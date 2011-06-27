I enjoy a fancy car that truly impresses or a basic car that doesn't pretend to be fancy. The Versa is basic and looks good with plenty of real room inside. You never feel cramped in the Versa sedan nor do you have a lack of trunk room. You also don't get the erie feeling that a rear end collision will crush your back seat occupants. This car is almost as big as some compact and mid sizers namely the Mazda 6 from early 2000s. The car handles the road well and the stick is the way to go. I hear the cvt is an issue. Id actually would have liked the 4 speed auto that they offered a few years ago, but its gone. So I shift and save and save I did. I drove to Ohio from Buffalo to save 1400 on the car and paid 10499 on a 13200 msrp model. I was very happy with that price. No qualifications to get it/ 1500 rebate and the rest was discount. The last time I paid around 10k for a new car was back in 2011 on a chevy aveo for 7000 new at Christmastime. But that was with gm card roundups. This Versa is way better than an Aveo and I hope to get 200k miles out of it. I actually have seen some 200k mile Aveos around! The Interior issues on older Versas have been solved with better seat materials and a tach along with Bluetooth. So this inside is Very good and comfortable. I had a Mirage and I liked it but I like the Versa better.

Read more