Consumer Rating
(13)
2018 Nissan Versa Review

Pros & Cons

  • Giant back seat for such a small car
  • Rides comfortably over bumps
  • Roomy trunk
  • Low base price
  • Driving experience, style and personality are all bland
  • Noisy and slow acceleration
  • No telescoping steering wheel
  • Low-rent cabin materials
List Price Range
$7,900 - $15,990
Used Versa for Sale
Which Versa does Edmunds recommend?

We think it would be hard to live without the extras provided by the SV trim level as well as the SV's Special Edition package content (especially the USB port, rearview camera and height-adjustable driver seat). Basically, buy as much Versa as you can afford.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

The 2018 Nissan Versa offers a huge back seat and trunk, a comfy ride and good fuel economy. It's also one of the least expensive cars around, at least in base form. If you're a driver for Lyft or Uber, a Versa could very well be an ideal car. But if you're car shopping isn't based on such obvious commercial reasons, the Versa stops making as much sense.

The Versa's base trim level provides so little equipment we think most car shoppers are going to want the SV trim level and its Special Edition package. That raises the price to a point more typical of the subcompact class. And when the Versa is compared to similarly priced rivals, its appeal dims considerably.

That's because Versa is innocuously styled, boring to drive, and has a low-rent cabin that will never let you forget how little you paid. Competitors are more stylish, better-equipped and enjoyable to drive. So while there is certainly something to be said for getting a big-car interior for not much money, we think shopping around a bit is a good idea before settling on this über Uber car.

2018 Nissan Versa models

The 2018 Nissan Versa is a subcompact sedan available in S, S Plus and SV trim levels. There is also a Versa Note hatchback, but there are a number of significant differences and we review it separately. Every Versa sedan comes standard with a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine (109 horsepower, 107 pound-feet of torque). The base S trim comes only with a five-speed manual transmission, and the S Plus and SV come only with a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT).

Standard equipment on the base S includes 15-inch steel wheels, power mirrors, manual locks and crank windows, Bluetooth phone connectivity, and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player and an auxiliary audio jack.

The S Plus adds an automatic transmission, cruise control and a rear spoiler.

The SV trim adds upgraded cloth upholstery, a height-adjustable driver seat, a driver-seat armrest, a 60/40-split folding back seat, power locks and windows, keyless entry, a USB port, and a media player interface for the sound system. The SV's Special Edition package adds 15-inch alloy wheels, foglamps, a rearview camera, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth audio streaming, satellite radio and a 5-inch touchscreen interface.

Partway through the model year (designated 2018.5 by Nissan), all Versas received a rearview camera and an updated infotainment system as standard equipment. The new 7-inch touchscreen features Bluetooth phone and audio support, a USB port, and voice commands via Apple's Siri Eyes Free program for iPhone users.

Driving

The Versa is a bland car to drive. It's slow to accelerate and feels soft and disconnected when you're driving around turns. It also gets noisy because of the droning engine caused by the continuously variable transmission. There isn't much good to say.

Comfort

The Versa has a soft, springy ride that soaks up bumps quite well. Seat comfort is hampered by a lack of adjustability. And interior noise is excessive when accelerating aggressively due to the underpowered engine and the CVT.

Interior

The Versa has a big back seat and it's easy to see out of, but that's about all that's good. The driving position suffers from lack of standard height adjustability and steering-wheel telescoping. Visibility is expansive. The quality of interior materials is subpar.

Utility

Its 14.9-cubic-foot trunk challenges those of midsize sedans for space. It's enormous for a subcompact sedan. A folding rear seatback is found only in the SV. Small-item storage is poor apart from a big glovebox.

Technology

Tech is pretty much restricted to a rearview camera, a USB port, Bluetooth streaming audio and a touchscreen. No accident avoidance tech is available.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Nissan Versa.

5(69%)
4(15%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(16%)
4.2
13 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

