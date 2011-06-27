Close

2010 Nissan Versa 1.8 S Fresh Powder 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V FWD 4-Speed Automatic**Bluetooth**, **Clean Autocheck and Carfax History**. Odometer is 10457 miles below market average!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Nissan Versa 1.8 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

27 Combined MPG ( 24 City/ 32 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3N1BC1CPXAL461972

Stock: VS461972

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 05-15-2020