiastic staffers cold, so it struggled to reach 16,000 miles -- most long-term test cars hit the 20 grand mark. Over the same time, the Fit didn't have a problem hitting the 20,000-mile goal, a credit to it being more fun to drive and having (ironically) a more versatile cargo hold.

Consequently, we'd recommend the Fit before the 2009 Nissan Versa. However, more comfort-minded consumers may better appreciate the Nissan's quieter cabin, cushier seats and higher available feature content. Just be prepared for plain.

2009 Nissan Versa models

The compact 2009 Nissan Versa is available in four-door hatchback and sedan body styles. The two lowest trim levels -- 1.6 Base and 1.6 -- are available in sedan form only. The 1.6 Base comes standard with 14-inch steel wheels, a tilt steering column, intermittent wipers and not much else. The 1.6 adds air-conditioning. Stepping up to the S trim level brings a choice of either the hatchback or sedan body style with standard 15-inch steel wheels, air-conditioning, a 60/40-split-folding rear seatback (hatchback) and a four-speaker stereo with CD player. The Power Package for the S adds power windows and locks, rear door map pockets and remote keyless entry, and there's also an available cruise control package.

The Versa SL adds the content of the S trim's optional packages as well as 15-inch alloy wheels, driver seat height adjustment, 60/40-folding rear seats (sedan) upgraded cloth upholstery, softly padded door armrests, a rear-seat center armrest and a six-speaker stereo with in-dash six-CD changer, auxiliary audio jack and satellite radio preparation.

Optional on the SL is a Convenience Package that adds keyless ignition/entry, Bluetooth and a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls. Also available are a sunroof, satellite radio, iPod integration (requires satellite radio) and an audio package with a 100-watt Rockford Fosgate subwoofer and upgraded speakers. The Versa SL hatchback can additionally be equipped with a Sport package that adds a rear roof spoiler, a lower body kit and foglights. Interior accent lighting is optional on all Versas.

2009 Highlights

The 2009 Nissan Versa sedan is now available in value-leading 1.6 Base and 1.6 models powered by a new 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine.

Performance & mpg

The front-wheel-drive 2009 Nissan Versa comes with one of two engines. 1.6 Base and 1.6 sedans are powered by a 1.6-liter four-cylinder that makes 107 horsepower and 111 pound-feet of torque. The 1.6 is paired with the standard five-speed manual transmission or an optional four-speed automatic. All other Versas feature a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 122 hp and 127 lb-ft of torque. The Versa S comes standard with a six-speed manual, while a four-speed automatic is optional. The latter transmission is standard on the Versa SL sedan. The Versa SL hatchback comes with a CVT that improves performance and fuel economy.

Acceleration is about average for the segment with the 1.8-liter engine, with the Versa's 0-60-mph performance taking 9.5 seconds. Expect the 1.6-liter engine to lag a few paces behind. Nissan says the 1.6 will return 26 mpg city and 34 mpg highway (33 with the automatic). This is barely better than the 1.8. EPA-estimated fuel economy for the 1.8 with the four-speed automatic -- 24 mpg city/32 mpg highway and 27 mpg combined -- while the Versa SL with the CVT gets 27/33/29.

Safety

The 2009 Nissan Versa comes standard with front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. Antilock brakes with electronic brakeforce distribution and brake assist are an option on all Versas, a fact that's ridiculous given it costs a mere $250 -- or the same as a rear spoiler. Nissan should make ABS standard and just bump the price up, as most folks expect this feature. In fact, most dealerships will likely stock only Versas with antilock brakes.

In government crash tests, the Versa scored four out of five stars for all occupants in both front and side tests. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Versa its highest rating of "Good" in the frontal-offset and side crash tests.

Driving

Despite owning one for a year, it's hard to remember driving impressions of the Nissan Versa, as it provides thoroughly forgettable transportation from Point A to Point B. This is without doubt a vehicle for those who don't care about driving excitement.

