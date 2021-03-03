  1. Home
2022 Nissan Versa

Release Date: Fall 2021
Estimated Price: Starting around $15,250 (estimated)
  • No major changes expected for 2022
  • Part of the third Versa generation introduced for 2020
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.
2022 Nissan Versa Review
by the Edmunds Experts
03/03/2021
What is the Versa?

After its comprehensive redesign in 2020, Nissan's Versa established itself as one of the more pleasant subcompact cars on the market. Its comfortable ride and spacious interior feel like they come from a more expensive car, and the available advanced driver aids make the Versa seem like even more of a bargain. As a bonus, if you really want a manual transmission, the Versa is one of the few cars that still offer the option.

The Rogue, Pathfinder, Frontier and Rogue Sport are all getting significant redesigns, so we don't think Nissan's going to expend any real energy on changing up the Versa for 2022 beyond a few minor alterations to trims or options.

EdmundsEdmunds says

The Nissan Versa is a subcompact car that delivers comfort and space beyond its diminutive size. With no major changes on the horizon for 2022, we think today is just as good as ever to go down to your local dealer and check one out.

