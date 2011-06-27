Overall rating

Virtually every fast food place has some sort of "value menu" filled with good stuff at prices that won't break the bank. Which, when you stop to think of it, is a remarkably good analogy for the 2017 Nissan Versa. This compact sedan offers some appealing qualities for not a lot of dough. High points include a smooth ride, good fuel economy, a large trunk and one of the roomiest rear seats in the segment.

Of course, as you'd expect, the entry-level Versa model isn't exactly lavishly equipped. That means you'll have to spring for one of the higher (and more expensive) trim levels to get many of the amenities you might want, such as keyless entry, cruise control, and power windows and door locks. The Versa's acceleration and handling are also a bit lackluster compared to the performance of most competing sedans.

Some of our favorites in this class include the Chevrolet Sonic, Ford Fiesta and new Toyota Yaris iA, all of which offer sharper handling and more engaging styling and design. The Hyundai Accent and Kia Rio also boast better acceleration and more style at a similar price point. But if you're primarily looking for a car that provides maximum interior room at a minimum price, the 2017 Nissan Versa could be worth a look.

The 2017 Nissan Versa comes standard with antilock brakes (front disc, rear drum), traction and stability control, front-seat side airbags and side curtain airbags. A rearview camera is standard on the SL and optional on the SV.

In Edmunds brake testing, a Versa SL sedan came to a stop from 60 mph in 128 feet, which is about 6 feet longer than the segment average.

In government crash tests, the Versa sedan earned four stars (out of a possible five) for front-crash protection. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, the Versa sedan earned a top rating of Good in the moderate-overlap front-impact, side-impact and roof strength tests. The Versa's head restraint and seat design was given a second-highest rating of Acceptable for whiplash protection in rear impacts.