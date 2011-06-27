The good: Great price, I paid under $10,500 out the door (tax, license, etc not included). I paid more for a 1991 Civic LX in 1990. That Civic had electric door locks and power windows, but no ABS or airbags. I like the ride. I wouldn't call it plush, but certainly comfortable for a small car. I find the car fairly quiet ... I don't have problem with using the phone when driving at highway speed. The 5MT and engine provide acceptable power ... I don't notice the problem going up hills the professional reviews have commented on. The big mile-long hill near me I go up in 5th without losing speed although I do have to hit the gas. Gas mileage is excellent ... getting higher than advertised if I don't roast it. The manual transmission and clutch are really smooth and easy to use. Long throw, but the clutch engagement is really light. Easy to drive. I like the steering ... it is quite strongly assisted, but it is easy to turn the wheel. I can see how some prefer more feel, but this doesn't bother me. The trunk is huge. There is a donut spare, but it looks like there is room for a full size spare. There wasn't in my 1991 Civic ... I did buy the full sized spare for that car but it didn't fit in the well. For this Versa, a full size spare would definitely fit. Hands free phone works great; connection with my android was painless. With the aux in and a $5 lighter-USB adapter, I play music on my phone no problem. I haven't used my CDs since ripping them, but now they have a use. The styling of this car is nice. Expert reviews whining about a lack of soft touch plastic inside are a laugh. Who said soft touch plastic is the best? I can guarantee you the hard plastic used in the Versa S is more durable than "soft" thin skin plastic over polyurethane ... and what are the reviewers doing touching the plastic inside anyhow? Shouldn't they also note the taste of this plastic isn't as good as much more expensive cars too? There is a remote trunk release inside the cabin ... some reviews say there is not. Car comes standard with nice Continental tires. The FM radio reception is quite good; controls on the steering wheel are convenient. The bad: The display (mileage, miles left in the tank, trip, etc) could be better ... you have to choose displays so I can't see trip and total miles or miles per tank on the same display. There is a tachometer, but only idiot lights for everything else. Not much adjustment for the seat, but it does fit me quite well. The steering wheel does adjust up and down. The rear seat backs don't fold down on this model. Rear brakes are drum. Storage is limited. Although the glove compartment is huge (non locking), other than this, cup holders in middle and on doors, and a small slot between seats that is too small for my Nexus 6P, there is no storage. A space for quarters or storage of little things would have been nice. The ugly: No automatic door locks takes some getting used to. The locks are a bit more difficult to actuate than they should be. Only one door lock on the driver side ... lets hope it never goes bad. OTOH, I just leave the car doors open with nothing of value inside. Most thieves don't look at the cheapest new car sold in America thinking there must be a lot of valuables inside. Other than that, not much else I can gripe about. There is an amazing amount of space for the rear passengers. Comments on the car ratings from professional reviews. I look at several sites that provide professional reviews and see this car at or near the bottom. I wanted an inexpensive commuter car with good gas mileage, hands free phone, the ability to play music on my phone, and this car fits the bill nicely. It has hard plastic inside ... oh boo hoo. If this is what you have to complain about, things are looking pretty good. Cars costing thousands more have more features ... duh. More than a year on I still love this little car, but understand the difference between the stick and CVT versions ... the stick is what I have and recommend. Update 2 years and 35K miles. There isn't another Nissan I'd buy ... you want to trade my 5MT Versa for your CVT Maxima? Not a chance. Americans are missing out with their love affairs with CVT & other automatic transmissions. Gas mileage is 33-38 depending on how fast I'm going. Roll down windows and manual locks take a second more to use than electric. My Continental tires are worn close to the limit after 35K miles so I'm thinking of switching to Michelins. But no, I wouldn't trade this car for anything with an automatic, even a Porsche. Not hyperbole, automatics, even those silly ones with gear shift on the wheel, are lame. I love this little beater. Pushing 70k now @ 3.5 years. An annoying rattle has started. The sole door lock froze up last month ... I needed to use lock deicer. Keep some in your trunk. 4+ years >75K, nothing new, no problems, I love this car.

