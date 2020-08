Used 2018 Nissan Versa for Sale Near Me

Not every person requires a 'fun' car with a 'personality'. I laugh reading car and driver reviews of the nissan versa. It's as if they were describing a person. I know it's so hard to believe that most of us commute to/from work, pick up kids etc. Where exactly are you supposed to put your high performance car to the test?...35 mph city streets with traffic lights every 1/8th of a mile:). At any rate, I digress. This car offers everything you need to get from point A to point B safely, reliably and very economically (low cost of ownership combined with 40mpg) even in some of the worst winter weather Wisconsin has to offer. It has some of the most cabin and trunk space in its class. I've had my versa 4 years now, bought it used with 10k miles. It has 85k mi now. I have not had any issues with it at all, I change my own oil (I think that helps). I used to take my cars in to the mechanic for oil changes and it seems like not long after an oil change something would break. Once this car breaks down bad enough that it cannot be fixed I'll probably buy another versa if that tells you anything. Quick update... 105000 miles on the odometer. Still loving the car.

