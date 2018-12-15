2019 Nissan Versa
Which Versa does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
- Giant back seat for such a small car
- Comfortable ride over bumps
- Large trunk
- Low base price
- Driving experience, style and personality are all bland
- Noisy and slow acceleration
- No telescoping steering wheel
- Low-rent cabin materials
- SV Special Edition gets more features this year
- Part of the second generation Versa introduced in 2012
Overall rating
The 2019 Nissan Versa has a few things going for it, including a comfortable ride, pretty good fuel economy and a spacious interior. And when had in its most basic trim level, it's one of the least expensive cars on the market. It would certainly make a good choice for anyone who's a Lyft or Uber driver.
But that most inexpensive trim level offers only basic amenities, and the only transmission available is a five-speed manual. We think most shoppers will be attracted to the Versa's SV trim level with its optional Special Edition package. But for that price, the only thing the Versa has in its corner is high fuel economy. Most rival cars offer more power and nicer interior materials.
So while the most inexpensive Versa might make the most sense, it's the least appealing version of the car. If you absolutely need a new vehicle, and interior and cargo space are at the top of your list, the Versa might work out OK. Otherwise, we recommend checking rival sedans that are more appealing, such as the Chevrolet Sonic, Kia Rio and Toyota Yaris.
Nissan Versa models
The 2019 Nissan Versa is a subcompact sedan available in S, S Plus and SV trim levels. Every Versa sedan comes standard with a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine (109 horsepower, 107 pound-feet of torque). The base S trim offers only a five-speed manual transmission. The S Plus and the SV come standard with a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT).
Standard equipment on the base S includes 15-inch steel wheels, power mirrors, manual locks and crank windows, a rearview camera, a 7.0-inch touchscreen display, Bluetooth, a USB port, and a four-speaker sound system with an auxiliary audio jack.
The S Plus adds a CVT automatic transmission, cruise control and a rear spoiler.
The SV trim adds upgraded cloth upholstery, a height-adjustable driver seat, a driver-seat armrest, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, power locks and windows, chrome exterior door handles and keyless entry. The SV's Special Edition package adds 15-inch alloy wheels, foglights, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, push-button start, a vehicle immobilizer and Nissan's Easy-Fill Tire Alert.
Driving
Comfort
Interior
Utility
Technology
Most helpful consumer reviews
This a great basic car, no frills but all you need. I don't need a lot of the electronics they put into most cars, I just want dependable basic transportation andthe Nissan Versa fits that bill. It preforms well for what it is, I'm a little tired of critics that want to turn everything into a sports car. If your looking for reliable transportation that should last you fro years to come, check out the Versa. Six months later the car continues to perform up to my expectations. Gas mileage is far and above what was listed on the sticker. I'm am presently getting 35 mpg in town and 46 mpg on the highway. I have the standard transmission and take it easy, rarely going above 4,000 rpm. Still highly recommend the car for the money. It's a great deal.
Perfect for traveling short distances to a lot of places. Perfect for traveling long distances saves on gas😊
Simple car with reliable technology. Has a conventional key that can be replicated for $2. Reliable transportation without all the gadgets that break down.
Ive been waiting for the right time to purchase a new car. I wanted a 5 speed manual bc I like shifting gears. My 2019 versa is just what I need. Gas saver, comfortable seating, bluetooth, reliable, affordable, and simple. I didnt want anything expensive to maintain that's why I chose the versa. Im satisfied!
Features & Specs
|S Plus 4dr Sedan
1.6L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$14,600
|MPG
|31 city / 39 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|109 hp @ 6000 rpm
|SV 4dr Sedan
1.6L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$16,090
|MPG
|31 city / 39 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|109 hp @ 6000 rpm
|S 4dr Sedan
1.6L 4cyl 5M
|MSRP
|$12,460
|MPG
|27 city / 36 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Horsepower
|109 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Versa safety features:
- Rearview camera
- Makes backing up less stressful by letting you see where your rearview mirrors cannot.
- Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC)
- Uses various means to make sure the car stays under control and on the road when a spin or slide occurs.
