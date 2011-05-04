Used 2008 Nissan Versa for Sale Near Me
- 137,960 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,319$2,251 Below Market
Pohanka Acura - Chantilly / Virginia
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Blue Onyx Metallic 2008 Nissan Versa 1.8 S FWD 4-Speed Automatic 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC Low tire pressure warning.We make every effort to provide accurate information but please verify options and price with management before purchasing. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. All financing is subject to approved credit. Dealer installed options are additional. Stock photo colors, options and trim levels may vary. Not responsible for typographical errors. Published price subject to change without notice to correct errors and omissions or in the event of inventory fluctuations. Vehicles may be in transit to dealer. Vehicle photos may not match exact vehicle. Please call to confirm availability status. All prices exclude taxes, title, license, and a $899 documentation fee. Model tested with standard side airbags (SAB). Government 5-Star Safety Ratings are part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). New Car Assessment Program (www.safercar.gov). **Based on model year EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on driving conditions, how you drive and maintain your vehicle, battery pack age/condition, and other factors.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Nissan Versa 1.8 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1BC13E18L406318
Stock: AP20163A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 168,993 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995$1,146 Below Market
Major Chevrolet - Long Island City / New York
Recent Arrival! Versa 1.8 S, 4D Hatchback, 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC, 6-Speed Manual, FWD, Gray, Gray Cloth.Gray 2008 Nissan Versa 1.8 S 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 6-Speed Manual FWD26/31 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Nissan Versa 1.8 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1BC13E98L392524
Stock: M55800
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 94,716 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,998$716 Below Market
AutoNation Honda O'Hare - Des Plaines / Illinois
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! [P01] Pwr Pkg [T01] Abs Pkg [R01] Cruise Control [L92] 5-Piece Floor/Trunk Mat Set Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for visiting another one of AutoNation Honda OHare's exclusive listings! This vehicle has all of the right options. This vehicle has been inspected. With just 94,716 miles, this car is barely broken in. This vehicle is priced to sell. Don't hesitate to contact AutoNation Honda OHare. This Honda Accord Cpe won't last long. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Nissan Versa 1.8 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1BC11E18L451679
Stock: 8L451679
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-04-2020
- 146,714 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,728$384 Below Market
Honda of Seattle - Seattle / Washington
Clean CARFAX. Honda of Seattle is pleased to offer this vehicle with. Complete Interior & Exterior Auto Detail, Air Conditioning, Low tire pressure warning, Speed-sensing steering.www.hondaofseattle.com - 206.382.8800 Excellent selection of Used Vehicles, Financing Options, serving the greater Seattle Metropolitan area. All vehicles are one of each. A dealer documentary service fee of up to $150 may be added to the sale price or capitalized cost. All offers expire on close of business day. All financing is subject to credit approval. All new vehicle's price include dealer discount. Prices exclude tax, title and license. Interest rate (of which the dealer may retain a portion) is negotiable. Any agreement is subject to execution of contract documents. Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data. Before purchasing a vehicle, please verify any information, accessories, equipment and/or price in question with a dealership sales consultant prior to the sale of this vehicle. **Based on 2018 EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle, driving conditions and other factors.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Nissan Versa 1.8 SL with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1BC13E28L411575
Stock: P6648A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2020
- 125,625 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,000
Passport MINI of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
***ONE OWNER***Bluetooth Hands-Free Phone System, Convenience Package, Intelligent Key Keyless Entry System, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel. CARFAX One-Owner. 2008 Nissan Versa Black1 Owner CARFAX CERTIFIED!! # 1 Pre-Owned MINI Dealer in the USA! If we don't have it in stock, we can probably find it for you. Call today! Or visit our website for additional photos, vehicle history, financing options and more!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Nissan Versa 1.8 SL with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Bluetooth.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1BC13E38L445265
Stock: P15470
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 134,406 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995
Lemans Chevrolet City - Bloomington / Illinois
*CLEAN CARFAX, *SL, *POWER WINDOWS, *POWER LOCKS, *HATCHBACK, *FWD, *1.8 4 CYLINDER.Call today to set up a Test Drive. Recent Arrival!Leman Chevy City Bloomington Ill serving Peoria, Morton, Springfield,Champaign www.Lemanchevy.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Nissan Versa 1.8 SL with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Bluetooth.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1BC13E98L455623
Stock: BP7750B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 146,279 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$4,990
Carz - San Diego / California
