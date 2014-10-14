Used 2009 Nissan Versa for Sale Near Me

4,631 listings
Versa Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 4,631 listings
  • 2009 Nissan Versa 1.8 S in Silver
    used

    2009 Nissan Versa 1.8 S

    195,561 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $2,985

    $1,254 Below Market
    
  • 2009 Nissan Versa 1.8 S in White
    used

    2009 Nissan Versa 1.8 S

    79,322 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $3,990

    $602 Below Market
    
  • 2009 Nissan Versa 1.8 SL in Black
    used

    2009 Nissan Versa 1.8 SL

    72,314 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $6,995

    $420 Below Market
    
  • 2009 Nissan Versa 1.8 SL in White
    used

    2009 Nissan Versa 1.8 SL

    82,966 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $6,998

    $677 Below Market
    
  • 2009 Nissan Versa 1.8 S
    used

    2009 Nissan Versa 1.8 S

    113,359 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $4,750

    $477 Below Market
    
  • 2009 Nissan Versa 1.8 S in Dark Blue
    used

    2009 Nissan Versa 1.8 S

    51,601 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $4,986

    
  • 2009 Nissan Versa 1.8 S in Black
    used

    2009 Nissan Versa 1.8 S

    99,136 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,988

    
  • 2009 Nissan Versa 1.8 S in Silver
    used

    2009 Nissan Versa 1.8 S

    107,460 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,699

    
  • 2009 Nissan Versa 1.8 S in White
    used

    2009 Nissan Versa 1.8 S

    36,002 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,995

    
  • 2009 Nissan Versa 1.8 S in Silver
    used

    2009 Nissan Versa 1.8 S

    46,725 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,998

    
  • 2009 Nissan Versa 1.8 S in Gray
    used

    2009 Nissan Versa 1.8 S

    136,030 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $3,599

    
  • 2009 Nissan Versa 1.6 in Silver
    used

    2009 Nissan Versa 1.6

    50,453 miles

    $9,599

    
  • 2009 Nissan Versa 1.8 S in Dark Blue
    used

    2009 Nissan Versa 1.8 S

    83,326 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Lease

    $8,599

    
  • 2009 Nissan Versa 1.6 in Silver
    used

    2009 Nissan Versa 1.6

    84,010 miles

    $7,599

    
  • 2009 Nissan Versa 1.8 S in Gray
    used

    2009 Nissan Versa 1.8 S

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,977

    
  • 2009 Nissan Versa 1.8 S in Black
    used

    2009 Nissan Versa 1.8 S

    76,140 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,980

    
  • 2009 Nissan Versa 1.8 SL in Dark Blue
    used

    2009 Nissan Versa 1.8 SL

    117,542 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,998

    
  • 2009 Nissan Versa 1.8 S in Black
    used

    2009 Nissan Versa 1.8 S

    103,155 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $5,921

    

Showing 1 - 18 out of 4,631 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Nissan Versa

Read recent reviews for the Nissan Versa
Overall Consumer Rating
4.4137 Reviews
See all 137 reviews
  • 5
    (60%)
  • 4
    (28%)
  • 3
    (7%)
  • 2
    (2%)
  • 1
    (2%)
Still going strong.
essdee,10/14/2014
1.8 S 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 4A)
We bought the Versa in 2009 in the cash for clunkers program in exchange for an AWD Toyota Previa (which had served us very well for 18 years and 225,000 miles) and have done about 48,000 varied miles in the Nissan. It has been reliable , pretty economical, easy to park in little spaces, a good load carrier and enjoyable to drive. Interior space is generous and the seats are very comfortable but the stowage space around the driver is a bit limited and there is not really anywhere to rest your elbows. Overall build quality is high but the plastic around the heater controls has started to rot. I also find the blue "cold engine" warning light unnecessary and at night easy to confuse with high beam. After a coast to coast cross country trip later, still happy with the vehicle though I read some worrying reviews of the safety of the sedan version (mine is a hatchback). It still has the original tires and battery. However, at around 43000 miles a big piece of the air conditioning system tucked away behind the dash needed a $600 repair, and from reading online forums it seems to have been quite a common problem.
Report abuse
