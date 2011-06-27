  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(13)
Appraise this car

2017 Nissan Versa Review

Pros & Cons

  • Roomy interior with an adult-friendly backseat
  • Low base price
  • Comfortable ride
  • Large trunk & high fuel economy with CVT
  • Bland performance and personality
  • Noisy engine
  • No telescoping steering wheel
  • Maximum towing and payload capacities slightly lower than rivals
Nissan Versa for Sale
List Price Range
$8,995 - $12,998
Used Versa for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

Virtually every fast food place has some sort of "value menu" filled with good stuff at prices that won't break the bank. Which, when you stop to think of it, is a remarkably good analogy for the 2017 Nissan Versa. This compact sedan offers some appealing qualities for not a lot of dough. High points include a smooth ride, good fuel economy, a large trunk and one of the roomiest rear seats in the segment.

Of course, as you'd expect, the entry-level Versa model isn't exactly lavishly equipped. That means you'll have to spring for one of the higher (and more expensive) trim levels to get many of the amenities you might want, such as keyless entry, cruise control, and power windows and door locks. The Versa's acceleration and handling are also a bit lackluster compared to the performance of most competing sedans.

Some of our favorites in this class include the Chevrolet Sonic, Ford Fiesta and new Toyota Yaris iA, all of which offer sharper handling and more engaging styling and design. The Hyundai Accent and Kia Rio also boast better acceleration and more style at a similar price point. But if you're primarily looking for a car that provides maximum interior room at a minimum price, the 2017 Nissan Versa could be worth a look.

The 2017 Nissan Versa comes standard with antilock brakes (front disc, rear drum), traction and stability control, front-seat side airbags and side curtain airbags. A rearview camera is standard on the SL and optional on the SV.

In Edmunds brake testing, a Versa SL sedan came to a stop from 60 mph in 128 feet, which is about 6 feet longer than the segment average.

In government crash tests, the Versa sedan earned four stars (out of a possible five) for front-crash protection. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, the Versa sedan earned a top rating of Good in the moderate-overlap front-impact, side-impact and roof strength tests. The Versa's head restraint and seat design was given a second-highest rating of Acceptable for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

2017 Nissan Versa models

The 2017 Nissan Versa is a subcompact sedan offered in four trim levels: S, S Plus, SV and SL. The Nissan Versa Note hatchback is covered in a separate review.

The entry-level S model comes with 15-inch steel wheels, power mirrors, air-conditioning, cloth upholstery, manual locks and windows, a tilt-only steering wheel, Bluetooth phone connectivity, a trip computer, and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player, steering-wheel audio controls and an auxiliary audio input jack.

The S Plus gets a standard continuously variable transmission (CVT), a rear spoiler and cruise control.

Stepping up to the SV model gets you remote keyless entry, power windows and door locks, upgraded cloth upholstery and interior trim, a height-adjustable driver's seat with an armrest, 60/40-split folding rear seatbacks, upgraded instrumentation, map lights and a USB port.

The new SV Special Edition option package adds 15-inch alloy wheels, foglights, chrome exterior accents, variable intermittent windshield wipers, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a rearview camera, an audio system with a 5-inch color display, satellite radio, Bluetooth streaming audio and a hands-free text messaging feature.

The SL trim starts with the contents of the aforementioned SV Special Edition package and adds 16-inch alloy wheels, side mirrors with integrated turn signals, keyless ignition and entry, and a navigation system.

The 2017 Nissan Versa is powered by a 1.6-liter four-cylinder that produces 109 horsepower and 107 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed manual transmission is standard on the S, and a four-speed automatic is optional. A continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) is standard on all other Versa models. All transmissions send power to the front wheels.

In Edmunds performance testing, a Versa sedan with the CVT went from zero to 60 mph in 10.4 seconds, which is about a half-second slower than the average subcompact or compact sedan.

With the CVT automatic, EPA estimated fuel economy stands at an excellent 35 mpg combined (31 city/39 highway), though most competitors achieve similar numbers. With the standard five-speed manual transmission, those numbers dip to 30 mpg combined (27 city/36 highway). The four-speed automatic also gets 29 mpg combined (26 city/35 highway).

