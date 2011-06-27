Used 2010 Nissan Versa for Sale Near Me
- $4,900Great Deal | $1,909 below market
2010 Nissan Versa 1.8 S84,472 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoAuctionSanDiego - San Diego / California
This vehicle is available for sale outside of the auction for $4900. However, the OPENING BID for this vehicle is only $3000 at the PUBLIC auto auction this SATURDAY at 11am. Come in and bid to get crazy deals! The Auto Auction is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC and is FREE to enter. Come during the week or early Saturday to sit in, start up, and inspect the vehicles before you bid. Gates open at 9AM. You can even test drive this car to your own mechanic for inspection on weekdays (Mon-Fri). NO SALVAGED TITLES. Check our site for more cars, and FREE AutoCheck History Reports www.autoauctionofsandiego.com. 619-281-3333 Come see this 2010 Nissan Versa 1.8 S. Its Automatic transmission and Gas 4-cyl 1.8L/110 engine will keep you going. This Nissan Versa features the following options: CHARCOAL, SUEDE-TRICOT SEAT TRIM, BRILLIANT SILVER METALLIC, [L93] 5-PIECE FLOOR/TRUNK MAT SET, Zone body construction w/front/rear crumple zones, hood deformation point, Variable intermittent windshield wipers, Transmission shift interlock, Torsion beam rear suspension w/stabilizer bar, Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Tilt steering column, and Tachometer. Stop by and visit us at Auto Auction of San Diego, 5801 Fairmount Ave, San Diego, CA 92120.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Versa 1.8 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1BC1CP3AL377850
Stock: 26603
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- $3,487Great Deal | $1,492 below market
2010 Nissan Versa 1.8 S122,339 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Illinois Auto Sales - Paterson / New Jersey
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Versa 1.8 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1BC1CP5AL376229
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,500Great Deal | $1,981 below market
2010 Nissan Versa 1.8 S81,819 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Chevrolet of Columbus - Columbus / Indiana
Chevrolet112352010 Nissan Versa 1.8 S Fresh Powder 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V FWD 4-Speed Automatic**Bluetooth**, **Clean Autocheck and Carfax History**.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 10457 miles below market average!Welcome to the No Vulture Zone our sales professionals are all Non-Commission and are focused on your needs and wants, NOT your pocket book!**Our Value Select Program is just another way to show our service to you.** Our Value Select Vehicles are Fresh Trade In's That after a Visual Inspection Would Typically Go To Auction.** Our Community Has Told Us they need Inexpensive Vehicle Options From Time To Time.** Our Value Select Vehicles are being sold and offered with No Reconditioning, No Inspection and Absolutely No Guarantees of any kind.** Our Value Select Vehicles could have Issues present that are not discovered by our Visual Assessment.** Our Goal on Our Value Select Vehicles is to Provide Full Transparency and Full Disclosure to those Desperately Needing the Option of a Less Expensive Vehicle.** Our Company Name has always been Synonymous with Quality. In the Case of Our Value Select Option we want our Community to understand that in order to offer these vehicles for sale to the General Public we have poured the "Quality" into our upfront disclosure of the vehicles themselves and not the end product.** *$199 Doc Fee for all vehicles. Tax, Title, Licence Additional.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Versa 1.8 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1BC1CPXAL461972
Stock: VS461972
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-15-2020
- New Listing$3,977Great Deal | $1,924 below market
2010 Nissan Versa 1.8 S123,926 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Jason Lewis Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Sparta / Tennessee
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Versa 1.8 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1BC1CP5AL379664
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $3,222
2010 Nissan Versa 1.8 S141,114 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Prestman Auto - Salt Lake City / Utah
