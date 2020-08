Used 2016 Nissan Versa for Sale Near Me

Freehold Nissan - Freehold / New Jersey

This Certified 2016 Nissan Versa S in Graphite Blue is an ideal blend of efficiency, practicality, and comfort. Powered by a 1.6 Liter 4 Cylinder that generates 109hp while connected to a smooth-shifting 4 Speed Automatic transmission. Our Front Wheel Drive Sedan scores near 36mpg on the highway and provides an enjoyable, comfortable ride.Uniquely built with your needs in mind, our Versa S offers a spacious interior. Air conditioning, durable cloth seats, ample legroom, and a trip computer are just a sampling of features you will appreciate. Bluetooth allows you to maintain a safe connection, or you may choose to listen to your favorite tunes on the sound system with a CD player and steering wheel controls.Anti-lock brakes, traction and stability control, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags from Nissan will keep you out of harm's way behind the wheel. Complete with comfort-tuned suspension, our Versa S offers security, reliability, efficiency, and comfort and makes a great traveling companion with its can-do demeanor. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

35 Combined MPG ( 31 City/ 40 Highway)

VIN: 3N1CN7AP0GL803099

Stock: T1687

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 08-10-2020