A soft suspension and those squishy seats combine to cosset the driver's backside with a relatively cloudlike ride for such a small car, but the suspension gets out of sorts with multiple people aboard or over rough pavement. That soft suspension doesn't do the Versa any favors around corners, either, and the tall body and artificial steering feel further detract from the experience.

The 1.8-liter engine is a strong point, though, as it offers a solid midrange punch that makes it more than adequate around town. Just don't expect much from the base 1.6-liter mill, which was brought stateside solely to help keep the base Versa's price under $10,000. Our long-term Versa tester came equipped with the six-speed manual transmission, and although we usually recommend rowing your own gears in low-powered vehicles, the Versa is an exception. The low-effort clutch was difficult to modulate, while the shifter was rubbery and toylike. We're not fans of the four-speed automatic either, so if you can spring for the SL hatchback and its CVT, do so. We also highly recommend getting the optional antilock brakes for obvious safety and performance reasons.

Interior

The Nissan Versa's interior is notable for its spaciousness. Its tall roof makes headroom a non-issue, and its expansive legroom lets 6-foot passengers sit comfortably in either the front or rear. A fifth person can be wedged into the rear center seat, though the Versa's skinny body makes it a squeeze. Interior design is plain, but controls are simple and easy to use. Optional items like keyless ignition/entry, Bluetooth and satellite radio are welcome goodies in this budget-friendly car.

One feature we particularly liked during our time with a long-term Versa SL hatchback was the super-soft front armrests that stand in stark contrast to the hard, unwelcoming surfaces usually found in economy cars. We also found the overstuffed front seats comfortable during hour-long commutes, but support faded on longer drives. Unlike Honda's Fit, the Versa hatchback's split rear seat doesn't fold even with the cargo floor, but lowering it reveals a sizable 50.4 cubic feet of space. Likewise, the sedan's 13.8-cubic-foot trunk is on the large side for its segment, but doesn't come close to being as Versa-tile as the hatchback.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2009 Nissan Versa.

5(60%)
4(29%)
3(7%)
2(2%)
1(2%)
4.4
137 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Still going strong.
essdee,10/14/2014
1.8 S 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 4A)
We bought the Versa in 2009 in the cash for clunkers program in exchange for an AWD Toyota Previa (which had served us very well for 18 years and 225,000 miles) and have done about 48,000 varied miles in the Nissan. It has been reliable , pretty economical, easy to park in little spaces, a good load carrier and enjoyable to drive. Interior space is generous and the seats are very comfortable but the stowage space around the driver is a bit limited and there is not really anywhere to rest your elbows. Overall build quality is high but the plastic around the heater controls has started to rot. I also find the blue "cold engine" warning light unnecessary and at night easy to confuse with high beam. After a coast to coast cross country trip later, still happy with the vehicle though I read some worrying reviews of the safety of the sedan version (mine is a hatchback). It still has the original tires and battery. However, at around 43000 miles a big piece of the air conditioning system tucked away behind the dash needed a $600 repair, and from reading online forums it seems to have been quite a common problem.
Accident Prone
ameliaclaire,12/05/2011
I was recently in a terrible wreck in my Versa. The car was totaled and all I suffered was a broken nail from the air bag. This car is incredibly safe and comfortable! As soon as I found it was totaled I told my mom that I needed help looking for another one, possibly a newer one. I absolutely love my Versa!
My 2009 was great
rock2014,09/21/2014
1.6 Base 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
I bought this car new - actually right off the truck - in 2009 and owned it until fall 2016. For the first six years I drove 100 miles round trip to work each day, and sold it with 176,000 miles. It has needed nothing but routine maintenance - because I baby it, we're still on the original brakes. My wife and two daughters preferred traveling in this instead of our Ford Taurus - more roomy, especially in the back. Bottom line - especially if you're looking for what Edmunds calls a reliable "appliance" car, I've never had anything better than this.
Nifty car with many luxury features one weakness
Randolph Selig,03/23/2016
1.8 S 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 6M)
If the fuel pump has not already been replaced, it may have to be. It's an expensive job. This is a known vice in this model yet Nissan has not issued a TSB. Another frequent repair is the muffler or precisely the muffler flange. It will rust, requiring a new muffler be installed. That aside, this is a great small car: well designed with plenty of interior space, comfortable back seat, good brakes (though there is no abs) and steering, smooth shifting 4-speed automatic trans, adequate power and pickup though the smooth idling engine gets noisy under hard acceleration. It runs just fine on regular unleaded fuel. The ride is about average for a shortish wheelbase car. Unfortunately there are only warning lights for engine temperature and amps. The sharply sloping hood is hard to see the end of nor can a driver of average height see where the car ends in the rear, both of which can complicate parking. It always appears you are closer to the car in front than you actually are. The model I purchased has power windows and door locks and a keyless entry though to start the car the coded key is needed. The car soldiers on a year later with no repairs but one needed: some recall work on the front suspension--I didn't perceive a problem--revealed a worn connection in the steering linkage. Thus the "free" repair ended up costing around $150 at my own mechanic (the Nissan dealership said nothing about it).
See all 137 reviews of the 2009 Nissan Versa
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
24 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
122 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2009 Nissan Versa features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2009 Nissan Versa
More About This Model