Arctic blue metallic 2010 Nissan Versa 1.8 S branded title w/FINANCING AND SERVICE CONTRACTS AVAILABLE! A Bluestar inspection has been completed on this vehicle. This is a 200 + point inspection completed by an independent, third party mechanic who is not associated with our dealership . Where Smart Money Goes! Welcome to Prestman Auto, a family owned and operated dealership that has been in business since 1989. How many others can say the same? We have been the leader in top quality branded title vehicles sold nationwide and we have thousands of happy customers who buy again and again from us. Additional fees, state fees, and dealer doc fees are in addition to the price listed. Dealer Number 4183.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Versa 1.8 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1BC1CP1AL397966
Stock: A666052A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- $5,500Fair Deal | $1,366 below market
2010 Nissan Versa 1.8 S82,776 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Stohlman Subaru of Sterling - Sterling / Virginia
2010 Nissan Versa 1.8 S FWD ABS brakes, Low tire pressure warning. CARFAX One-Owner. Call directly 571-599-2238 to make an appointment with Pre Owned Sale Manager, William James here at Stohlman Subaru of Sterling! Loudoun County's #1 Subaru Destination! Recent Arrival! Call directly 571-599-2238 to make an appointment with Pre Owned Sale Manager, William James here at Stohlman Subaru of Sterling! Loudoun County's #1 Subaru Destination! MARKET-BASED PRICING: Our market-based pricing software scans the market hourly and prices our vehicles based on real-time market supply and demand data. This means you get our best price upfront. No games, just an easy and transparent shopping experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Versa 1.8 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1BC1CP5AL358393
Stock: H01268A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- $8,788Fair Deal | $631 below market
2010 Nissan Versa 1.8 S7,744 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Penn Toyota - Greenvale / New York
7744 ORIGINAL MILES!!!!!!!!! Florida Condo Car Only Driven 646 Miles Per Year Unbelievable!!!!!!! Pictures Speak For Themselves, Not Even Broken In Yet!!!! Call For More Details We Take Great Measures, To Ensure Your Safety. All of Our Vehicles Have Been Serviced & Sanitized Prior To Delivery. Easy Buying Process Without Spending Time At The Dealership. We Offer One On One Virtual Vehicle Tours By Request .. Home Delivery Is Available Restrictions May Apply. Price Includes $1000 Bonus Finance Discount. Must Finance With Dealer to Receive Discount. Call For More Details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Versa 1.8 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1BC1CP1AL362084
Stock: U22674A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- $6,389
2010 Nissan Versa 1.8 S65,718 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Johnstons Toyota - New Hampton / New York
This 2010 Nissan Versa 1.8 S is a great option for folks looking for top features like a braking assist, anti-lock brakes, dual airbags, side air bag system, and airbag deactivation. This one's a deal at $6,389. Want a hatchback you can rely on? This one has a crash test rating of 4 out of 5 stars! For a good-looking vehicle from the inside out, this car features a gorgeous gray exterior along with a black interior. Call or visit to talk with one of our vehicle specialists today! Johnstons Toyota is located in New Hampton, NY and proudly serves Warwick, Middletown, and Newburgh, New York. We are a premier Toyota Dealer in New York providing a full line of new and used cars , trucks, vans, and SUVs.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Versa 1.8 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1BC1CP6AL418326
Stock: 61270
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$5,589Good Deal | $598 below market
2010 Nissan Versa 1.8 S87,441 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ernst Auto Center - Columbus / Nebraska
Certified. 2010 Nissan Versa 1.8 S LOCAL TRADE, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, FRESH OIL CHANGE, S Line Package, Versa 1.8 S, 4D Sedan, 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V, 4-Speed Automatic, Red Brick, Charcoal w/Embossed Suede Cloth Seat Trim, 15' Steel Wheels w/Full Wheel Covers, Automatic Door Locks, Automatic Speed Control Device, Door Armrest Pad, Power Door Locks w/Remote Keyless Entry, Power Plus Package, Power Windows w/Driver's Auto Up/Down, Radio: 90-Watt AM/FM/CD Audio System, Rear Door Map Pockets, VDC Package, Vehicle Dynamic Control. 24/32 City/Highway MPG Odometer is 22114 miles below market average! Certification Program Details: Ernst Everyday Advantage, Ernst Everyday Rewards Program, 24 Month / 100,000 Mile Limited Powertrain Warranty, 6 Month / 6,000 Mile Bumper to Bumper + Roof to Road Excluding belts, hoses, brakes or physical damage. 12 Month Disappearing Collision Deductible, 127 Point Inspection, 30 Day Exchange Program.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Versa 1.8 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1BC1AP3AL401809
