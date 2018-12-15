More about the 2019 Nissan Versa

The 2019 Nissan Versa is built around the idea of offering you the most interior and cargo space for the least amount of money. It has a larger back seat than cars costing twice as much and is one of the least expensive vehicles on sale today. Much to the Versa's credit the ride is surprisingly good, especially when you consider its rather basic suspension configuration. But in terms of driving enjoyment there's almost nothing to say, with the uninspiring five-speed manual transmission only available in the lowest trim level, and the underpowered engine is uninterested in anything other than fuel economy. The most basic Versa is the S, and it includes a hands-free Bluetooth connectivity plumbed into its standard AM/FM radio via a 7-inch touchscreen. And it rides on 15-inch-diameter steel wheels with hubcaps. Like every Versa model, it's powered by a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine that makes a paltry 109 horsepower. A five-speed manual transmission is the only choice with this trim. One step up from there is the S Plus, which replaces the five-speed manual with a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT), cruise control and a rear deck spoiler. After that, the SV and its optional Special Edition package get you something closer to more mainstream cars with alloy wheels, push-button start, a vehicle immobilizer, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Small cars should return big fuel economy numbers and the Versa lives up to the promise. The Versa S Plus and SV, with their CVT automatics, are rated to achieve an EPA-rated 34 mpg in combined driving. As much as we wish the Versa offered above and beyond what it does, what it does do, which is offer spacious basic transportation, it does quite well. If the 2019 Nissan Versa is in your price range and on your radar, make sure to use the expert analysis and resources at Edmunds to help you find the right car for you.

2019 Nissan Versa Overview

The 2019 Nissan Versa is offered in the following submodels: Versa Sedan. Available styles include S Plus 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT), SV 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT), and S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M).

What do people think of the 2019 Nissan Versa?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Nissan Versa and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Versa 4.4 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Versa.

