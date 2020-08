Used 2009 Nissan Versa for Sale Near Me

Don Miller Subaru West - Madison / Wisconsin

Here it is! Hurry and take advantage now! Come test drive this 2009 Nissan Versa! Demonstrating that economical transportation does not require the sacrifice of comfort or safety! This 4 door, 5 passenger hatchback is still under 75,000 miles! All of the following features are included: a rear window wiper, front bucket seats, and power windows. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 1.8 liter 4 cylinder engine, providing a spirited, yet composed ride and drive. Our aim is to provide our customers with the best prices and service at all times. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 Nissan Versa 1.8 SL with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

29 Combined MPG ( 27 City/ 33 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3N1BC13E59L386978

Stock: 80-5423

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-30-2020