Stock: T963810
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- Price Drop$5,180Fair Deal | $427 below market
2010 Nissan Versa 1.8 S119,808 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ken Garff Nissan of Orem - Orem / Utah
CASH & CARRY. THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD AS TRADED. CASH ONLY. Rather than tie up our shop on this vehicle, or sending it to Auction for other dealers to mark up, we make it available at rock-bottom pricing to you. You can even arrange to take the vehicle to your own mechanic to have it checked out. This vehicle comes with no warranty, nor inspection
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Versa 1.8 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1BC1CP3AL411009
Stock: 2N00143A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- $6,997Fair Deal
2010 Nissan Versa 1.8 S51,382 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Hampstead Pre-Owned - Hampstead / Maryland
Our 2010 Versa is a one-owner vehicle with only 51k miles on the odometer! It features an automatic transmission, power windows and locks, power mirrors, and black fabric upholstery! Tune the radio between AM/FM tuner, CD player, and auxiliary input! Our family would like to thank you for taking a moment to check out our 2010 NISSAN VERSA. Here at Hampstead Pre-Owned we pride ourselves on providing amazing customer service and offer the highest quality cars all at a very competitive price. We understand that there are many different dealerships you could choose in today's market. However, not many follow the golden rule of treating others they would want to be treated. That is why Hampstead Pre-Owned has a 4.8 out of 5 stars based on over 2000+ online customer reviews. Once again thank you for considering us for your next new car.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Versa 1.8 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1BC1AP8AL399121
Stock: NGT399121
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- $5,952Fair Deal
2010 Nissan Versa 1.8 S85,732 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Tim Dahle Nissan Southtowne - South Jordan / Utah
Text Heather with any questions you have at 801-997-1030 THINK WORRY FREE THINK TIM DAHLE NISSAN SOUTHTOWNE **VEHICLE HAS PASSED A 156 POINT INSPECTION **7 DAY EXCHANGE **FREE LOANER CAR WHILE CAR IS SERVICED **FREE CAR WASHES FOR THE TIME YOU OWN VEHICLE **FINANCING AVAILABLE.Clean CARFAX. Recent Arrival! 24/32 City/Highway MPGWHEN YOU THINK PRE-OWNED THINK TIM DAHLE NISSAN SOUTHTOWNE **801-495-3800 **11155 SOUTH JORDAN GATEWAY BLVD JUST OFF THE 114TH SOUTH EXIT OFF I-15 FREEWAY **CALL FOR AN APPOINTMENT TODAY 801-495-3800 **SEE US AT TIMDAHLESOUTHTOWNE.COM *Must finance with dealer*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Versa 1.8 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1BC1AP5AL406994
Stock: 65807
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- New Listing$7,995
2010 Nissan Versa 1.8 SL55,892 milesDelivery available*
Bommarito Nissan - Hazelwood / Missouri
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Brilliant Silver 2010 Nissan Versa 1.8 SL 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Local Trade, Professionally detailed, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adjustable Front Bucket Seats, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM Audio System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers, Woven Seat Trim.Call 314-731-2228 ASAP for more info and availability. Bommarito Nissan Hazelwood is located at the Big Corner of I270 and N. Lindbergh. We are proud to be part of Missouri's #1 Automotive Group, that has been serving St Louis customers for over 45 years. We are sure to have the perfect pre-owned car or truck at our dealership. No other dealers in St Louis or Illinois can match or pricing or standards. Nice vehicles Priced Right Sell Fast!Bommarito Nissan where price sells the cleanest cars in town!Recent Arrival! 28/34 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Versa 1.8 SL with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (28 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1BC1CP0AL455968
Stock: N23051A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- $9,997
2010 Nissan Versa 1.8 S29,870 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Jim Coleman Honda - Clarksville / Maryland
