Consumer Rating
(55)
2010 Nissan Versa Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Good fuel economy, roomy interior with an adult-friendly backseat, comfortable ride, soft-touch interior surfaces, many available convenience features, huge trunk.
  • Banal handling, less versatile than the Honda Fit.
List Price Range
$6,000 - $9,997
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2010 Nissan Versa may not be the most exciting choice in the economy-car segment, but it's one of the most practical. It's roomy, comfortable and available with high-end amenities that belie its low price.

Vehicle overview

If the 2010 Nissan Versa were a restaurant menu item, it would be the $8 all-you-can-eat lunch special. You know the one — available from 12-3 p.m., Monday through Friday. While this grub typically falls well short of being haute cuisine, there's usually a decent array of dishes to choose from at the buffet table. In other words, it gets the job done for very little coin.

Take a whiff and you'll find that the Versa has a similar aroma, and it's one that should smell pretty enticing to a lot of car buyers in these recessionary times. There's a Versa for almost every stripe of frugal car shopper. Available either as a hatchback or a sedan, the car has something to offer both singles and small families.

A smorgasbord of amenities is offered, including high-end features that were formerly available only on luxury cars — think keyless ignition/entry, Bluetooth, iPod integration and satellite radio. Those with the tightest hold on their purse strings can opt for the stripped base models — the base Versa sedan is the cheapest four-door on the new-car market, available for just over $10,000.

The one thing the 2010 Nissan Versa doesn't offer is driving excitement. Its suspension tuning heavily favors comfort over sportiness, and the result is a somewhat flaccid ride — albeit one that does a good job of protecting the cabin from road inconsistencies. On the plus side, acceleration is good, even with the less powerful of the car's two available engines. At the track, a Versa with the base 1.6-liter mill proved quicker in the 0-60 sprint than the Honda Fit.

Whether the Versa is the right dish for you depends on your priorities. Those who want a side of fun-to-drive with their order will find the Honda Fit, Kia Soul or Mazda 3 more appetizing. Audiophiles and those seeking a ride with statement-making sheet metal will relish the Scion xB, which boasts a distinctive look and a superb sound system. However, if you have an appetite for comfort and value, the immensely practical Versa will likely hit the spot.

2010 Nissan Versa models

The compact 2010 Nissan Versa is available in four-door hatchback and sedan body styles. The two lowest trim levels -- 1.6 Base and 1.6 -- are available in sedan form only. The 1.6 Base comes standard with 14-inch steel wheels, a tilt steering column, intermittent wipers and not much else. The 1.6 adds air-conditioning.

Stepping up to the 1.8 S trim level brings a choice of either the hatchback or sedan body style with standard 15-inch steel wheels, power mirrors, air-conditioning, a 60/40-split-folding rear seatback (hatchback) and a four-speaker stereo with CD player and an auxiliary audio jack. The S is available with a Power Plus package that adds remote keyless entry, power windows and locks, rear door map pockets, a door armrest pad and cruise control.

The Versa 1.8 SL comes standard with all the items in the Power Plus package, as well as alloy wheels, foglights, driver seat height adjustment, 60/40-split-folding rear seats (sedan), upgraded seat fabric, a rear-seat center armrest and a front center armrest with storage. A premium six-speaker sound system with speed-sensitive volume control and an iPod interface is also part of the SL's standard features list.

Optional on SL sedans is a Convenience package that adds keyless ignition/entry, Bluetooth and a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls. SL hatchbacks are available with a Premium package that features all the amenities of the Convenience package, plus 16-inch alloy wheels. A Moonroof package is also available on SL hatchbacks; this package includes a sunroof and dual illuminated visor-located vanity mirrors. Both the SL sedan and hatchback may be purchased with a Navigation package (late availability) that includes a navigation system, satellite radio and an audio USB port.

2010 Highlights

For the 2010 Nissan Versa, antilock brakes are now standard equipment on 1.8 S and 1.8 SL models. Foglights are now standard on the 1.8 SL, and all Versas feature a new grille design. Finally, a navigation system becomes optional for the Versa SL (late availability).

Performance & mpg

All 2010 Nissan Versas are front-wheel drive, and buyers may choose between two engines. 1.6 Base and 1.6 sedans are powered by a 1.6-liter four-cylinder that makes 107 horsepower and 111 pound-feet of torque; the 1.6 Base is available only with a standard five-speed manual transmission, but the 1.6 adds an optional four-speed automatic. All other Versas feature a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 122 hp and 127 lb-ft of torque. The Versa S comes standard with a six-speed manual; a four-speed automatic is optional. The latter transmission is standard on the Versa SL sedan, while the Versa SL hatchback comes with a continuously variable transmission (CVT) that improves performance and fuel economy.

Acceleration is decent for the segment  with the 1.6-liter engine and manual transmission, the Versa's 0-60-mph sprint takes 9.5 seconds. This ties the time logged by the Hyundai Accent and is a few paces ahead of the 10.2-second time posted by the Honda Fit. EPA estimated fuel economy for the 1.6 manual stands at 26 mpg city/34 mpg highway (33 with the auto) and 29 mpg combined. The Versa 1.8 with the four-speed automatic rates 24 mpg city/32 mpg highway and 27 mpg combined, while the Versa SL with the CVT gets 28/34/30.

Safety

Front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags are standard on the 2010 Nissan Versa. Antilock brakes with brake assist are optional on 1.6 Base and 1.6 models, and standard on S and SL models. Stability and traction control are standard on SL models and optional on S models.

