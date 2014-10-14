Used 2009 Nissan Versa for Sale Near Me
4,631 listings
- 195,561 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,985$1,254 Below Market
- 79,322 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$3,990$602 Below Market
- 72,314 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,995$420 Below Market
- 82,966 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,998$677 Below Market
- 113,359 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$4,750$477 Below Market
- 51,601 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,986
- 99,136 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,988
- 107,460 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,699
- 36,002 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,995
- 46,725 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,998
- 136,030 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$3,599
- 50,453 miles
$9,599
- 83,326 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$8,599
- 84,010 miles
$7,599
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,977
- 76,140 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,980
- 117,542 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$7,998
- 103,155 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,921
essdee,10/14/2014
1.8 S 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 4A)
We bought the Versa in 2009 in the cash for clunkers program in exchange for an AWD Toyota Previa (which had served us very well for 18 years and 225,000 miles) and have done about 48,000 varied miles in the Nissan. It has been reliable , pretty economical, easy to park in little spaces, a good load carrier and enjoyable to drive. Interior space is generous and the seats are very comfortable but the stowage space around the driver is a bit limited and there is not really anywhere to rest your elbows. Overall build quality is high but the plastic around the heater controls has started to rot. I also find the blue "cold engine" warning light unnecessary and at night easy to confuse with high beam. After a coast to coast cross country trip later, still happy with the vehicle though I read some worrying reviews of the safety of the sedan version (mine is a hatchback). It still has the original tires and battery. However, at around 43000 miles a big piece of the air conditioning system tucked away behind the dash needed a $600 repair, and from reading online forums it seems to have been quite a common problem.