Jim Coleman Honda is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2010 Nissan Versa 1.8 S only has 29,870mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Everyone hates the gas pump. Skip a few gas stations with this super fuel efficient NissanVersa. The Versa 1.8 S is well maintained and has just 29,870mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. More information about the 2010 Nissan Versa: The Versa feels more substantial than other cars in this class and has a nice, smooth ride, along with a quiet cabin and an especially roomy interior; Nissan claims best-in-class rear legroom. In its upper S and SL trims, it can be very well equipped by checking a few options boxes. And for those who wish to keep it basic, the Versa is one of the first models you should look at. With a starting price of just $9,990, the Versa Base is one of the least expensive new cars available in the U.S. Strengths of this model include cargo versatility in the hatchback model, Bargain base price, smooth ride, relatively quiet cabin, and seating space
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Versa 1.8 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1BC1CP4AL443127
Stock: 48916C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- $6,995Fair Deal
2010 Nissan Versa 1.8 SL93,477 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bristol Auto Mall - Levittown / Pennsylvania
*E-Z FINANCE Everyone Approved* *Bad Credit No Problem A Job Is Your Credit* *For fast loan approval click FINANCING at www.bristollautomall.com* *ALL CREDIT APPROVED! DEALERSHIP DISCLAIMER - *ADVERTISED PRICE EXCLUDES REGISTRATION, TAX AND FINANCE CHARGES. ADVERTISED SPECIAL OFFER IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE AND CANNOT BE COMBINED WITH ANY OTHER OFFER. ADVERTISED VEHICLES AND ALL INFORMATION MAY BE SOLELY USED FOR ILLUSTRATION PURPOSES ONLY AND AS A GENERAL REFERENCE AND GUIDE AND REPRESENTATION OF OUR PAST PHYSICAL INVENTORY AND SIMILAR VEHICLES IN OUR LOT. NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR TYPOGRAPHICAL ERRORS. 3N1BC1CPXAL439325 3N1BC1CPXAL4C9325
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Versa 1.8 SL with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (28 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1BC1CPXAL4C9325
Stock: 7441
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$3,952Fair Deal
2010 Nissan Versa 1.8 S151,101 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
AutoNation USA Corpus Christi - Corpus Christi / Texas
[P01] Pwr Plus Pkg [L93] 5-Piece Floor/Trunk Mat Set Charcoal; Suede-Tricot Seat Trim Magnetic Gray Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Versa 1.8 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1BC1CP1AL369553
Stock: AL369553
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- $6,083Fair Deal
2010 Nissan Versa 1.8 SL115,136 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Fitzgerald Subaru - Rockville / Maryland
"Espresso Black Metallic 2010 Nissan Versa 1.8 SL FWD CVT with Xtronic 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Navigation System w/5"" Color Touch Screen Display."
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Versa 1.8 SL with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (28 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1BC1CP2AL438833
Stock: S225384B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- Price Drop$6,495
2010 Nissan Versa 1.8 S83,784 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Speedcraft Volkswagen - Wakefield / Rhode Island
CARFAX One-Owner.Includes up to 50,000 miles in FREE OIL CHANGES w/ purchase!, INCLUDES - Rhode Island State Inspection, PASSED - 162 Point QUALITY Assurance Inspection, *Must finance with VCI at dealer choice rate..Magnetic Gray Metallic 2010 Nissan Versa 1.8 S 4D Sedan FWD 4-Speed Automatic 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V 24/32 City/Highway MPG***At Speedcraft VW, each PRE-OWNED vehicle is sold with 5 complimentary OIL & FILTER changes, and up to 10 TIRE ROTATIONS. That's an added value of over $500!*** Speedcraft VW is Rhode Island's number one online rated VW dealership! Located just south of Providence, visit us at 104 Old Tower Hill Rd, South Kingstown, Rhode Island. Contact us today at 401-792-3300 for a quote, to schedule a test drive, or speak with a customer friendly sales professional with any questions! Must Finance the online price through the dealer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Versa 1.8 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1BC1AP7AL385565
Stock: P1910-1
Certified Pre-Owned: No