Free Carfax! Warranty Available! Extra sharp Versa S sedan with automatic transmission, power windows, power steering, power brakes, a/c, newer tires and excellent body, paint and interior! Must see and drive to appreciate! Call 619-224-0500 or Just Come on Down! CARZ is located at 3757 Midway Dr. San Diego, CA 92110. We Buy, Sell and Trade! Open Monday thru Friday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. We Offer Unbeatable High Quality and Low Prices!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Nissan Versa 1.8 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1BC11E98L396849
Stock: 1460
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 222,181 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,822
Kendall Toyota Of Bend - Bend / Oregon
ONE OWNER ! Kendall Toyota of Bend is pleased to be currently offering this 2008 Nissan Versa 1.8 SL with 222,181mi. This Versa is sold AS IS, an inspection report can be printed for you. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Outstanding fuel economy and sleek styling are two great reasons to consider this Nissan Versa. Based on the superb condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Nissan Versa 1.8 SL is sure to sell fast. More information about the 2008 Nissan Versa: Nissan's 2008 Versa remains one of the most spacious sub-compacts available today, with the hatchback boasting 17.8 cubic feet of luggage space behind the standard 60/40 split fold-down rear seat and a very generous 50.4 cubic feet when configured in full cargo mode. The standard 1.8L engine is bigger and more powerful than its competitors' powerplants, and the Versa offers a roomier cabin and more head and legroom than most of its peers. Despite having a very low cost of entry, the Versa is well equipped with air conditioning, six front and side air bags, and a CD player. Interesting features of this model are excellent NHTSA crash test results., strongest engine in class, Low price, spacious interior, and good fuel economy
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Nissan Versa 1.8 SL with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1BC13E78L453787
Stock: XZ38487C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 89,154 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,999
West Herr Chevrolet of Hamburg - Hamburg / New York
2008 Nissan Versa 1.8 S CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Low tire pressure warning. Odometer is 34238 miles below market average! This is a West Herr Value Car and comes with a complete reconditioning report and more details. Call, e-mail, or just stop in to see why WEST HERR NISSAN OF LOCKPORT provides you with the most up front, hassle free buying experience in Western New York. IMPORTANT RECALL INFORMATION. Some vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Go to www.safercar.gov to learn whether an individual vehicle is subject to an open recall.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Nissan Versa 1.8 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1BC13E88L384141
Stock: NWV20168A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 150,649 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,195
Prestige Toyota of Ramsey - Ramsey / New Jersey
EPA 33 MPG Hwy/27 MPG City! 1.8 SL trim. Consumer Guide Best Buy Car, Multi-CD Changer, iPod/MP3 Input, Aluminum Wheels, newCarTestDrive.com's review says "Versa looks bigger than it is.". 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: iPod/MP3 Input, Multi-CD Changer, Aluminum Wheels Nissan 1.8 SL with BLACK OBSIDIAN exterior and Charcoal interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 122 HP at 5200 RPM*. MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Bucket Seats. EXPERTS REPORT: "Comfortable, fuel-efficient transportation for commuting and errand-running." -Edmunds.com. Consumer Guide Best Buy Car. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating. Price(s) include(s) all costs to be paid by a consumer, except for licensing costs, registration fees, and taxes. Dealer doc fee of $699.00 not included in price.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Nissan Versa 1.8 SL with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1BC13E88L394930
Stock: T20668LB
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 135,642 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,450
Genesis of Santa Rosa - Santa Rosa / California
CARFAX One-Owner. NICE LOCAL TRADE IN, NON SMOKER VEHICLE, Incredible Selection!!! Hassle Free Sales Process!!!, State of the Art Service and Sales Facilities, Factory Certified Technicians!!!, INCREDIBLE Financing for ALL Buyers - New and Used Vehicles...New Credit...Credit Recovery..., WE WILL BUY YOUR VEHICLE(S)!!!, SERVICE LOANERS AVAILABLE!!!. Manly Automotive is very proud to offer this fantastic 2008 Nissan Versa in Brilliant Silver Metallic. Unmatched Service, Selection and Upfront Hassle-Free Pricing...Every Day...The Manly Way!! ALL MANLY VEHICLES ARE CUSTOM DETAILED, FRESH OIL AND FILTER, AND PASS A COMPLETE DEALER INSPECTION SO YOU CAN BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! 7 Day Money Back Guarantee* Vehicle must be returned in same condition 250 miles or less traveled Reasonable wear and tear accepted See dealer for details. Clean CARFAX.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Nissan Versa 1.8 SL with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Bluetooth.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1BC13E48L368972
Stock: 209693A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 151,806 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,850
Sands Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Quakertown / Pennsylvania
