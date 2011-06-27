2018 Nissan Versa Review
Pros & Cons
- Giant back seat for such a small car
- Rides comfortably over bumps
- Roomy trunk
- Low base price
- Driving experience, style and personality are all bland
- Noisy and slow acceleration
- No telescoping steering wheel
- Low-rent cabin materials
Which Versa does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
The 2018 Nissan Versa offers a huge back seat and trunk, a comfy ride and good fuel economy. It's also one of the least expensive cars around, at least in base form. If you're a driver for Lyft or Uber, a Versa could very well be an ideal car. But if you're car shopping isn't based on such obvious commercial reasons, the Versa stops making as much sense.
The Versa's base trim level provides so little equipment we think most car shoppers are going to want the SV trim level and its Special Edition package. That raises the price to a point more typical of the subcompact class. And when the Versa is compared to similarly priced rivals, its appeal dims considerably.
That's because Versa is innocuously styled, boring to drive, and has a low-rent cabin that will never let you forget how little you paid. Competitors are more stylish, better-equipped and enjoyable to drive. So while there is certainly something to be said for getting a big-car interior for not much money, we think shopping around a bit is a good idea before settling on this über Uber car.
2018 Nissan Versa models
The 2018 Nissan Versa is a subcompact sedan available in S, S Plus and SV trim levels. There is also a Versa Note hatchback, but there are a number of significant differences and we review it separately. Every Versa sedan comes standard with a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine (109 horsepower, 107 pound-feet of torque). The base S trim comes only with a five-speed manual transmission, and the S Plus and SV come only with a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT).
Standard equipment on the base S includes 15-inch steel wheels, power mirrors, manual locks and crank windows, Bluetooth phone connectivity, and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player and an auxiliary audio jack.
The S Plus adds an automatic transmission, cruise control and a rear spoiler.
The SV trim adds upgraded cloth upholstery, a height-adjustable driver seat, a driver-seat armrest, a 60/40-split folding back seat, power locks and windows, keyless entry, a USB port, and a media player interface for the sound system. The SV's Special Edition package adds 15-inch alloy wheels, foglamps, a rearview camera, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth audio streaming, satellite radio and a 5-inch touchscreen interface.
Partway through the model year (designated 2018.5 by Nissan), all Versas received a rearview camera and an updated infotainment system as standard equipment. The new 7-inch touchscreen features Bluetooth phone and audio support, a USB port, and voice commands via Apple's Siri Eyes Free program for iPhone users.
Driving
Comfort
Interior
Utility
Technology
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the Versa models:
- Rearview camera
- Shows you what is happening behind your car through a display in the center console (SV Special Edition only).
- Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC)
- Uses various means to make sure the car stays under control and on the road when a spin or slide occurs.
- Nissan Advanced Air Bag System (AABS)
- Features front airbags, front side airbags in the front seats, and side curtain airbags that cover all side windows.
