Used 2014 Nissan Versa for Sale Near Me
- 75,672 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,795$1,658 Below Market
- 101,603 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,722$2,072 Below Market
- 61,583 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$5,999$2,212 Below Market
- 95,318 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,789$2,231 Below Market
- 33,155 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,190$1,968 Below Market
- 95,636 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,499$1,368 Below Market
- 54,791 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,999$1,217 Below Market
- 62,760 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$7,500$1,538 Below Market
- 54,622 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,999$783 Below Market
- 101,437 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,990$788 Below Market
- 65,110 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$7,500$1,092 Below Market
- 79,900 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,995$1,306 Below Market
- 80,497 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995$603 Below Market
- 49,193 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,950$1,382 Below Market
- 93,972 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,999$847 Below Market
- 98,558 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use
$5,990$1,038 Below Market
- 105,818 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$5,995$540 Below Market
- 95,950 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,995
jesus,04/02/2016
1.6 S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
I bought this car brand new on January 2014 during a snowy day in IL. Unfortunately I ended paying over two grand over what i should originally pay for it. However, I frequently brought the car the dealership and received honest and fair service at the right intervals. The car has been through only recall for the instrument panel console trim that got your foot stuck in the accelerator but it got fixed promptly with no issues (I suspected about this issue even before it made it to a full recall and Nissan contacted me right away about the issue. Unfortunately, I lived in a very crowded area and my vehicle got hit and scratched in the rear bumper and side front panel and of course that is not a cheap fix and noticed that they could do a better job in the quality of the paint. I was also satisfied with the ability of commuting in a crowded area with ease. I was able to zoom through traffic, go through snow, rain, ice with no hesitations on handling or riding quality. I was a bit dissatisfied with the handling/steering abilities in the highway and I suspected I needed to replace the stock tires which I did and I couldn't regret about that. I even had to drive cross country from IL to TX across different states including Iowa, Kansas, Oklahoma, Missouri, etc. and i was never afraid to drive 1700 miles on this vehicle. I had to admit that winds create unsafe conditions in vehicles like this one, but you also need to remember that any vehicle can experience issues when is windy but it took me time to get used to the handling/steering styles that this vehicle had. Not only I was able to drive many miles on stock brakes, but I now have almost 15,000 miles on it and I haven't had to replace any major parts yet other than oil change, air filter and one new tire again ( got a flat on Texas but that was out of my control). I must say that even so the tire was busted, I was able to ride safely because the TPMS tire pressure sensor saved my life. I kept on filling up the air until I brought it to Costco and had to put the spare tire and got it replaced under warranty. Please, do your research when you go to a Nissan Dealership. I got the worst experience in one of them and find out which are the ones with better reputation. I opted to do oil changes elsewhere but I am also doing every tune up at recommended intervals. I do highway driving all the time and very little city driving since I live in the suburbs. I must say that what other people are saying about acceleration is not correct. If you have a tendency to floor the gas pedal on a car so you can drive faster, then this is not your vehicle. This car WILL accelerate as any other vehicle if you DON'T smash the gas pedal. The CVT transmission requires you to gradually step on the gas pedal and I have to say that I can confidently pass other vehicles with ease that are not necessarily the same size of this car. The steering over 85 mph or even 90 mph requires you to have attention on the wheel (I don't text, do phone calls, etc only using wireless technologies). This car can drive those speeds with ease and it can also switch between 6 lanes of traffic with ease. Also, I personally don't like lane change assistance, cameras, etc. I have to admit this car has blind spots but you can buy little mirrors at the automotive stores and attached them over the regular review mirrors. That solved the issue but of course you also need to look out in the lanes next to you before you merge. I also feel confident when I am braking, because this vehicle can brake at higher speeds without feeling that I am going to loose control. Other vehicles had cut me off on the highway and I have been able to drive safely even on ramps or quick lane changes. I am very happy with the gas mileage on this vehicle. My daily commute is about 32 miles every day and I am averaging almost 35 MPG but please keep in mind that rush hour highway driving has way too much traffic at times. I only spend roughly 5 gallons per week to go to work. Yes, this car has flaws in the paint quality, overall trim panels, interiors, etc. This car has very good sound (mine has the premium option) as well as blue-tooth which is a must in Texas highways. This car has a good instrument layout and all the controls are located where they need to be. I am 6 feet tall and I can comfortably ride this vehicle (even during the cross country driving I was able to drive this vehicle for 19 hours non-stop without issues. In Texas, I drove excessively in the highway and wad able to get 46 mpg driving to the airport. Very impressive. Update: I had to replace 2 rear shocks and 2 front cupped tires under the tire shop warranty. Shocks were not covered. I also replaced brakes that were at 2/3 of thread wear because at the time I did a lot of highway driving. I went back to Chicago and put another 1500 miles. These repairs are common highway driving repairs since I used to drive 70-90 mph speeds.