- Nissan Advanced Air Bag System (AABS)
- Features front airbags, front side airbags in the front seats, and side curtain airbags that cover all side windows.
NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|4 / 5
|Back Seat
|4 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|14.3%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Nissan Versa vs. the competition
Nissan Versa vs. Nissan Sentra
If you like the idea of getting the most space for the least amount of money but want a car with more traditional looks and a bit more space, the bigger Nissan Sentra deserves a look. You'll get a bigger engine and all the aforementioned extra space as well as nicer materials on the inside, too. Of course, the Sentra costs more. But we think it's money well spent.
Nissan Versa vs. Mitsubishi Mirage
The Versa and the Mirage are two of the least expensive cars on sale today. Alas, neither car is all that great. But in this matchup, we give the nod to the Versa. The Mirage has higher fuel economy but that's about it. Driving the Mirage is, frankly, miserable. It's not a car we recommend.
Nissan Versa vs. Hyundai Accent
The Hyundai Accent is proof that small, affordable cars don't have to look and feel inexpensive. Styling inside and out is borderline handsome, and the car's solid build quality and long warranty coverage are other draws. Of course, the nicer options are only available on the more expensive trim levels, and not everyone will find the seats to their liking. But the Accent is a more appealing car than the Versa overall.
FAQ
Is the Nissan Versa a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Nissan Versa?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Nissan Versa:
- SV Special Edition gets more features this year
- Part of the second generation Versa introduced in 2012
Is the Nissan Versa reliable?
Is the 2019 Nissan Versa a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Nissan Versa?
The least-expensive 2019 Nissan Versa is the 2019 Nissan Versa S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $12,460.
Other versions include:
- S Plus 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $14,600
- SV 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $16,090
- S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $12,460
What are the different models of Nissan Versa?
More about the 2019 Nissan Versa
The 2019 Nissan Versa is built around the idea of offering you the most interior and cargo space for the least amount of money. It has a larger back seat than cars costing twice as much and is one of the least expensive vehicles on sale today.
Much to the Versa's credit the ride is surprisingly good, especially when you consider its rather basic suspension configuration. But in terms of driving enjoyment there's almost nothing to say, with the uninspiring five-speed manual transmission only available in the lowest trim level, and the underpowered engine is uninterested in anything other than fuel economy.
The most basic Versa is the S, and it includes a hands-free Bluetooth connectivity plumbed into its standard AM/FM radio via a 7-inch touchscreen. And it rides on 15-inch-diameter steel wheels with hubcaps. Like every Versa model, it's powered by a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine that makes a paltry 109 horsepower. A five-speed manual transmission is the only choice with this trim.
One step up from there is the S Plus, which replaces the five-speed manual with a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT), cruise control and a rear deck spoiler. After that, the SV and its optional Special Edition package get you something closer to more mainstream cars with alloy wheels, push-button start, a vehicle immobilizer, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Small cars should return big fuel economy numbers and the Versa lives up to the promise. The Versa S Plus and SV, with their CVT automatics, are rated to achieve an EPA-rated 34 mpg in combined driving.
As much as we wish the Versa offered above and beyond what it does, what it does do, which is offer spacious basic transportation, it does quite well. If the 2019 Nissan Versa is in your price range and on your radar, make sure to use the expert analysis and resources at Edmunds to help you find the right car for you.
2019 Nissan Versa Overview
The 2019 Nissan Versa is offered in the following submodels: Versa Sedan. Available styles include S Plus 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT), SV 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT), and S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M).
What do people think of the 2019 Nissan Versa?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Nissan Versa and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Versa 4.4 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Versa.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Nissan Versa and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Versa featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Nissan Versa?
Which 2019 Nissan Versas are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Nissan Versa for sale near. There are currently 1 new 2019 Versas listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $17,129 and mileage as low as 25 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Nissan Versa.
Can't find a new 2019 Nissan Versas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Nissan Versa for sale - 3 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $9,339.
Find a new Nissan for sale - 11 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $16,945.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Nissan Versa?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Nissan lease specials