Recessions can create windows of opportunity, and Nissan certainly realized this when it rolled out the Versa 1.6 in November of last year. Up until that point, the S had been the Versa's most affordable trim level, but the 1.6 -- equipped with a smaller, more fuel-efficient engine and a thinned, positively emaciated list of available features (one that excludes basics like power windows) -- undercut its price by thousands. The manufacturer's intent was clear: to create a value-filled car that would appeal to the most cash-strapped, recession-plagued shoppers.

The resolutely sensible 2009 Nissan Versa 1.6 sedan does certain things quite well. Its roomy interior facilitates comfort, and its spacious trunk adds utility; its cabin also features a fair number of soft-touch surfaces -- a rarity in the ultra-budget segment. But like the single-minded college student who chooses study hall over beer-drenched bacchanals, this practical Nissan isn't exactly a party animal -- both the Honda Fit and the Hyundai Accent are more fun to be with.

The 1.6 is so tightly focused on frugality that it doesn't even allow you the indulgence of happily humiliating yourself with air-guitar solos at red lights -- believe it or not, this trim isn't available with a radio. Thankfully, it comes pre-wired for audio, so adding some tunes shouldn't be much of a problem.

The 2009 Nissan Versa might be less convivial than the Fit, but its base price is almost $5,000 cheaper; more than just inexpensive, this Nissan is the most inexpensive new car on the market. And when you put it all together, the Versa 1.6 -- with its spacious cabin and comfy seats -- delivers more than most would expect, given its unassuming price. If the words "basic" and "inexpensive" sum up what you're looking for in a new car, you'll want to spend some time getting to know this very cheap date.

Used 2009 Nissan Versa Overview

The Used 2009 Nissan Versa is offered in the following submodels: Versa Hatchback, Versa Sedan. Available styles include 1.8 S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A), 1.8 SL 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A), 1.8 S 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 4A), FE+ 1.8 SL 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl CVT), 1.8 S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M), 1.8 S 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 6M), 1.8 SL 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl CVT), 1.6 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 4A), 1.6 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M), and 1.6 Base 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2009 Nissan Versa?

Price comparisons for Used 2009 Nissan Versa trim styles:

  • The Used 2009 Nissan Versa 1.8 S is priced between $4,750 and$5,921 with odometer readings between 103155 and113359 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2009 Nissan Versas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2009 Nissan Versa for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2009 Versas listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $4,750 and mileage as low as 103155 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2009 Nissan Versa.

Can't find a used 2009 Nissan Versas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Nissan Versa for sale - 4 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $8,179.

Find a used Nissan for sale - 3 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $17,577.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan Versa for sale - 3 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $22,969.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan for sale - 12 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $17,265.

Should I lease or buy a 2009 Nissan Versa?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