Driving

On the road, the 2017 Nissan Versa delivers a comfortable ride quality even over rough road surfaces. The downside to this comfort-oriented suspension is overly soft and uninspiring handling. Acceleration also leaves something to be desired, and the engine gets loud when pressed hard in passing or merging situations. This is especially true in Versas fitted with the continuously variable transmission, which exacerbates the droning engine note.

Interior

The 2017 Nissan Versa is roomy, though we haven't found it to be particularly comfortable. The combination of the lack of a height-adjustable driver seat on lower trim levels and the tilt-only adjustable steering wheel can make it hard to find a comfortable driving position. The rear seats are the big story here, though, with enough head- and legroom to accommodate 6-footers, something few rival models can claim.

Though the Versa's interior is bare-bones, the gauges and controls are easy to see and operate. The fact that upscale items such as a rearview camera and navigation system can be had is a positive, but it bears noting that adding these goodies chips away at the Versa's price advantage.

Out back, the Versa's huge trunk offers 14.9 cubic feet of cargo room. If that isn't enough for you, the 60/40-split folding rear seatbacks on SV and SL models open up still more space for your stuff.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Nissan Versa.

5(31%)
4(54%)
3(7%)
2(0%)
1(8%)
4.0
13 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 13 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2017 Versa My First Car
AM,12/09/2016
1.6 S Plus 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
I went to Nissan looking to see what kind of car I could afford. I was not expecting to walk out and get into a new car! However, the car was suggested to me since it would be my first car. I have learned a lot about the Versa since I have had it for about 2 1/2 months. The car is comfortable the storage space is roomy especially for the back seats. The engine is noisy but the car runs smoothly and has no problems manuevering in and out of traffic, parking spots etc. I understand it is a subcompact vehicle, so it will feel a little tight if you are taller person ( I am 5'9") but someone who is 6'5" has driven it and was comfortable while driving a lengthy distance(the seat had to be leaned back,)
2017 Nissan Versa S.
Mike S.,07/26/2017
1.6 S Plus 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
Great little car. lots of interior & trunk room. 39 plus MPG around town. Does get blown around a little when it's windy or on highway passing big trucks.
Get car to build credit
tick hicks,07/23/2017
1.6 SV 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
I got my 2017 Nissan Versa back in March of this year, my biggest complaint is about the dealership that sold me the car. But I am not reviewing this major Dallas dealership, I am reviewing the car. I had been renting cars a lot, one of the rentals I drove was a Versa. I loved driving the rental so very much that I had to buy one. In the city I am averaging over 31 miles per a gal. I went over 1244 shortly after buying buying it and it was awesome. Talking about handling, it has great response tight steering, great acceleration. Great car if you are a collage student, adult with out kids, over all I can not complain. It does have engine noise, but for the price it is not to bad. Now I have told that the first time it needs major work to go ahead and trade it in or when it got over 120,000 miles on it.
reliable transportation
maurice mckinley,03/08/2017
1.6 S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
this is not a sports car but it is reliable transportation for a low price. handles winter weather conditions and city driving very well
See all 13 reviews of the 2017 Nissan Versa
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
31 city / 39 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
109 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2017 Nissan Versa features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover14.3%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2017 Nissan Versa

Used 2017 Nissan Versa Overview

The Used 2017 Nissan Versa is offered in the following submodels: Versa Sedan. Available styles include 1.6 S Plus 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT), 1.6 SV 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT), 1.6 S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M), 1.6 SL 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT), and 1.6 S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Nissan Versa?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Nissan Versa trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Nissan Versa 1.6 SV is priced between $8,995 and$12,998 with odometer readings between 39089 and73325 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Nissan Versa 1.6 S Plus is priced between $9,200 and$9,995 with odometer readings between 29355 and54906 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Nissan Versa 1.6 SL is priced between $11,190 and$12,638 with odometer readings between 15000 and36829 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Nissan Versa 1.6 S is priced between $10,173 and$10,173 with odometer readings between 20297 and20297 miles.

