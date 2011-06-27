Vehicle overview

If the 2010 Nissan Versa were a restaurant menu item, it would be the $8 all-you-can-eat lunch special. You know the one — available from 12-3 p.m., Monday through Friday. While this grub typically falls well short of being haute cuisine, there's usually a decent array of dishes to choose from at the buffet table. In other words, it gets the job done for very little coin.

Take a whiff and you'll find that the Versa has a similar aroma, and it's one that should smell pretty enticing to a lot of car buyers in these recessionary times. There's a Versa for almost every stripe of frugal car shopper. Available either as a hatchback or a sedan, the car has something to offer both singles and small families.

A smorgasbord of amenities is offered, including high-end features that were formerly available only on luxury cars — think keyless ignition/entry, Bluetooth, iPod integration and satellite radio. Those with the tightest hold on their purse strings can opt for the stripped base models — the base Versa sedan is the cheapest four-door on the new-car market, available for just over $10,000.

The one thing the 2010 Nissan Versa doesn't offer is driving excitement. Its suspension tuning heavily favors comfort over sportiness, and the result is a somewhat flaccid ride — albeit one that does a good job of protecting the cabin from road inconsistencies. On the plus side, acceleration is good, even with the less powerful of the car's two available engines. At the track, a Versa with the base 1.6-liter mill proved quicker in the 0-60 sprint than the Honda Fit.

Whether the Versa is the right dish for you depends on your priorities. Those who want a side of fun-to-drive with their order will find the Honda Fit, Kia Soul or Mazda 3 more appetizing. Audiophiles and those seeking a ride with statement-making sheet metal will relish the Scion xB, which boasts a distinctive look and a superb sound system. However, if you have an appetite for comfort and value, the immensely practical Versa will likely hit the spot.