In government crash tests, the Versa scored four out of five stars for all occupants in both front- and side-impact tests. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Versa its highest rating of "Good" in the frontal-offset and side-impact crash tests.

Driving

Thanks to its softly tuned suspension, the 2010 Nissan Versa offers the sort of pillowy ride that's usually reserved for much larger cars. Handling will be adequate for most drivers, but those seeking a truly engaging driving experience will be better served by sportier choices like the Honda Fit and the Mazda 3.

Both engines deliver strong acceleration with a solid midrange punch, making them capable performers around town and on the freeway. We're not huge fans of the six-speed manual transmission that comes with the 1.8 S -- the low-effort clutch can be difficult to modulate -- and the four-speed automatic is similarly uninspiring. We'd recommend going with either the 1.6's five-speed manual or the SL's CVT.

Interior

The Versa offers a remarkably roomy cabin. Headroom is plentiful thanks to its tall roof, and its generous legroom allows it to comfortably accommodate 6-foot passengers in both front and rear seats. A fifth person can be wedged into the rear center seat, though the Versa's narrow body makes it a squeeze. Looks-wise, the car's interior is quite bland, but overall interior quality is high. The controls are simple and easy to use, and optional items like keyless ignition/entry, Bluetooth and satellite radio are welcome goodies in this budget-friendly car.

The car's overstuffed front seats are comfortable during hour-long commutes, but support fades on longer drives. Unlike Honda's Fit, the Versa hatchback's split rear seat doesn't fold down even with the cargo floor, but lowering it reveals a sizable 50 cubic feet of space. Likewise, the sedan's 13.8-cubic-foot trunk is on the large side for its segment, but doesn't come close to being as Versa-tile as the hatchback.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Nissan Versa.

5(53%)
4(34%)
3(9%)
2(1%)
1(3%)
4.3
55 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

My Second Versa
rarrowsmith,01/14/2011
I just purchased a gently used 2010 Nissan Versa Hatchback. This is actually my second Versa and I'll keep buying them. The cost is incredible, the quality is fantastic, the value for your money is unmatched. I drive 30 minutes each way for work 5 days a week and do quite a bit of road trips to see family. The Versa is fun to drive, is great on gas and it's roomy and comfortable. I have an 8-month-old son and it's so much easier getting a car seat in and out of this car than any other I've had. The doors open wide and the seats are a bit higher, so it's easy! The first Versa I had took a ponding in a severe hail storm. It cleaned up great and went on ticking!
Good value for the money
ziggy1808,02/27/2012
I bought my 2010 Versa SL Hatchback new in 2010. Options included the premium package and floor mats. The mileage rating on the window sticker indicated 28 city and 34 highway. In several 500 plus mile trips on interstate highways through the mountains of PA it did indeed get 34 mpg's, no more, no less. In city driving it has gotten close to 28 mpg's, sometime a little more, sometimes less. I have discovered that running the a/c or the defroster has a negative effect on gas mileage to the tune of 4 or 5 less miles per gallon in city driving. Very reliable, no issues.
Tire pressure monitoring/front bumper
Steve,10/29/2010
All of the good things you have read about the Nissan Versa are true. Unfortunately, the front bumper cover is too low to the ground and the clips that hold the cover on are too fragile. Half my clips broke within the first month of driving, the cover bottoms-out exiting driveways of all kinds. The impact causes the too fragile clips that hold it on to the car to break. The cover is now held on with epoxy and aquarium glue. The Nissan Versa also has a multi-year history of faulty tire pressure monitoring systems and this has not been fixed for 2010. Dealerships have no fix for this since the problem apparently is the result of poor engineering and manufacturing of the air valve stems.
Most practical car I've ever owned
mmckibbin,08/08/2013
Maybe it isn't the prettiest, or the most feature rich, but nissan has made a car that has everything I need, and nothing I don't. It's fun to drive, gets good gas milage, has an auxilery port that is conveniently located so I can have my electronics in the stash box, has tons of room (a bigger back seat than my dad's jaguar), and has been essentially maintaince free the last six months. All in all, for the price I paid, I can't complain (even with only 37 k miles)
See all 55 reviews of the 2010 Nissan Versa
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
24 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
122 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
28 city / 34 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
122 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
26 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
122 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2010 Nissan Versa features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2010 Nissan Versa

Used 2010 Nissan Versa Overview

The Used 2010 Nissan Versa is offered in the following submodels: Versa Hatchback, Versa Sedan. Available styles include 1.8 S 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 4A), 1.8 SL 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl CVT), 1.8 S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A), 1.6 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 4A), 1.8 S 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 6M), 1.6 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M), 1.8 SL 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A), 1.8 S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M), and 1.6 Base 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 Nissan Versa?

Price comparisons for Used 2010 Nissan Versa trim styles:

  • The Used 2010 Nissan Versa 1.8 S is priced between $6,000 and$9,997 with odometer readings between 29870 and82776 miles.
  • The Used 2010 Nissan Versa 1.8 SL is priced between $6,083 and$6,083 with odometer readings between 115136 and115136 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2010 Nissan Versas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 Nissan Versa for sale near. There are currently 5 used and CPO 2010 Versas listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $6,000 and mileage as low as 29870 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2010 Nissan Versa.

Can't find a used 2010 Nissan Versas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Nissan Versa for sale - 6 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $8,016.

Find a used Nissan for sale - 8 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $17,275.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan Versa for sale - 2 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $8,497.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan for sale - 6 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $24,929.

Should I lease or buy a 2010 Nissan Versa?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Nissan lease specials
Check out Nissan Versa lease specials

