For the price, you can't beat this car! My wife and I bought the SL model with CVT to serve as our primary vehicle. We are a family of 3 with a young child. This is our second Versa hatchback. I bought one (the S model trim) for myself two years before this one brand new, and my wife loved it so much that she wanted her own and traded in her 2002 Audi A4 for the Versa SL. This car weighs a little more than it's competitors but is also fitted with a larger engine; most subcompact hatchbacks have a 1.6L engine. The extra weight and slightly larger engine makes this car drive bigger than it is (in a good way). It feels very composed and steady on the freeway at speeds of 80+ mph and handles twisty mountain roads very good as well. The acceleration is more than adequate for daily driving. The CVT took a little time to get used (the other Versa we own has a traditional 4 sp auto), but once I figured out how it responds, I've been able to get good acceleration out of this car when merging onto highways and climbing up hill. In fact, it's hill climbing where the CVT really shines; no down/up shifting constantly looking for that perfect gear ratio, the car adjusts seamlessly to keep speed or increase speed depending on the hill grade and how much throttle you give it. Interior space is a 10/10! Adequate space in the back for most situations with the seats folded up. With the seats folded down, this car has as much space as some small SUVs. In the SL model, the interior materials are high quality for the subcompact segment; much more softer materials throughout than many of its competitors. For example, arm rest on the door and center console arm rest are both made of soft materials. The stereo sounds good; our SL model came with the premium 6 speaker system with tweeters and the main speakers. The SL model has significantly better interior materials and features than the base S model...something to keep in mind. Maintenance has been minimal. Bought it with about 30K miles on it and now have about 60K miles. Still runs like new and am averaging about 32mpgs.