2008 Nissan Versa 1.8 S CARFAX One-Owner.MARKET BASED PRICING, BRAND NEW PA STATE INSPECTION, NEW FRONT BRAKES, WONDERFUL CONDITION, ONE OWNER, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER STEERING, CD PLAYERSANDS Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Quakertown offers LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING on ALL VEHICLES 24/7. Please Call Us at (267) 371-7199 or Visit us at WWW.SANDSCHRYSLERJEEPDODGE.COM.120-Watt AM/FM/CD Audio System, 15 x 5.5 Steel Wheels w/Full Wheel Covers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cruise Control, Door Armrest Pad, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front Bucket Seats, Glove Compartment Light, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Passenger vanity mirror, Power Door Locks w/Remote Keyless Entry, Power door mirrors, Power Package, Power steering, Power Windows w/Driver's 1-Touch Auto Up/Down, Rear Door Map Pockets, Rear window defroster, Speed-sensing steering, Suede-Tricot Cloth Seat Trim, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers.*** Sands Value Car *** Part of our Value Car selection, these low cost vehicles are sold as safe transportation, at a value price and are sold AS IS. Everyone has a budget and our goal is to offer vehicles to match to yours. With value price in mind, we have put these vehicles through a 150 Point inspected and serviced these vehicles to pass PA state inspection. Our inspection process is designed to be affordable yet thorough for safety. While we attempt to identify all problems, we can not see inside of engines, transmission, and other assembled parts. You are welcome take a look for yourself or have your mechanic check it out. We believe our honest and upfront process will help you make a smart buying decision. NOTICE: We are not responsible for typographical or technical errors. Please verify this information prior to purchase. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. All prices exclude tax, license & document fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Nissan Versa 1.8 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1BC11E08L373699
Stock: AD20089
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 49,159 miles
$4,590
Bomnin Chevrolet Manassas - Manassas / Virginia
Recent Arrival! Odometer is 64734 miles below market average! Sapphire Blue Metallic 2008 Nissan Versa 1.8 SL FWD 26/31 City/Highway MPG We offer preferred pricing and VIP service to you directly through the Internet Department. If you are looking for The NO Hassle Approach with No Back and Forth, and more information about our low prices and factory incentives please visit us at: www.bomninmanassas.com. We offer you the best service, lowest price and the best selection guaranteed.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Nissan Versa 1.8 SL with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (26 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1BC13E38L367344
Stock: 6173057B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 150,462 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$1,900
Waukegan Auto Auction - Waukegan / Illinois
This 2008 Nissan Versa 4dr 5dr Hatchback I4 Manual 1.8 S features a 1.8L 4 Cylinder 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Manual transmission. The vehicle is Silver with a Charcoal interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, 12v Power Outlet, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Nissan Versa 1.8 SL with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (26 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1BC13E68L359514
Stock: DAAW-359514
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 94,099 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,767
Beaverton Car Company - Beaverton / Oregon
Magnetic Gray Metallic 2008 Nissan Versa 1.8 S FWD 4-Speed Automatic 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC Versa 1.8 S, 4D Hatchback, 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC, 4-Speed Automatic. ***Clean CARFAX*** 14 service records available. ONE OWNER! Nicely equipped. Recent Arrival! 24/32 City/Highway MPG Â Se Habla Espanol! ***. We have several Acura, Audi, BMW, Ford, Honda, Hyundai, INFINITI, Kia, Lexus, Mercedes, Mini, Nissan, Subaru, Toyota, VW and Volvo in stock. Check out our full inventory at www.beavertoncarcompany.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Nissan Versa 1.8 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (26 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1BC13E78L393400
Stock: P40586
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 88,815 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,988
Arapahoe Hyundai - Centennial / Colorado
Blue 2008 Nissan Versa 1.8 S FWD 4-Speed Automatic 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHCRecent Arrival! 24/32 City/Highway MPGColorados Largest VOLUME Hyundai dealer!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Nissan Versa 1.8 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1BC11E88L366600
Stock: 6600B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 195,561 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,985$1,254 Below Market
Parks Toyota of DeLand - Deland / Florida
Lavishly luxurious, this 2009 Nissan Versa turns even the most discerning heads. With a Gas 4-cyl 1.8L/110 engine powering this Automatic transmission, it is a vastly understated expression of your dominion over the open highway. It is stocked with these options: CHARCOAL, SUEDE-TRICOT SEAT TRIM, BRILLIANT SILVER METALLIC, [R01] CRUISE CONTROL, [P02] PWR PKG -inc: pwr windows w/driver side one touch auto up/down, pwr locks w/auto-locking, remote keyless entry, door armrest pad, rear door pockets, glove compartment light, [L92] 5-PIECE FLOOR/TRUNK MAT SET, [B10] FRONT/REAR SPLASH GUARDS, Zone body construction w/front/rear crumple zones, hood deformation point, Variable intermittent windshield wipers, Transmission shift interlock, and Torsion beam rear suspension w/stabilizer bar . Visit Deland Toyota at 1701 S Woodland Blvd, Deland, FL 32720 today.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Nissan Versa 1.8 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1BC13E39L468918
Stock: PO37313A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 105,456 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$1,900$1,560 Below Market
Waukegan Auto Auction - Waukegan / Illinois
This 2007 Nissan Versa 4dr 5dr Hatchback I4 Automatic 1.8 S features a 1.8L 4 Cylinder 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, 12v Power Outlet, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Nissan Versa 1.8 SL with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1BC13E67L396352
Stock: DAAW-396352
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
