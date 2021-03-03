What is the Versa?

After its comprehensive redesign in 2020, Nissan's Versa established itself as one of the more pleasant subcompact cars on the market. Its comfortable ride and spacious interior feel like they come from a more expensive car, and the available advanced driver aids make the Versa seem like even more of a bargain. As a bonus, if you really want a manual transmission, the Versa is one of the few cars that still offer the option.

The Rogue, Pathfinder, Frontier and Rogue Sport are all getting significant redesigns, so we don't think Nissan's going to expend any real energy on changing up the Versa for 2022 beyond a few minor alterations to trims or options.