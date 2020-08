Used 2012 Nissan Versa for Sale Near Me

Mercedes-Benz of Hunt Valley - Cockeysville / Maryland

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new battery! [F01] Plus Pkg [L92] 5-Piece Carpeted Floor/Trunk Mat Set [M92] Cargo Organizer [N92] Aluminum Kick Plates Charcoal; Suede-Tricot Seat Trim Red Alert Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Mercedes-Benz of Hunt Valley has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2012 Nissan Versa. This 2012 Nissan Versa comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. You don't have to sacrifice style or comfort with this fuel-efficient Nissan Versa. The Versa S has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 43,132mi put on this Nissan. More information about the 2012 Nissan Versa: The 2012 Nissan Versa offers exceptional value per dollar. No other car in the compact segment can match it for base price, as the S sedan slots in more than $3,000 less than much of the competition. Even the top-trim SL starts at $15,560. In the meantime, buyers get a lot of car, both in features and in spaciousness, which should satisfy budget-minded shoppers who still want to haul their family, friends and stuff around with them. This model sets itself apart with surprisingly spacious cabin and trunk, One of the most inexpensive new cars available, fuel economy, and good highway manners All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Nissan Versa 1.8 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

27 Combined MPG ( 24 City/ 32 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3N1BC1CP5CL371549

Stock: CL371549

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-05-2020