fantastic commuter car
martin from madison, wi,11/12/2018
1.6 SV 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
Not every person requires a 'fun' car with a 'personality'. I laugh reading car and driver reviews of the nissan versa. It's as if they were describing a person. I know it's so hard to believe that most of us commute to/from work, pick up kids etc. Where exactly are you supposed to put your high performance car to the test?...35 mph city streets with traffic lights every 1/8th of a mile:). At any rate, I digress. This car offers everything you need to get from point A to point B safely, reliably and very economically (low cost of ownership combined with 40mpg) even in some of the worst winter weather Wisconsin has to offer. It has some of the most cabin and trunk space in its class. I've had my versa 4 years now, bought it used with 10k miles. It has 85k mi now. I have not had any issues with it at all, I change my own oil (I think that helps). I used to take my cars in to the mechanic for oil changes and it seems like not long after an oil change something would break. Once this car breaks down bad enough that it cannot be fixed I'll probably buy another versa if that tells you anything. Quick update... 105000 miles on the odometer. Still loving the car.
You gotta' love it...
Leo,10/03/2018
1.6 S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
I drove my new 2015 for three years. No problems, no recalls; just fantastically cheap, reliable, comfortable transportation. I gave it to my "new driver" granddaughter and bought a new 2018 for myself. She doesn't need a TV screen, custom sound system, or three hundred horsepower to distract her. I sleep better at night.
Utilitarian
Hugemoth,05/21/2018
1.6 S w/Prod. End 04/18 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
A good basic roomy car for a low price. Most reviewers don't like the hard plastic interior but it is rugged and easy to keep clean. Gas mileage is well above the 27/36 advertised. My ONLY complaint is the electric power steering on the highway, too much effort is required to make the fine corrections necessary to maintain lane position. In all other conditions the steering is fine. Update: I wrote a review earlier where I mentioned poor steering characteristics. That has gradually improved over the 10,000 miles I've driven it since. Now its pretty much like any other small car with EPS. I suspect something like tight ball joints or steering rack that has loosened up with use. Whatever the case, the steering is much better. There have been no problems of any kind with the car and I recommend it for anyone who wants a good car that is inexpensive to buy and to own. Careful of the CVT model because of reported failures, mine is the 5 speed manual.
New 2018 Versa for 10499 with 5 speed stick & a/c
chris,03/10/2018
1.6 S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
I enjoy a fancy car that truly impresses or a basic car that doesn't pretend to be fancy. The Versa is basic and looks good with plenty of real room inside. You never feel cramped in the Versa sedan nor do you have a lack of trunk room. You also don't get the erie feeling that a rear end collision will crush your back seat occupants. This car is almost as big as some compact and mid sizers namely the Mazda 6 from early 2000s. The car handles the road well and the stick is the way to go. I hear the cvt is an issue. Id actually would have liked the 4 speed auto that they offered a few years ago, but its gone. So I shift and save and save I did. I drove to Ohio from Buffalo to save 1400 on the car and paid 10499 on a 13200 msrp model. I was very happy with that price. No qualifications to get it/ 1500 rebate and the rest was discount. The last time I paid around 10k for a new car was back in 2011 on a chevy aveo for 7000 new at Christmastime. But that was with gm card roundups. This Versa is way better than an Aveo and I hope to get 200k miles out of it. I actually have seen some 200k mile Aveos around! The Interior issues on older Versas have been solved with better seat materials and a tach along with Bluetooth. So this inside is Very good and comfortable. I had a Mirage and I liked it but I like the Versa better.
Features & Specs

MPG
31 city / 39 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
109 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2018 Nissan Versa features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Versa models:

Rearview camera
Shows you what is happening behind your car through a display in the center console (SV Special Edition only).
Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC)
Uses various means to make sure the car stays under control and on the road when a spin or slide occurs.
Nissan Advanced Air Bag System (AABS)
Features front airbags, front side airbags in the front seats, and side curtain airbags that cover all side windows.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat4 / 5
    Back Seat4 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover14.3%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2018 Nissan Versa

Used 2018 Nissan Versa Overview

The Used 2018 Nissan Versa is offered in the following submodels: Versa Sedan. Available styles include 1.6 S Plus 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 04/18 (1.6L 4cyl CVT), 1.6 SV 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 04/18 (1.6L 4cyl CVT), 1.6 S 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 04/18 (1.6L 4cyl 5M), 1.6 SV 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT), 1.6 S Plus 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT), and 1.6 S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Nissan Versa?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Nissan Versa trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Nissan Versa 1.6 SV is priced between $8,994 and$15,990 with odometer readings between 17320 and69292 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Nissan Versa 1.6 S Plus is priced between $11,000 and$13,000 with odometer readings between 1321 and34130 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Nissan Versa 1.6 S is priced between $7,900 and$12,990 with odometer readings between 5789 and71647 miles.

Which used 2018 Nissan Versas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Nissan Versa for sale near. There are currently 56 used and CPO 2018 Versas listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $7,900 and mileage as low as 1321 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Nissan Versa.

Can't find a used 2018 Nissan Versas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Nissan Versa for sale - 8 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $13,745.

Find a used Nissan for sale - 3 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $8,786.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan Versa for sale - 2 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $17,182.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan for sale - 3 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $23,835.

